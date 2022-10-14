Netflix might have a double royal mess on its hands with the upcoming premiere of The Crown and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries. It creates an odd conflict because the fifth season covers the 1990s issues of the royal family, which means King Charles III’s illicit affair with the then-married Camilla Parker-Bowles is going to be front and center. Plus, the streaming network has a major deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — it’s a bit complicated.

1 DAY AGO