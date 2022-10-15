Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Light the Night - Cancer Charity Hosting Fundraiser at Koka Booth on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Gets Into the Halloween Spirit With Fun Events for the Whole FamilyJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
No. 1 Tar Heels, Bacot headline preseason ACC picks
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Top-ranked North Carolina is the favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference, while Tar Heels big man Armando Bacot is the preseason pick for league player of the year. The Tar Heels received 90 of 101 first-place votes in the poll released Tuesday from media members...
Holliday: Heels 6-1 after beating Duke by inches
Replay officials spent some long minutes reviewing Antoine Green’s game winning touchdown catch against Duke. Yes, he clearly was in bounds when he caught the ball, but did he step on the white line of the end zone boundary while coming back to make the catch? It looked to me like a few blades of green grass alongside Green’s left foot were all that separated the Tar Heels from a call of incomplete pass.
Coach K named 2022 Heisman Humanitarian
New York — The Heisman Trophy Trust is proud to announce that former Duke University Men's Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski will receive the 2022 Heisman Humanitarian Award presented by the Heisman Trophy Trust. Krzyzewski, whose Emily K Center annually serves up to 2,000 students from K-through-12 in the Durham,...
Massive tree falls in Durham, woman escapes with minor injuries
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after a massive tree fell above her car along North Gregson Street in Durham. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park at 9:45 a.m., which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
Student brings BB gun to Brogden Middle School in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A BB gun was confiscated from a student last week at Brogden Middle School. Principal Anthony White sent a message to families, saying the student brought the gun to school and showed it to other students. "Although the BB gun was not loaded, bringing a BB...
Durham homeowner left with dilemma after tree falls through 100-year-old house
DURHAM, N.C. — When Hurricane Ian made its way through the Triangle, it took down part of a large oak tree in the Trinity Park neighborhood. Half of the tree went through the roof of a 100-year-old home there, and now the homeowner is trying to figure out whether to restore or rebuild.
Runners worldwide finish slain Raleigh mother's last run
RALEIGH, N.C. — Just over 5 miles into her Thursday evening run along the familiar Neuse River Greenway, Raleigh mother of three Susan Karnatz was fatally shot by a 15-year-old boy whose shooting rampage killed five people, wounded two and frightened hundreds more in surrounding neighborhoods. Her husband, Tom...
Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility
DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
Suspects in custody after Ole Miss student, 20, from Raleigh injured in hit-and-run
OXFORD, MISS. — Two men are in custody Monday after an Ole Miss student from Raleigh was found badly injured in a parking lot in Mississippi. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries.
#RaleighStrong: Funerals, memorials, GoFundMe pages for Hedingham shooting victims
RALEIGH, N.C. — Memorial services are planned for several of the victims killed in the Oct. 13 shooting in Hedingham. Sources tell WRAL News Austin Thompson, 15, opened fire in the streets of the east Raleigh neighborhood and on an adjacent greenway Thursday when five people were shot to death, including his own 16-year-old brother.
From GoFundMe to hashtags to murals: How support is pouring in for Raleigh shooting victims from across the country
RALEIGH, N.C. — A memorial at the entrance of the Hedingham neighborhood has grown each day since the Oct. 13 shooting, with flowers, tributes, cards, candles and messages to the five lives lost and the two people who were injured. Volunteers on Monday erected crosses with each of the...
Parents of accused North Carolina shooter express sorrow
The parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people in a North Carolina shooting rampage released a statement Tuesday saying they are “overcome with grief” and saw no warning signs before the killings. Alan and Elise Thompson issued the statement through a lawyer that acknowledges the...
Johnston County man wins $1 million prize from $10 scratch-off
A Selma man won a $1 million prize from a $10 scratch-off ticket. Jay Mays, 55, said he opened the door to his house and started running after seeing his winning ticket. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.”
Report: Triangle economy is sizzling, ranking as 4th fastest-growing metro in U.S.
RALEIGH – If you are under the impression the Research Triangle region is growing at a remarkable rate then you are spot on -the Triangle ranks fourth for the fastest-growing local among the nation’s top 50 most populous extended metropolitan areas. That’s according to a new report from...
Person taken to hospital after shooting at Zebulon home
ZEBULON, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a shooting at a Zebulon home. Before 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to the home in the 400 block of East Stronach Ave. Zebulon police were investigating the shooting for hours, taking...
20-year-old Roxboro woman shot inside home
ROXBORO, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday while inside her Roxboro home. The Person County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the home on Thaxton Road around 11:30 p.m. Nitara Ragland, 20, was transported to Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators found several bullet holes outside the home.
Men taken to hospital after shooting at north Raleigh apartment
RALEIGH, N.C. — Two men were injured Monday in a shooting at a north Raleigh apartment. Before 4:30 a.m., officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to the 6200 block of Shanda Drive. Both men were taken to the hospital. One was seriously injured, and the other had non-life-threatening...
'She was not with us anymore': Husband of Raleigh shooting victim mourns loss of wife
RALEIGH, N.C. — Family, friends, neighbors and the community continue to mourn the five people who lost their lives and two people injured during the Oct. 13 shooting in Raleigh’s Hedingham neighborhood. Tracey Howard is the husband of the late Nicole Connors, who was among the five people...
A year later, father of fallen Knightdale officer feels son will leave lasting legacy
KNIGHTDALE, N.C. — It's hard to believe it's been a year since rookie Knightdale Police Officer Ryan Hayworth was struck and killed while responding to an accident on the side of I-540 by a suspected drunk driver. While Hayworth's family is still grieving, they believe they have seen Ryan's...
North Carolina lawmakers call for changes to state gun laws after Raleigh mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Gun reform advocate Alicia Taylor Campbell brings the same pair of battered running shoes to every event. The shoes are the last pair of shoes her son Ahmad Campbell wore the night he was murdered on Oct. 2, 2016. On Tuesday, Alicia Campbell was one of...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0