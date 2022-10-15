Warning! The following contains spoilers for Dancing With The Stars Season 31's "Most Memorable Year" episode. Read at your own risk!. Dancing With The Stars was already having an emotional night as contestants recalled their most memorable years, but the final performance really took the cake. It was then that the audience learned from actress Selma Blair that her doctors advised she leave the competition due to some of the injuries she'd sustained from performing as a result of her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Blair and her pro partner Sasha Farber pulled out of the competition, but not before performing one more dance. Viewers, of course, had a lot of thoughts on the decision and shared their support for Blair en masse after the episode.

1 DAY AGO