Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two dumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
A guide to the 85th annual East Texas Yamboree
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The 85th annual East Texas Yamboree is set to take place from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22 and will include a livestock show, queen’s coronation, concerts and more. The Yamboree started in 1935 in honor of the return of sweet potatoes, also known as yams, after a weevil infestation resulted in […]
PHOTOS: Tyler’s Old Rose dress display at Goodman-LeGrand Museum
In celebration of the 89th Texas Rose Festival, the Goodman-LeGrand Museum is hosting its Tyler's Old Rose Dress Display from Days Gone By, featuring a number of vintage costume gowns. The display includes eight dresses worn by previous ladies-in-waiting, ranging from 1958 to 2019. A special 2019 dress that represents...
The latest photos from the 2022 Texas Rose Festival Parade
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – KETK is bringing you the latest Rose Festival Parade coverage from the streets of Tyler. The theme for the festival this year is Empires of Enchantment, and over 100 entries were submitted to the parade this year. In addition to streaming the parade live, below is a gallery of photos from the 2022 Texas Rose Festival Parade.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Bonnie Blue from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Bonnie Blue — from the SPCA of East Texas. Bonnie Blue is a 10-year-old Dachshund mix who is still spry. She likes to go on walks and behaves around dogs and cats. She was found wandering a cemetery when she was picked up by a good Samaritan.
PHOTOS: Oktoberfest returns to downtown Kilgore
Kilgore’s Oktoberfest had crowds hoisting their steins on Saturday. Oktoberfest first began Oct. 12, 1810, in Munich, Germany to celebrate the marriage of King Ludwig I and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. The event grew year after year until it became what it is today: an annual folk festival lasting more than two weeks, drawing about 6 million guests each year and serving millions of beers. Other Oktoberfests have been established around the globe, with Kilgore joining in the celebration in 2014.
Hispanic community leaves mark during 89th Texas Rose Festival Parade
Aztec and folkloric dancers, tunes from mariachi and Tejano bands and 60 girls showcasing their quinceañera dresses filled this year’s 89th Texas Rose Festival parade on Saturday to seal the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. The historic festival parade brought in many newcomers, who brought their chairs bright...
Longview’s Own Neal McCoy, the Best Choice for New Coach on “The Voice”
Last week country superstar Blake Shelton announced he'll be leaving NBC's The Voice, and I think we've got the perfect replacement right here in Longview, TX. He's one of country music's all-time great entertainers, and now even Neal McCoy is campaigning to replace his buddy Blake Shelton. And we believe...
TJC graduate and fashion entrepreneur overcomes disabilities, invited to New York Fashion Week
A Tyler resident and Tyler Junior College graduate is making a splash in the fashion industry. Romero Brown Jr., 25, began the Weird & Different clothing and apparel brand in 2020. Although the future is looking bright for the young entrepreneur, Brown says the creation of the brand grew from very powerful and painful life experiences.
The Coronation of Texas Rose Queen 2022 Molly Berry
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The 89th Annual Texas Rose Festival Coronation took place on Friday afternoon as the royal court welcomed their new Rose Queen Molly Louise Berry. “I love whenever they choose the music that ties into each dress. I love when the orchestra comes too,” said Ellie Walker, Princess of Texas Rose Festival […]
‘Wonderland of Lights’ Christmas Lights in Marshall, Texas 2022
Visit Marshall in East Texas for the Wonderland of Lights Festival!. Just a two-hour drive from Dallas, Marshall is home to beautiful Christmas lights, charming skating rinks, holiday markets, carriage rides, and more. Keep reading to learn more about all that Marshall has to offer during the holiday season!. Marshall’s...
This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners
I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
City of Tyler collecting bulky items for free this week
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler will be picking up bulky items for free, this Monday through Friday Oct. 17 to 21. “Bulky items to be picked up at NO CHARGE include furniture, appliances, carpet and fencing material, old toys and other large items that would normally require a special fee. No tires, […]
Tyler church to celebrate 150th anniversary
True Vine Baptist Church, 713 W. Oakwood St., in Tyler, will celebrate its 150th anniversary this weekend. True Vine Baptist Church, established seven years after the end of Civil War, is the second oldest African American Church in Tyler. Since inception in 1872, True Vine has provided a strong foundation to the city of Tyler. Its strength has been its relationship with the community, as True Vine continues to provide support through education, health awareness, community engagement and social justice.
Phone lines down in East Texas
TEXAS, USA — Certain areas in East Texas are experiencing outages in different city phone lines. The following cities are listed below:. The city announced that they will be changing its phone service between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. today. For about 30 minutes during that time, phone lines will be down. They have advised for anyone to dial 911 if there's an emergency in between.
Tyler meat market going on 70 years continues to be integral part of community
Country Meat Market has been serving the East Texas area for nearly 70 years. Opened in 1954 by Bud Morriss, the business continues to offer exceptional products and remains active in the community. Morriss, a Tyler native, dropped out of high school to join the military where he fought in...
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation is hosting Dr. Opal Lee in Tyler, Texas at the public free event on the Sunday before Thanksgiving - November 20TH, 2022 at the Tyler Rose Garden Center Building - 420 Rose Park Dr. Tyler, Texas 75702 - 4 PM to 5 PM Red Carpet Reception and the Main Event, starts at 5 PM.
Tyler, October 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Longview High School football team will have a game with Three Lakes Middle School on October 18, 2022, 15:00:00.
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday
A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
Greenberg Smoked Turkeys owner says bird shortage is real, but he’s not running into issues so far
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An outbreak of avian flu caused the “depopulation” of nearly 5.5 million affected turkeys, the US Department of Agriculture says. Some barbecue restaurants are feeling the strain of the shortage as they try to prepare for the holiday season. Sam Greenberg of Greenberg Smoked...
Whitehouse, Texas Businesses Are Receiving All Kinds Of Praise
When businesses open their doors every day or their representaives go on service calls and interact with customers and potential customers, their reputation is on the line. Businesses are under constant scrutiny and are often judged by how their employees answer the phone, how they greet customers when they walk in the door, what is said to them when they pull up to a drive thru speaker, how their company vehicles are driven on the road and in many other ways too.
