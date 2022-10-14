ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WPXI Pittsburgh

Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi dead at 100

ATHENS, Ga. — Football Hall of Famer Charley Trippi, who led the University of Georgia to a perfect season in 1946 and took the Chicago Cardinals to an NFL championship the following year, died Wednesday. He was 100. Trippi died at his home in Athens, Georgia, the University of...
ATHENS, GA

