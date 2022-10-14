For a great weekend excursion and a chance to cash in, head to Bally’s in Evansville, IN, approximately a three hour drive from Nashville. The casino sits along the Ohio River and offers stunning views from Cavanaugh’s On the River, a stunning fine dining restaurant. Enjoy steak, seafood, signature drinks and more. Recommended is the Blackened Neptune, consisting of a filet with grilled shrimp and crab meat, flavored with Choron sauce. The sauce can be compared with Béarnaise sauce, with the addition of tomatoes. The dish is accompanied by Parmesan herb mashed potatoes. Savor the surf ‘n turf while enjoying views of Ohio River at sunset. There are additional casual options including The Deli and Tap House.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO