1. Is the College Station school district doing enough to keep our children safe in our schools? If not, what more should the district do? (150 words) Our students are facing an unprecedented number of threats to their physical, mental, and spiritual well-being. Safety and security in our schools is a concern that demands continual assessment and improvement. I believe that our solutions to safety issues should be forceful, creative, and should involve faculty input. As a board member, I will be relentless in the fight to protect against hateful ideologies, the sexualization of children, and physical threats of violence in our schools. Parents should be able to have confidence that their children are always safe on school grounds.

1 DAY AGO