ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, MT

Comments / 0

Related
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula’s Malfunction Junction: 3 Empty Businesses

Montana is growing, as we've covered here, here, and HERE. However there's several empty buildings around the infamous Malfunction Junction in Missoula that have sat empty which seem like prime real estate. We get it, not all businesses are meant to last forever. But to have this high a concentration...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Flower Dispensary To Take Over Abandoned Montana Subway

The old Subway on Brooks St, which has sat empty since the restaurant chain downsized to just three locations in Missoula, has a new yet familiar tenant. Flower Dispensary, which up until this week shared the building with what Subway left behind, is excited to take over the restaurant's previous space with plans to showcase their recreational and medicinal wares.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Nice weather this week, but changes arrive this weekend

An AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY until 9 AM MDT Thursday for the Flathead/Mission Valleys, Kootenai/Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region, Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. Prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Some Of The Best Autumn Brews Missoula Has To Offer

Officially Octoberfest is over, but that doesn't mean the beer stops flowing. When it comes to brews I have two favorite seasons and I can't decide which one I prefer. I always appreciate March for the Spring brews and St. Patrick's Day. That is what you get for being in a bagpipe band, don't forget to support your local pipe bands. My second favorite beer season is the Fall. As the weather starts to changes and the seasonal brews come out it is a great time to enjoy some of what Missoula has to offer. As our city continues to grow and as we get more breweries we get more choices and that is great for beer drinkers. Here are just a few to choose from and remember to always enjoy responsibly.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Take Home Your Own Lovable Super Hero in Missoula

Superheroes are everywhere nowadays. The movies, the toy store, and certainly trick or treating on Halloween in a few days. But we had a "Super Hero" in our KYSS studio this week. And he loves to cuddle. Meet the real "Hero", a wonderful dog who is in the spotlight of...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Man Arrested for Selling Meth at the Missoula Authorized Camping Site

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 14, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers arrested a male for possessing 2.5 grams of methamphetamine. During the officer's interaction with the male, the male said that he had bought $100 worth of methamphetamine and that he had smoked two "bowls" worth of the substance from the pack that was located on him. The male told the officer that he bought his meth from a male named Cave at the Missoula Authorized Camping Site. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

New Lolo School Complex On Track to Welcoming New Students

The work site for the new Lolo School Complex continues to see progress as fall winds down. New Lolo School Complex For Community's Future Needs. The new Lolo school is under construction on a 20-acre lot south of Farm Lane in. Lolo, Montana. From the groundbreaking to the new school,...
LOLO, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana wants to be the next wine country

Rows of grapevines at Willow Mountain Winery in Corvallis, Montana. (Photo by Lena Beck) It was a warm morning in early September, and Roxann McGuire was walking through the crop rows at Willow Mountain Winery, strategically sampling grapes off the vines. With every grape she tasted, she was looking for the signature combination of acid and sweetness that tells her the grape is ready to be harvested.
CORVALLIS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula Incident Management Team Preparing to Return Home

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After extending their time in North Port, Florida, responding to the devastation of Hurricane Ian, the Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team will finally be returning home this weekend. Missoula Incident Team Update. Communications Director Nick Holloway called into the KGVO Newsmakers Line on Thursday...
NORTH PORT, FL
Big Country News

Mysterious, huge, $8M warehouse being built west of Missoula near I-90

MISSOULA - A massive $8 million warehouse is under construction near the Wye just west of Missoula and details are scarce about the owner or what its purpose might be. A company called Cartage Warehouse, LLC is building a large commercial warehouse at 8720 Aluminum Road. The parcel shows up as 9121 Cartage Road on Montana Cadastral, the state’s online property ownership record tracker.
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy