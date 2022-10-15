WWE NXT Star Makes SmackDown Debut, “Pick Your Poison” Part 1 Set for Halloween Havoc Go-Home Show

Read full article on original website
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Phoenix, AZ 10/15/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. * Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) defeated Maximum Males Models (ma.çé & mån.sôör) (w/ Maxine Dupri)
411mania.com
Carmella in Leopard Print Dress, Raquel Rodriguez, Maryse Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos This Week
– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Triple H with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier at Extreme Rules, Carmella showing off a tight leopard-print dress, Bianca Belair wearing her own self-made gear, Braun Strowman showing off his gym gains, Raquel Rodriguez going on a hiking adventure, Zelina Vega, Maryse backstage at Raw, and more. You can check out some of those photos below:
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bully Ray Thinks Two Stars Are “Too Nice” To Be On Brock Lesnar’s Level
Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray discussed a wide range of topics. During it, Ray shared his belief that Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre being nice has held them back in their careers. “Unfortunately, I think one of the things that has held Bobby back during his career, and...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Explains Why He Thinks John Cena Is The Greatest WWE Star Of All Time
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on John Cena during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall Of Famer noted that John Cena is the single greatest WWE Superstar of all time. Angle has a simple reason as to why he believes this. “[John] Cena, greatest WWE...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Day 1 2023 Event Reportedly Canceled
A new report has surfaced claiming that the 2023 WWE Day 1 event has been canceled. According to WrestleNomics, WWE will not be presenting the event, which only premiered back in January of this year. This means that as of right now there will be no premium live event between Survivor Series and the Royal Rumble.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE House Show Results From Topeka, Kansas 10/16/22
Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from Stormont Vail Events Center in Topeka, Kansas, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.Com:. Kevin Owens defeated Austin Theory (with a Stunner) Omos (w/ MVP) defeated R-Truth (in 3 minutes) Mustafa Ali defeated Chad Gable (w/ Otis) after Otis was ejected from ringside. Dolph...
wrestlingheadlines.com
First Match Revealed for Next Week’s WWE RAW
The first match has been announced for next week’s WWE RAW from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. WWE has announced that RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will face Bayley next Monday. This will be a non-title match, but could lead to another title shot for Bayley.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New WWE NXT Match Revealed for Tonight, Updated Card
A new tag team match has been revealed for tonight’s Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT. WWE has announced Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee and Oro Mensah for tonight’s show. Lee and Hayes have feuded for the past several weeks as they prepare to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Main Event Spoilers for 10/20/2022 (WWE NXT Superstars Debut)
The following WWE Main Event spoilers were taped tonight in Oklahoma City to air on Thursday’s episode:. WWE Main Event airs every Thursday on Hulu, and then on a two-week delay via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Talk on WWE NXT vs. AEW Dynamite Tonight
The Halloween Havoc go-home edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network will go head-to-head with the Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS tonight. WWE went into the week with a major round of promotion for NXT, which actually began on last week’s SmackDown, and continued on RAW last night. WWE has several main roster Superstars booked for tonight’s show, which is a part of more brand crossover that the company has planned. The major promotion was planned as part of the effort to beat AEW Dynamite tonight.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 10/21/2022
The October 21 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. NXT Level Up airs every Friday night at 10pm ET via Peacock and the WWE Network. Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com.
stillrealtous.com
AEW Reportedly Launching Another TV Show
AEW Dynamite officially launched three years ago and the company has since expanded with AEW Rampage. It seems that Warner Bros. Discovery is happy with AEW as another show is in the works. Fightful Select is reporting that AEW is set to produce a documentary show that will focus on...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Tag Team to Debut on Tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” Show, Jacques Rougeau Students In Action, More
Seven matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW “Dark: Elevation” episode. Tonight’s show will feature the AEW debuts of former WWE Superstars The Bollywood Boyz, also known as The Singh Brothers. They were released from WWE on June 25, 2021, and will face The Gunn Club tonight. Elevation tonight will also see several students of the legendary Jacques Rougeau in action.
wrestlingheadlines.com
NWA Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of Power
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for tonight’s episode of their Power series.. NWA Power will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches:. Kratos vs. Question Mark (with Aron Stevens) EC3 vs. Mercurio. Angelina Love in action.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Opening Betting Odds For WWE NXT Title Match At Halloween Havoc
Bron Breakker will defend the WWE NXT Title against JD McDonagh and Ilja Dragunov at the upcoming WWE NXT Halloween Havoc event. The early betting odds are out for the match and list Breakker as the -500 favorite to retain the title while Dragunov +350 and McDonagh +750 are the underdogs, according to Betonline.com.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE Raw
WWE will hold Raw from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, OK this Monday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,734 tickets and there are 490 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. United States Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Matt Riddle. The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis –...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Notes on Cameron Grimes Working More WWE Main Roster Dates
WWE NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes is expected to work more main roster dates in the near future. As noted, Grimes appeared on last night’s RAW to recruit Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to face The Schism on tonight’s Halloween Havoc edition of NXT. Grimes also wrestled Akira Tozawa in a pre-RAW WWE Main Event match (spoilers here) to air later this week.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Baron Corbin and JBL’s “Modern Day Wrestling God” Storyline, JBL Makes Bold Claim, Corbin Sends Warning
WWE has officially moved Baron Corbin to the RAW roster. As noted, last night’s RAW saw WWE Hall of Famer JBL re-introduce Corbin as The Modern Day Wrestling God, revealing that Corbin was sent from SmackDown to the red brand in a trade that began when Rey Mysterio went from RAW to the blue brand last Friday. After being praised by The Wrestling God, Corbin went on to defeat Dolph Ziggler. Corbin ended up using JBL’s Clothesline From Hell and the fall-away slam during the match, but he also hit Deep Six and finished Ziggler off with the End of Days. JBL noted on commentary how he’s been working with and talking to Corbin, and is confident in his abilities. JBL also promised that the match with Ziggler marked the beginning of Corbin’s emergence on RAW as The Modern Day Wrestling God.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Possible Spoilers on WWE Plans for Shinsuke Nakamura
Shinsuke Nakamura may be headed back to the WWE NXT brand soon. A new report from Fightful Select notes that there’s been talk of using Nakamura on NXT in the near future as the brand crossovers continue. It wasn’t clear if this will be a lengthy run on the black & gold brand.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Says The WWE PC Has A Number Of Different Coaches From Different Eras Who Teach Different Styles
WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke with Comicbook.com to discuss a number of different topics, which included the Heartbreak Kid hyping up this Saturday’s Halloween Havoc premium live event, and breaking down the way WWE coaches teach at the Performance Center. Highlights from the interview are below.
