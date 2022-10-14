Read full article on original website
Related
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Costa Rica says German businessman Schaller, family in plane crash
Costa Rican authorities on Sunday confirmed that German millionaire Rainer Schaller and his family were on board a small plane that crashed in the Caribbean, as recovery efforts were hindered by bad weather. On Sunday, coast guard vessels departed in the early morning but bad weather complicated the search and it was suspended about 12 hours later.
Fred Williams is known for his landscapes. But his drawings are little pockets of explosive expressive energy
Review: Fred Williams: The London Drawings, The Ian Potter Centre: NGV Australia When Fred Williams died on April 22 1982, aged 55, Australia lost one of its most significant landscape artists of the second half of the 20th century. Williams reinterpreted the landscape within a modernist framework and taught Australians a new way of seeing their natural environment. Williams had studied art in Melbourne at the National Gallery School and took classes in George Bell’s more progressive private school. He subsequently spent almost five years in London studying drawing at the School of Art at the Chelsea Polytechnic and took...
Comments / 0