Read full article on original website
Related
healio.com
FDA clears low-profile sheath for placement of heart pump during high-risk PCI
Abiomed announced the FDA has granted 510(k) clearance for its low-profile sheath for percutaneous placement of its mechanical circulatory support device used in high-risk patients undergoing PCI. The sheath (Impella Low Profile Sheath) is designed for use with the Impella CP with SmartAssist mechanical circulatory support system, which is approved...
healio.com
FDA grants breakthrough device designation for brain implant technology
The FDA has granted breakthrough device designation to neurotechnology company Axoft for its brain-machine interface to treat long-term neurological disorders. According to an Axoft release, the minimally invasive implants mimic the mechanical and structural properties of the brain and are gliosis-free, meaning they can reside in the central nervous system long term without harm. The interface’s electrical stability to track brain signals over an extended period allows it to deliver an ultra-high density of sensors to maximize information exchange between the brain and electronics.
healio.com
FDA approves first cardiac lead for new type of conduction system pacing
Medtronic announced its cardiac lead received an expanded indication from the FDA for left bundle branch area conduction system pacing for the treatment of bradycardia. Conduction system pacing ensures that pacing closely mimics the heart's physiologic contractions and allows the ventricles to work in coordination while avoiding complications sometimes associated with traditional pacing methods, according to a press release issued by the company.
healio.com
Theranica announces positive results from clinical trial for migraine treatment device
Theranica Bio-electronics announced positive top-line results from a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, multicenter clinical trial to evaluate efficacy and safety of Nerivio for the treatment of episodic and chronic migraine. According to a company release, the study met the primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant reduction from baseline in monthly migraine...
healio.com
Dupilumab demonstrates long-term safety, efficacy among children with asthma
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Children aged 6 to 11 years with uncontrolled, moderate to severe type 2 asthma experienced clinical improvements with dupilumab through a 2-year study period, according to a presentation at the CHEST Annual Meeting. Treatment had an acceptable long-term safety profile as well, Leonard B. Bacharier, MD,...
healio.com
Top in cardiology: Esports and arrhythmia risk; sleep apnea in patients with heart failure
In a recent study, video games were found to be a trigger for arrhythmic conditions in children with a proarrhythmic cardiac diagnosis. According to researchers, gaming “can pose a significant arrhythmic risk; it can be lethal in children with predisposing (but often previously unrecognized) arrhythmic conditions.” It was the top story in cardiology last week.
healio.com
Q&A: US Dermatology Partners launches research institute for testing, treatment options
U.S. Dermatology Partners has launched a program intended to increase access to clinical trials for diagnostic testing and treatment options, according to a press release. With 36 active trials, the U.S. Dermatology Partners Research Institute is conducting observational studies, interventional trials and device trials. The research centers plan to collaborate with pharmaceutical companies through industry-sponsored clinical studies.
healio.com
D-cycloserine enhances TMS treatment for depression
NMDA-receptor partial agonist D-cycloserine enhanced transcranial magnetic stimulation treatment outcomes in those with major depressive disorder, researchers reported. The antidepressant effects of transcranial magnetic simulation for major depressive disorder (MDD) are thought to depend on synaptic plasticity, Jaeden Cole, BSc, of the department of psychiatry at the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada, and colleagues wrote in JAMA Psychiatry.
healio.com
No link between subclinical hypothyroidism, major depressive disorder among adolescents
Adolescents with subclinical hypothyroidism do not have an increased risk for major depressive disorder compared with those with normal thyroid function, according to a study published in Thyroid. “The directional relationship between subclinical hypothyroidism and prospective major depressive disorder risk has not yet been studied in adolescents in epidemiological studies,”...
healio.com
Menopausal hormone therapy may protect against adhesive capsulitis
Women who did not receive menopausal hormone therapy had greater odds of developing adhesive capsulitis compared with those on HT, according to preliminary study results presented at the North American Menopause Society annual meeting. “We know that estrogen plays an important role in the musculoskeletal system; stimulating new bone formation,...
healio.com
Depression treatment shows ‘robust efficacy’ in women in phase 2 trial
Arrivo BioVentures, a biopharmaceutical company, has announced preliminary results from a randomized, placebo-controlled phase 2 clinical trial of SP-624, a first-in-class, sirtuin 6 activator for the treatment of major depressive disorder. According to a press release from Arrivo, trial results were not significant on the primary endpoint for all study...
healio.com
Environmental pollutant exposure linked to higher IBS incidence in California residents
Particulate matter and toxic release exposure correlated with a higher incidence of irritable bowel syndrome among a subset of California residents, according to data published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. “An epidemiological shift in gastrointestinal diseases is underway. The overall incidences of disorders of gut-brain interaction, inflammatory bowel disease and...
healio.com
VIDEO: Surgeon shares positive experience with Ally cataract system
CHICAGO — In this Healio Video Perspective from the AAO meeting, Robert J. Weinstock, MD, shares his experiences as the first surgeon in the U.S. to use Lensar’s Ally adaptive cataract treatment system. “We’ve had amazing results so far,” Weinstock said. “It’s been absolutely seamless. We’re saving a...
healio.com
Eyenuk secures $26 million in Series A funding
Eyenuk has secured $26 million in a Series A financing round, bringing the company’s total funding to more than $43 million. Eyenuk plans to use the funds to expand its AI product platform to include more disease indications and care coordination, as well as to accelerate global commercialization of the platform. The EyeArt AI system received FDA clearance in 2020 for diabetic retinopathy screening.
healio.com
Evaluate headache characteristics to classify as migraine
LAS VEGAS — Certain red flags can indicate that a patient’s headaches are the migraine type, Merle Diamond, MD, said at PAINWeek 2022. A primary headache is idiopathic, “with no identifiable underlying pathology and no single diagnostic test,” Diamond, managing director and president of Diamond Headache Clinic in Chicago, said. “It is defined by clinical symptomatology and based on ruling out pathology.
healio.com
Angiotensin receptor blocker therapy associated with decreased incidence of epilepsy
Patients with hypertension who received angiotensin receptor blocking therapy had a significant decrease in incidence of epilepsy, researchers reported in JAMA Neurology. Arterial hypertension is associated with an increased incidence of epilepsy, but results from recent studies suggest angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB) therapy could inhibit epileptic seizures, Corinna Doege, MD, of the department of pediatric neurology at Central Hospital Bremen in Germany, and colleagues reported.
healio.com
Access to early surgery may differ among patients with traumatic spinal cord injuries
CHICAGO — Results presented at the North American Spine Society Annual Meeting showed access to early surgery may not be equal among patients with traumatic spinal cord injuries. “Our results raise concerns with regard to ethical access to care based on race and age,” Ali Moghaddamjou, MD, said in...
healio.com
Feelings of loneliness associated with increased risk for type 2 diabetes over 20 years
Type 2 diabetes risk was more than twice as high among adults who reported feeling most lonely compared with those who reported no loneliness, according to study results published in Diabetologia. “Research that aims to establish whether loneliness is a risk factor for the development of type 2 diabetes is...
healio.com
Long-term results show stronger pinch strength after combined thumb arthroplasty, fusion
BOSTON — Long-term results showed significantly stronger pinch strength after patients with metacarpophalangeal arthritis underwent carpometacarpal arthroplasty with metacarpophalangeal fusion vs. carpometacarpal arthroplasty alone. These conclusions, which Carissa C. Dock, MS, a third-year medical study at University of Minnesota, presented at the American Society for Surgery of the Hand...
healio.com
Patients with IPF who experience in-hospital cardiac arrest face increased mortality rate
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis appeared associated with increased mortality rates and worse outcomes among in-hospital cardiac arrest survivors, according to study results presented at the CHEST Annual Meeting. “We know that in-hospital cardiac arrest is a major event that can have major mortality and morbidity in any...
Comments / 0