The FDA has granted breakthrough device designation to neurotechnology company Axoft for its brain-machine interface to treat long-term neurological disorders. According to an Axoft release, the minimally invasive implants mimic the mechanical and structural properties of the brain and are gliosis-free, meaning they can reside in the central nervous system long term without harm. The interface’s electrical stability to track brain signals over an extended period allows it to deliver an ultra-high density of sensors to maximize information exchange between the brain and electronics.

1 DAY AGO