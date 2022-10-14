ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

volusia.org

Ian Update 60: Residents can apply for assistance through Volusia County

Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian may apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

Orange County included in Phase Two D-SNAP Benefits Program

Orange County residents are now able to apply for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP). Phase Two opened Monday, October 17th, for Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas, and St. Johns counties. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian and who are not currently receiving...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Matthew's Hope opens Brevard County location to help the homeless

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Matthew's Hope began as an effort to protect the homeless during cold weather snaps, but now the Orange County nonprofit has grown so much it's expanding services to Brevard County. What You Need To Know. The nonprofit organization Matthew's Hope recently opened a new location...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
theapopkavoice.com

CareerSource Central Florida hosting Job Fair

This week, CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more!
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
volusia.org

Staff to meet with IAEP representatives Oct. 25

Staff from Volusia County’s Human Resources Division will discuss collective bargaining with representatives of the International Association of EMTs and Paramedics, Local R5-077, which represents the county’s Emergency Medical Services Division Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics, from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25. The meeting will be...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Dengue Virus case found in Volusia County: What it is, and signs and symptoms

Another person has contracted a mosquito-borne illness in Volusia County and health department officials continue to emphasize that the county remains under a mosquito-borne illness alert. The Florida Department of Health in Volusia County (DOH-Volusia) said the alert remains because a resident acquired a case of Dengue Virus Infection. DOH...
wmfe.org

D-SNAP pre-registration starts today in Orange, and next Monday in Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties

Orange County residents affected by Hurricane Ian can pre-register beginning today, Monday, Oct. 17, D-SNAP. That’s disaster relief through the U.S. Department of Agriculture‘s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. D-SNAP is for low-income families who may not have SNAP benefits. They could receive the monthly maximum for their household...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
volusia.org

Ian Update 59: Emergency permitting open house set for Oct. 19

Volusia County Government, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) and coastal cities have scheduled an extended office hours open house to address emergency permitting for temporary and permanent repairs on coastal structures. The open house will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, at the Daytona Beach Shores Community Center, 3000 Bellemead Drive.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
cityofnsb.com

County to collect household hazardous waste in NSB on Oct. 22

Volusia County's Solid Waste Division will host a free collection event for household hazardous materials from from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 22, at 124 Industrial Park Ave. in New Smyrna Beach. Residents may drop off old paint, solvents, automobile and household batteries, pool chemicals, pesticides, motor oil, gasoline,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Pre-registration opens in Central Florida counties for nutrition assistance program

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — In Orange County and Flagler County, pre-registration is opening for theDisaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The program assists with providing food for eligible families not receiving SNAP program benefits already and those who are facing the impacts of Hurricane Ian. All applicants are required to...

