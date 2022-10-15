ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

No. 1 Tar Heels, Bacot headline preseason ACC picks

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Top-ranked North Carolina is the favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference, while Tar Heels big man Armando Bacot is the preseason pick for league player of the year. The Tar Heels received 90 of 101 first-place votes in the poll released Tuesday from media members...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Holliday: Heels 6-1 after beating Duke by inches

Replay officials spent some long minutes reviewing Antoine Green’s game winning touchdown catch against Duke. Yes, he clearly was in bounds when he caught the ball, but did he step on the white line of the end zone boundary while coming back to make the catch? It looked to me like a few blades of green grass alongside Green’s left foot were all that separated the Tar Heels from a call of incomplete pass.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Coach K named 2022 Heisman Humanitarian

New York — The Heisman Trophy Trust is proud to announce that former Duke University Men's Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski will receive the 2022 Heisman Humanitarian Award presented by the Heisman Trophy Trust. Krzyzewski, whose Emily K Center annually serves up to 2,000 students from K-through-12 in the Durham,...
DURHAM, NC
Massive tree falls in Durham, woman escapes with minor injuries

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after a massive tree fell above her car along North Gregson Street in Durham. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park at 9:45 a.m., which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
DURHAM, NC
Student brings BB gun to Brogden Middle School in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — A BB gun was confiscated from a student last week at Brogden Middle School. Principal Anthony White sent a message to families, saying the student brought the gun to school and showed it to other students. "Although the BB gun was not loaded, bringing a BB...
DURHAM, NC
Runners worldwide finish slain Raleigh mother's last run

RALEIGH, N.C. — Just over 5 miles into her Thursday evening run along the familiar Neuse River Greenway, Raleigh mother of three Susan Karnatz was fatally shot by a 15-year-old boy whose shooting rampage killed five people, wounded two and frightened hundreds more in surrounding neighborhoods. Her husband, Tom...
RALEIGH, NC
Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility

DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
DURHAM, NC
Suspects in custody after Ole Miss student, 20, from Raleigh injured in hit-and-run

OXFORD, MISS. — Two men are in custody Monday after an Ole Miss student from Raleigh was found badly injured in a parking lot in Mississippi. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries.
OXFORD, MS
Parents of accused North Carolina shooter express sorrow

The parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people in a North Carolina shooting rampage released a statement Tuesday saying they are “overcome with grief” and saw no warning signs before the killings. Alan and Elise Thompson issued the statement through a lawyer that acknowledges the...
RALEIGH, NC
Johnston County man wins $1 million prize from $10 scratch-off

A Selma man won a $1 million prize from a $10 scratch-off ticket. Jay Mays, 55, said he opened the door to his house and started running after seeing his winning ticket. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.”
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
Person taken to hospital after shooting at Zebulon home

ZEBULON, N.C. — A person was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a shooting at a Zebulon home. Before 1:30 a.m., deputies with the Wake County Sheriff's Office responded to the home in the 400 block of East Stronach Ave. Zebulon police were investigating the shooting for hours, taking...
ZEBULON, NC
20-year-old Roxboro woman shot inside home

ROXBORO, N.C. — A woman was shot Sunday while inside her Roxboro home. The Person County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the home on Thaxton Road around 11:30 p.m. Nitara Ragland, 20, was transported to Duke Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators found several bullet holes outside the home.
ROXBORO, NC
