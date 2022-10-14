Aaron Judge's latest playoff golden sombrero vs. Cleveland draws boos from Yankees fans: 'I've got to play better'

Read full article on original website
Alex Rodriguez Rips Yankees For Usage Of Aaron Judge
It is unique with the power of Judge to see him bat leadoff. In the past, most teams would want their best power hitter to bat third or fourth to optimize their ability to drive in runs. Everything Rodriguez said in that clip, made sense. Throughout the history of the...
Red Sox have Yankees, Mets stars on free agency radar, MLB insider says
Winter is coming. So is the MLB hot stove, with plenty of buzz surrounding the Red Sox. Boston finished in last place in the American League East for the fifth time in 11 years, and that has insiders thinking Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom might be ready to wheel and deal.
Guardians look to clinch ALDS in Game 4 against Yankees
New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-70, first in the AL Central during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (13-8, 3.50 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 257 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (15-5, 3.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 128 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
Ex-Red Sox Pitching Coach Responsible For Aaron Judge's Quiet Postseason
Former Boston Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis -- now with the Cleveland Guardians -- has Aaron Judge's number. No, not No. 99 but seven, as in the number of times the hulking New York Yankees outfielder has struck out in the first two games of the American League Division Series matchup with the Guardians.
Yankees vs. Guardians score: Cleveland walks off 6-5 in wild ALDS Game 3 finish
The Cleveland Guardians defeated the New York Yankees 6-5 in walk-off fashion on Saturday in Game 3 of the American League Division Series. The Guardians rallied from a 5-3 deficit in the ninth, scoring three runs to take a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-five series. With another win, the Guardians will advance to play the Houston Astros for the AL pennant. (The Astros won their ALDS against the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.)
ALDS Odds: Yankees vs. Guardians Game 4 prediction, odds and pick – 10/16/2022
The New York Yankees will attempt to stave off elimination as they face the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. It’s an elimination game, and time to check out our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Guardians Game 4 prediction and pick. The Guardians prevailed...
It was a Cole night in Cleveland. Yankees win to force Game 5
Centerfielder Harrison Bader homered and Gerrit Cole pitched like an ace in the New York Yankees' 4-2 win against the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday night. The victory kept the playoff hopes alive for Yankees fans across the country. "To return home so (the Guardians) can feel our energy and our...
Aaron Boone Announces Lineup Change
The New York Yankees are set to take on the Cleveland Guardians in Game 3 of the ALDS. Aaron Judge, the soon-to-be AL MVP, needs to start hitting if the Yankees have any chance of winning. So far this series, Judge is 0-8 with seven strikeouts. He has looked bad...
Yankees' Gerrit Cole gets last laugh on Guardians' Josh Naylor following 'cute' home run celebration
Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole may have been the object of a viral celebration by Josh Naylor in Game 4 of the ALDS on Sunday, but he managed to get the last laugh over the Guardians designated hitter. The celebration in question occurred in the bottom of the fourth, when...
Bob Costas' gaffe during Guardians-Yankees telecast puts focus on 'special' connection between Shane, Justin Bieber
Most people watching Game 2 of the Yankees-Guardians ALDS on Friday were likely familiar with Cleveland ace Shane Bieber. The 2020 AL Cy Young winner is one of the game's elite hurlers who has shown a tremendous proclivity for strikeouts in his career. One would expect Bob Costas, the game's...
The moments that doomed the Dodgers in their stunning NLDS loss to the Padres
The rain was falling in San Diego and the Dodgers' season was circling the drain. Both things were hard to believe. LA, somehow, was about to wash out of the 2022 MLB playoffs in the second round after 111 wins in the regular season. How was that even possible, especially after the Dodgers had won Game 1 of their NLDS against the Padres?
Guardians Stun Yankees In Historic Fashion, Cleveland One Win From A.L.C.S.
Cleveland didn't just beat New York on Saturday - they did something to the Yankees that had NEVER been done before!
