Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis react to bombshell claims made by their former nanny
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are shutting down bombshell claims made by their former nanny. Published Monday by DailyMail, the woman who watched their two children Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, made several shocking claims about what she saw amid Wilde’s new romance with Harry Styles. The actor’s former...
msn.com
Dancing With The Stars Fans React To One Celebrity Leaving Season 31 Early
Warning! The following contains spoilers for Dancing With The Stars Season 31's "Most Memorable Year" episode. Read at your own risk!. Dancing With The Stars was already having an emotional night as contestants recalled their most memorable years, but the final performance really took the cake. It was then that the audience learned from actress Selma Blair that her doctors advised she leave the competition due to some of the injuries she'd sustained from performing as a result of her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. Blair and her pro partner Sasha Farber pulled out of the competition, but not before performing one more dance. Viewers, of course, had a lot of thoughts on the decision and shared their support for Blair en masse after the episode.
Love Her or Hate Her, ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Proves She’s Still a Star
Ever since she burst onto the New York standup scene in the late 2000s, we’ve watched Amy Schumer’s career take several successful and not-so-successful turns: from noted “sex comic” to Hollywood movie star to celebrity activist to New York Times bestselling author. These days, she’s allegedly causing tampon shortages as a spokesperson for Tampax.However, anyone who’s memorized the lyrics to “Girl, You Don’t Need Makeup” or walks into a McDonalds and instantly thinks of “The Food Room” knows that her funniest work to date is the Comedy Central show Inside Amy Schumer, which is now back for a long-awaited fifth...
msn.com
Daemon Targaryen Is The Internet’s Boyfriend, And A House Of The Dragon Producer Is ‘Baffled’ By How Much Fans Love Him
The internet really loves Daemon Targaryen. After every episode of the fall TV schedule’s popular show House of the Dragon, you are bound to find many thirst tweets about the prince of Westeros. However, all this adoration for Daemon has one of the producers of the show “baffled” because of how terrible he is in every sense of the word.
msn.com
Keke Palmer says she is ‘pretty devastated’ after Being Mortal shut down amid Bill Murray allegations
Keke Palmer has spoken out after her film Being Mortal was shut down amid allegations against her co-star, Bill Murray. In April, Searchlight Pictures suspended production on the film after Murray was accused of “inappropriate behaviour”. The film, which was Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut, is based on surgeon...
msn.com
Dwayne Johnson and Kelly Clarkson perform duet to honour country icon Loretta Lynn
Dwayne Johnson and Kelly Clarkson performed a duet of Loretta Lynn’s “Don’t Come Home a Drinkin” to honour the late country icon. The Rock joined Clarkson on her chat show and couldn’t resist having a go at “Kellyoke”, impressing with a version of Lynn’s 1966 hit about a boozed-up and hard-up husband.
Comments / 0