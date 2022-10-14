Read full article on original website
Judi Dench calls on Netflix to add disclaimer to The Crown: ‘This cannot go unchallenged’
Judi Dench has called on Netflix to include a disclaimer at the start of The Crown that states it is a “fictionalised drama” as a “mark of respect” to the late Queen Elizabeth II.The Skyfall star, 87, expressed her concerns with the forthcoming fifth season of the show based on the British royal family in a letter to The Times on Wednesday 19 October, in which she accused the series of “crude sensationalism”.“The closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism,” she wrote.In...
Seeing Auschwitz photographic exhibition opens in London
They are images of horror: the gates of the most infamous of the Nazi death camps; crowds of people fearfully clutching their children or meagre possessions; the smoking chimneys of the crematoriums where their bodies were burned. These photographs that have shaped perceptions of Auschwitz were taken by the perpetrators...
