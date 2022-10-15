ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

KPVI Newschannel 6

Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday

A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Tyler Economic Development Corp. plans to build industrial park to lure companies

The Tyler Economic Development Corp. wants to build a 412-acre business park off Interstate 20 to attract manufacturing, distribution and other industries. Scott Martinez, CEO of the TEDC, spoke Tuesday about the project to county commissioners, who later approved using federal coronavirus relief money to build a public road through the business park.
TYLER, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Whitehouse police seek assistance locating missing girl

A 12-year-old Whitehouse girl is missing and the police department is seeking the public's help in locating her. Macey Williams has blonde hair, blue eyes, and is 5-foot-4. She weighs about 100 to 110 pounds. "If you see her or know where she is located please call 903-566-6600," the Whitehouse...
WHITEHOUSE, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

I-20 lane closure scheduled Wednesday in Smith County

A lane closure is scheduled on Interstate 20 in Smith County on Wednesday. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the right lane of I-20 westbound from mile marker 560 to mile marker 558, east of Lindale, will be closed. Crews will be conducting cleanup in response to an accident that...
SMITH COUNTY, TX

