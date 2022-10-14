ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Try your luck at Bally’s Casino in Evansville

For a great weekend excursion and a chance to cash in, head to Bally’s in Evansville, IN, approximately a three hour drive from Nashville. The casino sits along the Ohio River and offers stunning views from Cavanaugh’s On the River, a stunning fine dining restaurant. Enjoy steak, seafood, signature drinks and more. Recommended is the Blackened Neptune, consisting of a filet with grilled shrimp and crab meat, flavored with Choron sauce. The sauce can be compared with Béarnaise sauce, with the addition of tomatoes. The dish is accompanied by Parmesan herb mashed potatoes. Savor the surf ‘n turf while enjoying views of Ohio River at sunset. There are additional casual options including The Deli and Tap House.
Closures announced for State Road 62 in Posey County

POSEY COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced temporary road closures beginning on or around October 24 on State Road 62 in Posey County. According to a release, CenterPoint Energy/High Country Construction will be performing spot improvements along State Road 62 near Green Valley Drive. Lanes will be closed temporarily in both […]
Extreme heat from overnight fire damages Greenville home

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says they battled an overnight fire at a home on Wilson and North Cherry streets. A caller who was passing by told 911 they saw smoke rolling out of the home’s roof. Fire officials say they went into the single-story home and came across zero visibility and […]
BREAKING: Warehouse fire on East Franklin Street and Morton Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville and Henderson fire crews are on the scene of a business fire at the corner of East Franklin Street and Morton Ave. Firefighters say they saw smoke coming from the Morton Warehouse as they approached the building and were able to determine it was coming from the warehouse. Evansville police […]
Part of Webster Co. road closed due to large crack

A part of a Webster County road, used by hundreds of vehicles a day, is closed after a large crack surfaces on the road. Part of Webster Co. road closed due to large crack. A part of a Webster County road, used by hundreds of vehicles a day, is closed after a large crack surfaces on the road.
Home Team Friday

A part of a Webster County road, used by hundreds of vehicles a day, is closed after a large crack surfaces on the road.
Hoosier high school bands compete at Central

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Marching band season was on full display this weekend at Central High School in Evansville. Bands from all around the region competed against one another for a spot at semi-state. Central hosted bands from the B and D classes, which are determined by the size of the school bands. Two of […]
School zone speeders fined by police in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a driver was caught barreling through a school zone at highway speeds earlier this week in Petersburg. Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle says along with that driver, three other motorists were ticketed for speeding in the Pike Central school zone on Friday. “Please slow down in the school […]
Parts of Ohio County under boil water advisory

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Residents in Ohio County are under a boil water advisory. According to a press release, a leak began around 9 p.m. Friday night and was found around 3 a.m. Saturday. Officials say repairs are underway and should be done Saturday afternoon. They say moderate drought...
IHSAA boys and girls cross country regionals held at Prides Creek Park

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA cross country postseason continued Saturday morning with the regionals, which were run locally at Prides Creek Park just outside Petersburg. In the boys race, Reitz came in as the favorite, while Princeton looked to be the team to beat on the girls side. The...
Field fires reported in Henderson and Daviess counties

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Several field fires are being reported on Todd Bridge Road in Owensboro. Another field fire was spotted near Robards on Friday afternoon. You can see photos in the window below: The Wheatcroft Fire Department says multiple fire departments from Webster, Union and Henderson counties are fighting multiple field and brush fires […]
