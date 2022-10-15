Read full article on original website
Missoula’s Malfunction Junction: 3 Empty Businesses
Montana is growing, as we've covered here, here, and HERE. However there's several empty buildings around the infamous Malfunction Junction in Missoula that have sat empty which seem like prime real estate. We get it, not all businesses are meant to last forever. But to have this high a concentration...
Flower Dispensary To Take Over Abandoned Montana Subway
The old Subway on Brooks St, which has sat empty since the restaurant chain downsized to just three locations in Missoula, has a new yet familiar tenant. Flower Dispensary, which up until this week shared the building with what Subway left behind, is excited to take over the restaurant's previous space with plans to showcase their recreational and medicinal wares.
NBCMontana
Nice weather this week, but changes arrive this weekend
An AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY until 9 AM MDT Thursday for the Flathead/Mission Valleys, Kootenai/Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region, Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, and Potomac/Seeley Lake Region. Prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
Rollin’, But No Rocks, as Another Earthquake Shakes Western Montana
If you felt some shaking north of Missoula Friday evening it wasn't just your imagination, or a big truck rumbling by. The U-S Geological Survey confirms it was an earthquake that hit just before 8 pm on Friday evening, with a magnitude of 3.2. That's right above the level where most people notice an earthquake.
UM’s Brantly Hall Really is Haunted and You Can See for Yourself
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Yes, the University of Montana’s Brantly Hall really is haunted, according to Millie Bearleggins, chapter president of the UM American Indigenous Business Leaders, and you can experience the tour for yourself over the next two weekends. KGVO News spoke to Millie Bearleggins on Tuesday...
Missoula Tailgate Gets a Free First Taste Of Chick-Fil-A
If you went to catch the Griz play Idaho and were anywhere near the north end of the Adams Center on Campus drive, you might have scored a touchdown of your own. A free Chicken Sandwich. Grizzlies fans were surprised with a tailgate visit from the Chick-fil-A Mobile Kitchen, They...
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
Man Nearly Hits Children During High-Speed Chase in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 16, 2022, at approximately 3:19 p.m., a Montana Highway Patrol trooper observed a white Audi A6 traveling northbound on Reserve Street at approximately 60 MPH in a 45 MPH zone. The driver was later identified as Aaron Harvey. Harvey allegedly ran a red...
Man Arrested for Felony DUI in Missoula, Had a BAC of .273
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 6:05 p.m., a Montana Highway Patrol trooper received a report from 911 dispatch that a silver Hyundai was seen swerving all over the roadway. The 911 complainant stated the vehicle had just pulled into the Town Pump at the Wye.
Some Of The Best Autumn Brews Missoula Has To Offer
Officially Octoberfest is over, but that doesn't mean the beer stops flowing. When it comes to brews I have two favorite seasons and I can't decide which one I prefer. I always appreciate March for the Spring brews and St. Patrick's Day. That is what you get for being in a bagpipe band, don't forget to support your local pipe bands. My second favorite beer season is the Fall. As the weather starts to changes and the seasonal brews come out it is a great time to enjoy some of what Missoula has to offer. As our city continues to grow and as we get more breweries we get more choices and that is great for beer drinkers. Here are just a few to choose from and remember to always enjoy responsibly.
Take Home Your Own Lovable Super Hero in Missoula
Superheroes are everywhere nowadays. The movies, the toy store, and certainly trick or treating on Halloween in a few days. But we had a "Super Hero" in our KYSS studio this week. And he loves to cuddle. Meet the real "Hero", a wonderful dog who is in the spotlight of...
Missoula JEDI Welcomes ‘Be Culture’ Founder James Whitfield
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula Community JEDI (Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion) network will present ‘Be the Change: Resilience Through Equity’ featuring James Whitfield of ‘Be Culture’ in the UC Ballroom at the University of Montana on Thursday, October 27. KGVO News reached out...
Missoula Man Threatens People With a Handgun at a Downtown Bar
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 15, 2022, at approximately 12:20 a.m., several Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to a report of a male with a firearm pointing it at patrons in a local bar. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story. “Officers arrived on...
Man Arrested for Selling Meth at the Missoula Authorized Camping Site
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On October 14, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers arrested a male for possessing 2.5 grams of methamphetamine. During the officer's interaction with the male, the male said that he had bought $100 worth of methamphetamine and that he had smoked two "bowls" worth of the substance from the pack that was located on him. The male told the officer that he bought his meth from a male named Cave at the Missoula Authorized Camping Site. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more.
New Lolo School Complex On Track to Welcoming New Students
The work site for the new Lolo School Complex continues to see progress as fall winds down. New Lolo School Complex For Community's Future Needs. The new Lolo school is under construction on a 20-acre lot south of Farm Lane in. Lolo, Montana. From the groundbreaking to the new school,...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana wants to be the next wine country
Rows of grapevines at Willow Mountain Winery in Corvallis, Montana. (Photo by Lena Beck) It was a warm morning in early September, and Roxann McGuire was walking through the crop rows at Willow Mountain Winery, strategically sampling grapes off the vines. With every grape she tasted, she was looking for the signature combination of acid and sweetness that tells her the grape is ready to be harvested.
Missoula Incident Management Team Preparing to Return Home
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After extending their time in North Port, Florida, responding to the devastation of Hurricane Ian, the Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team will finally be returning home this weekend. Missoula Incident Team Update. Communications Director Nick Holloway called into the KGVO Newsmakers Line on Thursday...
Mysterious, huge, $8M warehouse being built west of Missoula near I-90
MISSOULA - A massive $8 million warehouse is under construction near the Wye just west of Missoula and details are scarce about the owner or what its purpose might be. A company called Cartage Warehouse, LLC is building a large commercial warehouse at 8720 Aluminum Road. The parcel shows up as 9121 Cartage Road on Montana Cadastral, the state’s online property ownership record tracker.
165 Miles Per Hour?! Ravalli Deputies Want to Catch This Dangerous Guy
Ravalli County Sheriff's deputies are hoping you can help them find a reckless motorcycle rider who led them on a chase at speeds up to 165 miles per hour through the Bitterroot earlier this week. The chase happened late Tuesday night. Sheriff's deputies were called into the pursuit after the...
montanasports.com
'We've got to quit making mistakes': UM's loss to Idaho generates questions going forward
MISSOULA — Two weeks ago in Pocatello, Idaho, the Montana Grizzlies defeated Idaho State by a closer than normal margin because mistakes played a big part in that. On Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, miscues were once again the story, but the result different, as No. 3 Montana lost its first game of the season, this time to the Idaho Vandals.
