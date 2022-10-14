Read full article on original website
volusia.org
Ian Update 60: Residents can apply for assistance through Volusia County
Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian may apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
theapopkavoice.com
Orange County included in Phase Two D-SNAP Benefits Program
Orange County residents are now able to apply for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). Phase Two opened Monday, October 17th, for Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not currently receiving...
‘Like living in the 1800s’: Some residents still struggling with Hurricane Ian flooding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Residents of more than 200 homes in Volusia County said they are still trapped by flooded roads. In the Lake Harney Woods community near Mims, residents say they’re still stuck even though it’s been nearly three weeks since Hurricane Ian. Morgan Alderman Road...
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundated
The Seminole County in Florida historically floods. However, its residents continue to stay, and recently, Hurricane Ian left over 400 homes inundated. A campground is shown flooded in the wake of Hurricane Ian in Florida.Sean Rayford / AFP.
Disaster food assistance pre-registration open for St. Johns, Flagler counties
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — When a storm hits, the damage is widespread and effects everyday aspects of people’s lives including food. After covering a hotel stay or planning for home repairs, can you afford food?. Florida is offering disaster SNAP benefits to help pay for food. You...
mynews13.com
Matthew's Hope opens Brevard County location to help the homeless
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Matthew's Hope began as an effort to protect the homeless during cold weather snaps, but now the Orange County nonprofit has grown so much it's expanding services to Brevard County. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit organization Matthew's Hope recently opened a new location...
theapopkavoice.com
CareerSource Central Florida hosting Job Fair
This week, CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more!
D-SNAP: People affected by Hurricane Ian in these 2 counties can now apply for food assistance
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Children and Families announced that the second phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or D-SNAP will open Monday for some Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said that Flagler,...
click orlando
1 lane of State Road 46 opens as floodwater in Seminole County recedes
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation is reopening one lane of State Road 46 in Seminole County as floodwater from Hurricane Ian recedes. One lane of State Road 46 in east Seminole County will be open to two-way traffic. Flaggers will direct traffic in both directions.
Orange County apartment complex residents given days to move out after flooding from Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Residents at one Orange County apartment complex learned Friday they have just seven days to turn in their keys. The order came after flooding from Hurricane Ian left their apartments full of mold and mildew. Some of the residents at Sumerset Apartments on Lee Rd....
volusia.org
Staff to meet with IAEP representatives Oct. 25
Staff from Volusia County’s Human Resources Division will discuss collective bargaining with representatives of the International Association of EMTs and Paramedics, Local R5-077, which represents the county’s Emergency Medical Services Division Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. The meeting will be...
Residents forced to move as Hurricane Ian shelter set to close in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Dozens of Volusia County residents are searching for a new place to stay. They were evacuated to the Ocean Center following Hurricane Ian, but now the shelter is closing. There are two other temporary shelters on the west side of the county. But some residents...
fox35orlando.com
Dengue Virus case found in Volusia County: What it is, and signs and symptoms
Another person has contracted a mosquito-borne illness in Volusia County and health department officials continue to emphasize that the county remains under a mosquito-borne illness alert. The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County (DOH-Volusia) said the alert remains because a resident acquired a case of Dengue Virus Infection. DOH...
wfit.org
This Brevard neighborhood remains almost inaccessible from Hurricane Ian flooding
In central Florida, widespread flooding still is receding more than two weeks after Hurricane Ian. In one Brevard County neighborhood, the only road in and out remains washed out, leaving many residents stranded. Getting to Lake Harney Woods is no easy task. The bridge here across the St. Johns River...
Good Samaritan Village residents face uncertain future as evacuation order continues
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Seniors who live in Good Samaritan Village are wondering when they can finally return to their homes. They were forced to leave after the community, in the Kissimmee area, near John Young Parkway and Pleasant Hill Road, was underwater after Hurricane Ian. It has been...
wmfe.org
D-SNAP pre-registration starts today in Orange, and next Monday in Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties
Orange County residents affected by Hurricane Ian can pre-register beginning today, Monday, Oct. 17, D-SNAP. That’s disaster relief through the U.S. Department of Agriculture‘s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. D-SNAP is for low-income families who may not have SNAP benefits. They could receive the monthly maximum for their household...
volusia.org
Ian Update 59: Emergency permitting open house set for Oct. 19
Volusia County Government, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) and coastal cities have scheduled an extended office hours open house to address emergency permitting for temporary and permanent repairs on coastal structures. The open house will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Daytona Beach Shores Community Center, 3000 Bellemead Drive.
cityofnsb.com
County to collect household hazardous waste in NSB on Oct. 22
Volusia County's Solid Waste Division will host a free collection event for household hazardous materials from from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 22, at 124 Industrial Park Ave. in New Smyrna Beach. Residents may drop off old paint, solvents, automobile and household batteries, pool chemicals, pesticides, motor oil, gasoline,...
WESH
Pre-registration opens in Central Florida counties for nutrition assistance program
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In Orange County and Flagler County, pre-registration is opening for theDisaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The program assists with providing food for eligible families not receiving SNAP program benefits already and those who are facing the impacts of Hurricane Ian. All applicants are required to...
Troopers stop suspect who led Brevard County deputies on a chase to Orange County on the Beachline
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A wanted suspect led Brevard County deputies on a pursuit to Orange County on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said a person who had an active warrant in another state did not stop when a deputy tried to pull over the driver.
