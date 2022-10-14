Read full article on original website
EWSU announces S. Barker Ave. closures for Refresh Evansville project
Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says there will be lane restrictions and closures along S. Barker Ave. between Claremont Ave. and B Street.
Try your luck at Bally’s Casino in Evansville
For a great weekend excursion and a chance to cash in, head to Bally’s in Evansville, IN, approximately a three hour drive from Nashville. The casino sits along the Ohio River and offers stunning views from Cavanaugh’s On the River, a stunning fine dining restaurant. Enjoy steak, seafood, signature drinks and more. Recommended is the Blackened Neptune, consisting of a filet with grilled shrimp and crab meat, flavored with Choron sauce. The sauce can be compared with Béarnaise sauce, with the addition of tomatoes. The dish is accompanied by Parmesan herb mashed potatoes. Savor the surf ‘n turf while enjoying views of Ohio River at sunset. There are additional casual options including The Deli and Tap House.
Closures announced for State Road 62 in Posey County
POSEY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced temporary road closures beginning on or around October 24 on State Road 62 in Posey County. According to a release, CenterPoint Energy/High Country Construction will be performing spot improvements along State Road 62 near Green Valley Drive. Lanes will be closed temporarily in both […]
Extreme heat from overnight fire damages Greenville home
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says they battled an overnight fire at a home on Wilson and North Cherry streets. A caller who was passing by told 911 they saw smoke rolling out of the home’s roof. Fire officials say they went into the single-story home and came across zero visibility and […]
BREAKING: Warehouse fire on East Franklin Street and Morton Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville and Henderson fire crews are on the scene of a business fire at the corner of East Franklin Street and Morton Ave. Firefighters say they saw smoke coming from the Morton Warehouse as they approached the building and were able to determine it was coming from the warehouse. Evansville police […]
Home Team Friday: Gibson Southern vs. Boonville
BOONVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Gibson Southern – 39 Boonville – 21
Tri-State on alert during Red Flag Warning
It may look like a nice day today, but the entire Tri-State is under a Red Flag Warning because of the weather.
Pennyrile Parkway ramp to be closed Saturday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the SB off ramp to the Pennyrile Parkway (US 68/80) will be closed on Saturday.
Part of Webster Co. road closed due to large crack
A part of a Webster County road, used by hundreds of vehicles a day, is closed after a large crack surfaces on the road. Part of Webster Co. road closed due to large crack. A part of a Webster County road, used by hundreds of vehicles a day, is closed after a large crack surfaces on the road.
Home Team Friday
Hoosier high school bands compete at Central
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Marching band season was on full display this weekend at Central High School in Evansville. Bands from all around the region competed against one another for a spot at semi-state. Central hosted bands from the B and D classes, which are determined by the size of the school bands. Two of […]
Henderson Chamber of Commerce hosts ribbon ceremony for Grand Re-Opening
The Henderson KY Chamber of Commerce announced the opening of a public space for the city
EFD battles blaze on the west side
The Evansville Fire Department battled a fire on the west side of Evansville on Friday night.
School zone speeders fined by police in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a driver was caught barreling through a school zone at highway speeds earlier this week in Petersburg. Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle says along with that driver, three other motorists were ticketed for speeding in the Pike Central school zone on Friday. “Please slow down in the school […]
Debris causes at least four accidents in Henderson
Henderson Dispatch received a call reporting a multiple call accident on Highway 41 North. The call came in at 5:08 p.m.
Video appears to show truck that started massive field fire in Daviess County
Officials estimate the blaze spread for about two miles, destroying at least 80 acres of farm land and putting multiple home homes in danger. Massive field fire in Daviess County started by tree truck hauling burning stumps, fire dept. says. Western Kentucky fire officials estimate the blaze spread for about...
Food truck owner takes advantage of lunchtime rush on Main St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Main Street in Evansville, one hot dog stand owner is taking advantage of the bustling lunch rush. Videojournalist Brian Cissell was there to take in the lunch rush with him.
Parts of Ohio County under boil water advisory
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Residents in Ohio County are under a boil water advisory. According to a press release, a leak began around 9 p.m. Friday night and was found around 3 a.m. Saturday. Officials say repairs are underway and should be done Saturday afternoon. They say moderate drought...
IHSAA boys and girls cross country regionals held at Prides Creek Park
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA cross country postseason continued Saturday morning with the regionals, which were run locally at Prides Creek Park just outside Petersburg. In the boys race, Reitz came in as the favorite, while Princeton looked to be the team to beat on the girls side. The...
Field fires reported in Henderson and Daviess counties
OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Several field fires are being reported on Todd Bridge Road in Owensboro. Another field fire was spotted near Robards on Friday afternoon. You can see photos in the window below: The Wheatcroft Fire Department says multiple fire departments from Webster, Union and Henderson counties are fighting multiple field and brush fires […]
