Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Enough is Enough”, Joe Biden Angrily Reacts To The Mass Shooting In USAArenacrownsiRaleigh, NC
Free Concert in Downtown Cary on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
N.C. Poor People’s Campaign march for voters’ rightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensRaleigh, NC
Light the Night - Cancer Charity Hosting Fundraiser at Koka Booth on October 22ndJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
balldurham.com
Duke basketball has tie broken with UNC for No. 1 AP Poll ranking
The Duke basketball program knows where it sits in the preseason rankings. North Carolina has another reason to gloat over the Duke basketball program as the Tar Heels were voted as the No. 1 team in the Preseason Associated Press Top-25 Poll on Monday afternoon. It was the tenth time...
UNC 2022-23 Player Preview: Seth Trimble
The North Carolina back court is one of the best in the nation entering the 2022-23 season. Not only does UNC have arguably the best guard duo in the nation in juniors Caleb Love and R.J. Davis, bu the Tar Heels added a significant depth piece in four-star freshman Seth Trimble, who arrived in Chapel Hill as the nation's No. 30 prospect and No. 6 point guard (247Sports).
Coach K named 2022 Heisman Humanitarian
New York — The Heisman Trophy Trust is proud to announce that former Duke University Men's Basketball Coach Mike Krzyzewski will receive the 2022 Heisman Humanitarian Award presented by the Heisman Trophy Trust. Krzyzewski, whose Emily K Center annually serves up to 2,000 students from K-through-12 in the Durham,...
Man charged with yelling racial slurs, pepper spraying fans at 6th grade football game
30-year-old Port Clinton man Ryan Bullis was accused of yelling racial slurs and pepper spraying fans at a 6th grade football game between Port Clinton and Sandusky.
UPDATE: Missing endangered Akron man found
A missing Akron man whom police said was endangered has been found.
#RaleighStrong: Funerals, memorials, GoFundMe pages for Hedingham shooting victims
RALEIGH, N.C. — Memorial services are planned for several of the victims killed in the Oct. 13 shooting in Hedingham. Sources tell WRAL News Austin Thompson, 15, opened fire in the streets of the east Raleigh neighborhood and on an adjacent greenway Thursday when five people were shot to death, including his own 16-year-old brother.
Runners worldwide finish slain Raleigh mother's last run
RALEIGH, N.C. — Just over 5 miles into her Thursday evening run along the familiar Neuse River Greenway, Raleigh mother of three Susan Karnatz was fatally shot by a 15-year-old boy whose shooting rampage killed five people, wounded two and frightened hundreds more in surrounding neighborhoods. Her husband, Tom...
Cleveland RTA employee laundered brother’s drug money by gambling at West Virginia casino, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Greater Cleveland Regional Transit employee is accused of laundering his brother’s drug money by placing large bets on sporting events at a West Virginia casino. Micah Atkinson, 26, of Cleveland is charged in federal court in northern West Virginia with conspiring to launder money...
‘She was always happy;’ CJ grad killed in Raleigh shooting remembered by childhood friend
DAYTON — A woman from the Dayton area was one of five people killed in a shooting in Raleigh, North Carolina last week. Now her friends planning to unite to honor her life. Nicole Connors, 52, was on the porch talking to a neighbor when she was killed, her husband, Tracey Howard, told The Associated Press.
From GoFundMe to hashtags to murals: How support is pouring in for Raleigh shooting victims from across the country
RALEIGH, N.C. — A memorial at the entrance of the Hedingham neighborhood has grown each day since the Oct. 13 shooting, with flowers, tributes, cards, candles and messages to the five lives lost and the two people who were injured. Volunteers on Monday erected crosses with each of the...
3 local funeral home companies sold to Tenn. company
Three local funeral home companies have been sold to a Tennessee company.
When could it snow in Northeast Ohio?
It's almost too painful to talk about, but sooner or later, snow is coming for Northeast Ohio this winter. So we decided to look at when the white stuff is most likely to hit.
Report: Triangle economy is sizzling, ranking as 4th fastest-growing metro in U.S.
RALEIGH – If you are under the impression the Research Triangle region is growing at a remarkable rate then you are spot on -the Triangle ranks fourth for the fastest-growing local among the nation’s top 50 most populous extended metropolitan areas. That’s according to a new report from...
Massive tree falls in Durham, woman escapes with minor injuries
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman escaped with minor injuries Tuesday after a massive tree fell above her car along North Gregson Street in Durham. Sky 5 flew over the scene north of Durham Central Park at 9:45 a.m., which showed a large tree on the ground with a red SUV beneath it. The tree was uprooted from the ground.
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Man Won $1 Million, Then He Took Off Running
SELMA – After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.”
Wolfspeed employee dies at Durham facility
DURHAM, N.C. — An employee at Wolfspeed in Durham died last week. The company confirmed to WRAL News that somoene died at their facility on Thursday, Oct. 13. Durham police said officers arrived at Wolfspeed just before 1 p.m. on the 4600 block of Silicon Drive and found a man who had died.
Win Tickets to the Royal Comedy Tour!
The Royal Comedy Tour is coming to Cleveland’s Playhouse Square!. Scroll down to register for your chance to win free premium tickets!. Starring Bruce Bruce, Sommore, Level Crawford, Henry Welch and more!. The show is Saturday, November 19th @ 8pm!. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal...
Wake schools releases second draft of student assignment plan
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County School System plans to add three new schools to the 2023-24 student assignment plan, according to the second draft of the assignment plan released Tuesday. The draft assignment plan affects 50 schools of the school system’s nearly 200 schools, enrolling roughly 51,000 of...
'Overcome with grief': Parents of suspected gunman in Hedingham mass shooting release statement
RALEIGH, N.C. — The parents of the suspected gunman in last week’s mass shooting in a Raleigh neighborhood issued a written statement on Tuesday. “Words cannot begin to describe our anguish and sorrow. “Our son Austin inflicted immeasurable pain on the Raleigh community, and we are overcome with...
Student brings BB gun to Brogden Middle School in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — A BB gun was confiscated from a student last week at Brogden Middle School. Principal Anthony White sent a message to families, saying the student brought the gun to school and showed it to other students. "Although the BB gun was not loaded, bringing a BB...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0