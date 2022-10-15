Read full article on original website
Related
Southern Pines, October 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Southern Pines. The Hoke County High School soccer team will have a game with Pinecrest High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00. The Hoke County High School soccer team will have a game with Pinecrest High School on October 17, 2022, 14:00:00.
No. 7 Rolesville takes down No. 16 Knightdale in key NAC matchup, 20-14
Knightdale, N.C. — The No. 7 Rolesville Rams took to the road and came away with a 20-14 win over the No. 16 Knightdale Knights on Monday night. The game was postponed after last week's mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood of Raleigh, which is adjacent to Knightdale High.
Fayetteville, October 17 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 5 high school ⚽ games in Fayetteville. The Lumberton High School soccer team will have a game with Seventy- First High School on October 17, 2022, 14:55:00. The Purnell Swet Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Douglas Byrd High School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00.
Witness recalls crowd ‘scattering’ after gunfire erupted at N.C. college homecoming concert
Witnesses described the moment gunfire erupted during rapper Asian Doll’s performance at a homing coming concert at a North Carolina college. Two people were shot, and others were injured after an altercation escalated. WCNC’s Jesse Pierre reports.Oct. 17, 2022.
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Man Won $1 Million, Then He Took Off Running
SELMA – After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.”
WRAL News
Camels, hogs and dogs star in new NC State Fair show
RALEIGH, N.C. — A hog rolling out its own red carpet, gravity-defying dog tricks, and the most energetic camels my family has seen. The Hog Diggity Dogs show was one highlight of our 2022 N.C. State Fair visit. The show lasts about 25 minutes and was more entertaining than either of us expected. It is located near Gate 10.
Suspects in custody after Ole Miss student, 20, from Raleigh injured in hit-and-run
OXFORD, MISS. — Two men are in custody Monday after an Ole Miss student from Raleigh was found badly injured in a parking lot in Mississippi. Police officers in Oxford, Mississippi, said Blanche Williamson, 20, was found Sunday in critical condition in a parking lot behind Oxford City Hall alongside 21-year-old Walker Fielder, her friend and a fellow Ole Miss student. Fielder later died of his injuries.
Runners worldwide finish slain Raleigh mother's last run
RALEIGH, N.C. — Just over 5 miles into her Thursday evening run along the familiar Neuse River Greenway, Raleigh mother of three Susan Karnatz was fatally shot by a 15-year-old boy whose shooting rampage killed five people, wounded two and frightened hundreds more in surrounding neighborhoods. Her husband, Tom...
North Carolina Woman Scores Big Lottery Win After Years Of Playing
The lucky winner said she was "in a little bit of shock" after scoring her prize.
wraltechwire.com
Good news for rural NC: 570+ jobs coming to Scotland, Richmond counties
RALEIGH – More than 570 jobs are coming to Scotland and Richmond counties in North Carolina following the approval of two economic incentive deals on Tuesday with the state of North Carolina. SO-PAK-CO, a supplier to the U.S. military, will construct a new food processing plant in Scotland County,...
cbs17
Semi hauling 22,000 lbs. of catfish crashes on I-95 in Cumberland County
WADE, N.C. (WNCN) —A stinky accident took place in Cumberland County on Tuesday morning when a semi-truck crashed on I-95, spilling 22,000 pounds of fish. The semi-truck was carrying a large haul of catfish and the load spilled during the crash, according to officials. State troopers said the semi...
‘Live cockroach crawling on a bowl’: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Oct. 18)
Here’s what we found when we checked the restaurant inspections for Wake and Durham counties for the past week.
WRAL
New House of Raeford bulk pre-order chicken sales in Benson, Spring Lake, Burlington and more
House of Raeford is hosting upcoming fresh bulk chicken sales in Benson, Spring Lake, Burlington and more. You'll find impressive prices on chicken breast, chicken drumsticks and thighs and more!. For all of these sales, you'll need to pre-order and pre-pay on the House of Raeford website. Locations and Dates.
columbuscountynews.com
940-Year-Old Canoe Found at Lake Waccamaw
Members of Fort Fisher State Historic Site staff assisted the N.C. Underwater Archeology team and members of the Waccamaw Siouan Tribe in loading up a 940-year-old canoe that was found nearly intact at Lake Waccamaw. To make dugout canoes, American Indians would roll large logs into the lake to identify...
WRAL
Truck carrying live fish spills on I-95 in Cumberland County
A crash involving a tractor-trailer on Tuesday closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Cumberland County. A crash involving a tractor-trailer on Tuesday closed all northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Cumberland County.
cbs17
3 face charges in death of Fayetteville teen
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested three suspects and are looking for a fourth in connection to the killing of a Fayetteville teen earlier this month. De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, 17, was killed at the Mobil Mart at 1300 Central Drive on Oct. 8, the police said.
WRAL
Human skeleton found in Wilson County
ELM CITY, N.C. — A pair of hunters discovered a human skeleton Saturday in a wooded area in Wilson County. According to the Wilson County Sheriff's Office, deputies found an "almost complete" skeleton under a brush pile off Four Tenths Road in Elm City. The remains have not been...
Parents of accused North Carolina shooter express sorrow
The parents of a 15-year-old boy accused of killing five people in a North Carolina shooting rampage released a statement Tuesday saying they are “overcome with grief” and saw no warning signs before the killings. Alan and Elise Thompson issued the statement through a lawyer that acknowledges the...
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina is a wonderful state, but on top of having stunning beaches and charming little towns, this beautiful state also has amazing restaurants. To prove it, here is a list of four great seafood places in North Carolina that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
spectrumnews1.com
Police: 15-year-old boy who fatally shot five along a North Carolina walking trail is hospitalized in critical condition
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police: 15-year-old boy who fatally shot five along a North Carolina walking trail is hospitalized in critical condition. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
72K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0