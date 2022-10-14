It’s apple season. The underdog fruit of autumn (can you guess what the most popular fruit of fall might be? Hint: it’s orange) is back with its crunchy texture and sour-sweet flavor. From apple picking to apple cider doughnuts coated in cinnamon sugar, make sure to take advantage of the seasonal fruit until the end of its prime time on October 31st. Apples as an ingredient can be incredibly warm and comforting, offering a rustic feel to any meal. Looking to surprise your kids with after-school treats? Or maybe cook up something special with your significant other? Here are four apple recipes to ring in the harvest season:

5 DAYS AGO