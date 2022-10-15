Replay officials spent some long minutes reviewing Antoine Green’s game winning touchdown catch against Duke. Yes, he clearly was in bounds when he caught the ball, but did he step on the white line of the end zone boundary while coming back to make the catch? It looked to me like a few blades of green grass alongside Green’s left foot were all that separated the Tar Heels from a call of incomplete pass.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO