Photos show Las Vegas nightclub beating alleging involving NFL’s Alvin Kamara as victim files $10M lawsuit
A civil lawsuit filed Friday against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara includes photographs of the alleged beating of a man outside of a Las Vegas nightclub and asks a jury to award the victim $10 million.
New Orleans Saints Release Veteran Quarterback
NFL players getting waived by their respective teams isn't usually good news, but in one case it might be - for the team at least. On Saturday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints released veteran quarterback Jake Luton. While that's the bad news, it did come with some promising news for the team.
Sam Howell vs. Taylor Heinicke: Commanders Rookie QB Needs Start After Carson Wentz Injury?
The Washington Commanders are dealing with an injury for Carson Wentz. Could now be the time for rookie Sam Howell to showcase what he has?
NFL・
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Responds to 'Dan's Dirt'; Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Rants
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
Saints expected to be without top 3 receivers Sunday against Burrow’s Bengals
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are expected to be without their top three wide receivers when they host former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday (Oct. 16), according to NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN. Veterans Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) already were...
CBS' Archuleta, Steratore dispute roughing-the-passer on Demario Davis' Joe Burrow hit
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis was penalized for roughing the passer on a big hit on Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the first quarter of Sunday's Week 6 game at the Superdome. The play happened during the Bengals' game-tying touchdown drive near the end of the first quarter. ...
It looks like Alvin Kamara is going to have to deal with this nightclub incident for a little while longer as a lawsuit was filed against the NFL player. Kamara got into a fight with a man, allegedly attacking him outside of a club while in Vegas for the Pro Bowl.
