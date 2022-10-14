Read full article on original website
BBC
Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall: American produces career-best performance in historic fight
Claressa Shields became undisputed middleweight champion by beating long-time rival Savannah Marshall via unanimous decision in London. The American was sensational in a career-best performance, avenging the only defeat on her pro and amateur record and staking her claim as one of the best fighters in the world. All three...
BBC
Ben Bril: The Dutch Jewish boxing champion sent to Nazi camps by Olympic team-mate
Sitting in his boxing gym just outside Amsterdam, former Dutch champion Barry Groenteman is reminiscing about the times he used to visit his grandmother. When she was living in a retirement home and he would go to see her, he'd often come across an older man "who was always shadowboxing: in the hall, with the nurses".
BBC
T20 World Cup: Junaid Siddique hits massive six out of ground
United Arb Emirates' Junaid Siddique hits a 109-metre six out of the ground at the Kardinia Park in Geelong, Australia during their 79-run defeat to Sri Lanka at the T20 World Cup. Available to UK users only.
BBC
Al Jazeera staff allege harassment and bullying went unchecked
Kamahl Santamaria, a veteran television journalist, was just 32 days into his job at New Zealand's top broadcaster TVNZ when he resigned. Surprise gave way to shock as allegations about his inappropriate behaviour in the newsroom surfaced. Soon Mr Santamaria's former colleagues at Al Jazeera, where he had worked for 16 years, began speaking out.
