Queen Consort Camilla Wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at King Charles’ Coronation
King Charles’ coronation date has officially been set: May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey. We know Charles’ older son, Prince William, and wife Kate Middleton will be there—after all, as the new Prince of Wales, it is one of William’s job duties to help plan the affair. But what about Prince Harry, Charles’ younger son, and his wife Meghan Markle?
Dwayne Johnson and Kelly Clarkson honour Loretta Lynn with duet
Dwayne Johnson has impressed fans by performing a Loretta Lynn song alongside Kelly Clarkson. As part of The Kelly Clarkson Show episode that aired on Monday, the wrestler-turned-actor joined the Stronger singer onstage for a tribute to the country music icon, who died at the age of 90 on 4 October.
Edward Norton cuts a dapper figure at the Knives Out 2 premiere
Edward Norton was joined by wife Shauna Robertson at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere in London on Sunday. The actor, 50, cut a dapper figure in a black tuxedo as he hit the star-studded red carpet during the closing night of the city's annual Film Festival. Edward,...
Drew Barrymore says she’s not had an ‘intimate relationship’ since 2016
Drew Barrymore has revealed she has not been in an “intimate relationship” since she divorced from Will Kopelman six years ago and became a single mother. The Music and Lyrics star, 47, opened up about how her feelings about sex and intimacy are “very different” now compared to her younger self.
Keke Palmer says she is ‘pretty devastated’ after Being Mortal shut down amid Bill Murray allegations
Keke Palmer has spoken out after her film Being Mortal was shut down amid allegations against her co-star, Bill Murray. In April, Searchlight Pictures suspended production on the film after Murray was accused of “inappropriate behaviour”. The film, which was Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut, is based on surgeon...
Tim Allen mocked for viral social media post about ‘the face of woke’
Toy Story star Tim Allen has been mocked for a viral social media post discussing the “face of woke”. The right-wing actor, who once compared Hollywood liberals to Nazis in 1930s Germany, posted on Twitter on Monday (17 October). “Who is the face of woke,” Allen wrote. “Do...
Netflix's 'The Crown' Might be a Royal Thorn in King Charles' Side Now That He's on the Throne
Netflix might have a double royal mess on its hands with the upcoming premiere of The Crown and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries. It creates an odd conflict because the fifth season covers the 1990s issues of the royal family, which means King Charles III’s illicit affair with the then-married Camilla Parker-Bowles is going to be front and center. Plus, the streaming network has a major deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — it’s a bit complicated.
