Aaron Judge's latest playoff golden sombrero vs. Cleveland draws boos from Yankees fans: 'I've got to play better'

The rain was falling in San Diego and the Dodgers' season was circling the drain. Both things were hard to believe. LA, somehow, was about to wash out of the 2022 MLB playoffs in the second round after 111 wins in the regular season. How was that even possible, especially after the Dodgers had won Game 1 of their NLDS against the Padres?

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO