Read full article on original website
Related
calbears.com
Bears Follow Familiar Pattern Against Wildcats
TUCSON, ARIZ. – California volleyball (7-11, 0-8 Pac-12) closed out the weekend in a midday matchup against Arizona (12-7, 2-6 Pac-12) on Saturday, hoping to notch its first conference win of the season against a team that had lost four straight games. Just like many other Golden Bear matches of late, however, this particular one was characterized by a rough first set and two subsequent highly competitive sets that only just fell outside of Cal's reach. With the help of Wildcat senior Zyonna Fellows' career-high 12 blocks, Arizona was able to stop their skid and defeat the Bears, 3-0. Cal scored first on an Arizona service error, but the Wildcats were determined to set the tone quickly, posting a 5-0 scoring run that put the Bears in a hole from which they were unable to recover. Each time Cal earned a point, the home team responded with a vengeance, putting together three- and four-point runs to widen the lead to eventually clinch the first set, 25-13. The Bears' offense woke up in the second set, putting together two early 3-0 runs that included two straight kills from juniorLydia Grote and three straight points – a kill, a solo block and a kill – from freshman Sophie Scott. Arizona responded by posting a pair of 3-0 runs themselves to tie up the score, but Cal took advantage of a string of Wildcat errors to pull ahead once more and follow up with kills from Grote, DeJardin and junior Leah Schmidt, beating their opponents to the 20-point threshold. Freshman Mikayla Hayden impressed toward the end of the set with a pair of blocks and a kill, but the Wildcats dug deep and pulled out a 4-0 run to jump ahead of the Bears and take the second set, 25-23.
calbears.com
Smooth Transitions
Transfers Devin Askew, DeJuan Clayton Find Right Fit With Golden Bears. Like many students entering their first year at Cal, Devin Askew and DeJuan Clayton arrived on campus this summer with the opportunity to be themselves. Though the new Golden Bears are far removed from their first year as college...
calbears.com
Cal-Colorado Postgame Notes
Golden Bears play first overtime game since 2017. Cal played its first overtime game since a 45-44 double overtime loss to Arizona in Berkeley on Oct. 21, 2017. Cal is now 8-5 all-time in overtime games. Cal had three takeaways and now has the longest current string of games with...
calbears.com
Bears Fall To Dons
BERKELEY - The California men's soccer team held a 1-1 tie with visiting San Francisco at halftime of their Saturday game at Edwards Stadium, but the Dons added four more in the second half, and the Golden Bears fell, 5-1. Cal's record stands at 3-5-4. USF has a 7-3-2 record.
calbears.com
3 Bears Move Into ITA Regional Quarterfinals
STANFORD, Calif. – The Golden Bears continued their march through the ITA Northwest Regional Championships on Saturday at the Taube Family Tennis Stadium, with three members of the Cal women's tennis team advancing to the singles quarterfinals and three Cal doubles teams moving into the round of 16. Cal's...
calbears.com
Bears Win Thriller On The Farm
STANFORD, Calif – The Cal women's field hockey team and host Stanford were locked in a defensive struggle with neither side scoring a goal in regulation and two overtime periods. In the end, the Golden Bears came away with the thrilling win thanks to a clutch performance in the shootout, going 4-for-4 to win it at Varsity Turf.
calbears.com
Bears Post Ten Blocks In Friday Night Nailbiter
TEMPE, ARIZ. – California volleyball (7-10, 0-7 Pac-12) put together yet another competitive outing on Friday evening, taking on Arizona State (9-10, 3-4 Pac-12) in a ferocious battle that thrilled the crowd at Desert Financial Arena. Although the Sun Devils ultimately won the match, 3-0, the score fell into the pattern that has both delighted and plagued Bears fans throughout conference play: like many other Cal matches this season, the true story and measure of this team is told through individual sets, not the final score.
calbears.com
Cal Back On The Course At Bronco Invite
SUNNYVALE – California cross country returned to competition on Saturday morning at the Bronco Invitational hosted by Santa Clara. The women's squad took home 13th place overall, while the men's team took 15th. Claire Yerby headlined the Bears' showing with her stellar performance in the women's 6,000-meter race. Yerby...
calbears.com
Cal Records Strong First Day At ITA Regionals
STANFORD, Calif. – The Golden Bears captured 15 of 16 matches as the Cal women's tennis team started the ITA Northwest Regional Championships on Friday at Stanford's Taube Family Tennis Center. All three Cal doubles teams won their round of 64 matches in the morning, with the second-seeded Jessica...
Comments / 0