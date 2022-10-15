Read full article on original website
Texas Mother Charged with Capital Murder in 5-year-old Daughter's StabbingLarry LeaseTomball, TX
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Life Flight called to Katy after another Harris County road rage shootingCovering KatyKaty, TX
Accused Westpark Tollway gunman, who lives in Katy, released on bondCovering KatyKaty, TX
Tim Hortons opens first Texas location in KatyCovering KatyKaty, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated volleyball team uses aggressive approach in sweep of Rudder
A&M Consolidated head volleyball coach Colten Conner challenged his team a week ago to come out swinging early in matches. That mentality was on full display Tuesday night in the Lady Tigers’ 25-21, 25-20, 26-24 sweep of Rudder in District 21-5A play at The Armory. “Our mentality was let’s...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station volleyball team's defense stifles Magnolia West in 3-1 win
Magnolia West’s big-swinging outside hitter Evyn Snook, who leads District 21-5A in kills, entered Tuesday’s matchup at College Station with 69 more than the next highest attacker on the list. It’s a matchup that made College Station senior libero Ava Martindale grin from ear to ear. “The...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M-TCU swimming and diving matches moved to College Station
The Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams’ dual matches against TCU have been moved from Fort Worth to the Aggies’ Rec Center Natatorium at 3 p.m. Nov. 4. Admission is free. The Aggies will have a tri-meet against Indiana and Texas at 2...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rollins reache finals
Texas A&M’s Pierce Rollins defeated TCU’s 65-ranked Jacob Fearnley 6-2, 2-6, 10-8 on Monday at the Hurd Tennis Center to advance to the final of the ITA Texas Regional singles bracket. Rollins will face Baylor’s 100th-ranked Jake Finn Bass in Tuesday’s final. — Eagle staff report.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rollins advances to semifinals at ITA Texas Regional
WACO — Texas A&M's Pierce Rollins advanced to the semifinals in the ITA Texas Regional at the Hurd Tennis Center Sunday. Rain forced the matches indoor, but it didn't stop Rollins. He defeated Baylor's No. 36 ranked Tadeas Paroulek 7-6, 6-3. Rollins will take on TCU's No. 65 ranked Jacob Fearnley at 10 a.m. Monday at the Hurd Tennis Center.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Anderson-Shiro, Cameron Yoe having success so far
A lot can change in a year. Last season, Anderson-Shiro won only two games and was winless in district. This season, the Owls have well surpassed those numbers with a 6-3 overall record and a 2-2 record in 12-3A Division 1. They aren’t the only Brazos Valley team which has...
Bryan College Station Eagle
SEC Women's Basketball Media Day: Joni Taylor
Texas A&M women's basketball coach Joni Taylor's press conference from the 2022 SEC Basketball Tipoff, held in Birmingham, Alabama. (October 18, 2022 - video courtesy the Southeastern Conference)
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated's Ella Goodwin commits to Texas A&M
Ella Goodwin, a senior on the A&M Consolidated girls soccer team, announced her commitment to Texas A&M on Saturday via Twitter. The senior has been a key contributor for the Lady Tigers for four seasons. As a sophomore on a senior-heavy team, Goodwin was the team's third-leading scorer. Last season, Goodwin and the Lady Tigers reached the Class 5A regional quarterfinals.
Bryan College Station Eagle
South Carolina looks to end losing ways against Texas A&M on Saturday
South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks are hopeful that eight is enough when it comes to consecutive losses to Texas A&M. The second-year head coach chuckled when a reporter at Tuesday’s press conference said the media had asked Beamer last year about the Gamecocks never beating the Aggies.
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M men's basketball team just outside the Top 25
The Texas A&M men’s basketball team, which ended last season with a one-point loss to Xavier in the National Invitation Tournament final, will start this season just outside the Associated Press Top 25 rankings. The Aggies received 112 points, just 10 points behind 25th-place Texas Tech. A&M was 11...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M looks to finish strong; King ready to go against S. Carolina
Texas A&M has a favorable schedule to put a disappointing first half behind. The Aggies have four games at home along with two very winnable road games. Odds will be even more favorable if the Aggies (3-3, 1-2 SEC) play the way they did two weeks ago in a 24-20 loss to Alabama that came down to the last play.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Max Wright
Texas A&M football tight end Max Wright meets the media at the Aggies' South Carolina week press conference. (October 17, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Bird Kuhn
Texas A&M volleyball coach Bird Kuhn meets the media at her weekly press conference. (October 17, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Antonio Johnson
Texas A&M football defensive back Antonio Johnson meets the media at the Aggies' South Carolina week press conference. (October 17, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Oct. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Bryan-College Station
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Bryan: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bryan area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bryan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Weekly Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M football head coach Jimbo Fisher's South Carolina game week press conference. (October 17, 2022)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Brazos Valley Gives giving day is Tuesday
The fourth annual Brazos Valley Gives Day is Tuesday. This is a community-wide day of giving toward 161 participating nonprofit organizations. Donors can log onto BrazosValleyGives.org from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. to make a donation. There are also three drop off locations:. The Eagle, 1729 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 18
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. Mary Pool10/25/1925 - 10/14/2022Mary Sue Pool, 97, of Navasota, passed away Friday, October 14th, at her home surrounded by her family. Visita…
Bryan College Station Eagle
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Bryan, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Folks in the Bryan area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on theeagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Morgan Mangan,College Station school district, Place 5
1. Is the College Station school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words) Our students are facing an unprecedented number of threats to their physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Safety and security in our schools is a concern that demands continual assessment and improvement. I believe that our solutions to safety issues should be forceful, creative, and should involve faculty input. As a board member, I will be relentless in the fight to protect against hateful ideologies, the sexualization of children, and physical threats of violence in our schools. Parents should be able to have confidence that their children are always safe on school grounds.
