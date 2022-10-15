ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Daily Californian

‘A rare jewel’: Campus community criticizes proposed library cuts, closures

UC Berkeley community members have criticized proposed changes to the campus library system announced Oct. 3, which would limit services and close the Anthropology, Mathematics Statistics and Physics-Astronomy libraries. One week after campus released its proposal, the Berkeley Faculty Association, or BFA, released a statement urging campus’s Academic Senate to...
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

UC Berkeley continues reduction of nonresident student admissions

To prioritize in-state applicants, the University of California is complying with state legislative initiatives to limit nonresident admissions over the next five years. UC Berkeley in particular plans to decrease the proportion of international and out-of-state students from more than 24% one year ago to 18% by the 2026-27 academic year, according to campus spokesperson Janet Gilmore. This plan follows the 2021 Budget Act, which outlined the state legislature’s intent to reduce the number of nonresident undergraduate students at UC Berkeley, UCLA and UC San Diego.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Side effects of being a freshman at UC Berkeley

Dodging the frenzy of flyers thrown at us as we scurry through Sproul on our way to our first class, emerging through the coveted Sather Gate, confidently aware that we are now officially “UC Berkeley” students, is when we may naively believe that all our issues are resolved. After surviving the pressure-cooker of high school and making it to an elite institution, we can’t help but pat ourselves on the back.
BERKELEY, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Oakland School District Accused of Firing Teacher Activists

District had promised not to retaliate against employees protesting school closures. The Oakland teachers’ union has accused the Oakland Unified School District of retaliating against teacher activists, including firing two substitute teachers, who have protested school closings. The union is planning litigation against the district. “The Oakland Education Association...
OAKLAND, CA
Daily Californian

BUSD contract negotiations offer financial security for faculty and staff

A series of contract negotiations was approved Wednesday by the Berkeley Federation of Teachers, or BFT, that will change teacher salaries and classroom sizes. After the previous one-year contract expired in June, the Berkeley Unified School District, or BUSD, and the union started negotiating on a three-year contract for the school years 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25, according to a BUSD press release. Approved by 89% of BUSD, the new contract aims to improve relationships between students and teachers and ensure financial stability for teachers amidst high inflation, according to BFT President Matt Meyer.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Measure N asks Berkeley voters to approve 3000 units of low-income housing

Berkeley residents will vote on Measure N this November, which asks voters to approve the development, construction or acquisition of up to 3000 units of low-income housing. The measure is a requirement of Article 34 of the California Constitution, which mandates that voters approve the development of low-income housing in their area. The measure would grant general authority for the units and is not a question on any specific project.
BERKELEY, CA
Daily Californian

Housing advocates campaign for Measure M property vacancy tax

Measure M, which could tax Berkeley property owners with units that have been vacant for more than 182 days, will be on the ballot in November. The goal of the tax is to put more houses and apartments on the market that have been vacant for a long period of time, according to the city attorney’s analysis of the measure. Due to the growing housing crisis, proponents of the measure said the goal of the tax is to increase housing availability in Berkeley.
BERKELEY, CA
postnewsgroup.com

Oakland Chaplains Respond to Need to Reduce Violence and Killings

The Oakland Chaplaincy Program founded by Pastor Phyllis Scott, President of the Pastors of Oakland graduated 13 more chaplains on Oct. 8, with Oakland Police Chief Lerone Armstrong in attendance to endorse and welcome their efforts to help bring peace to Oakland streets. Armstrong applauded the Chaplains whose mission is to serve the community by ministering and consoling victims of violence and their families. Pastor Scott said their emphasis is not just to respond to the incidences of violence, but also to proactively participate in outreach activities and education sessions in partnership with community-based organizations, faith-based groups, youth anti-violence activists to advocate for solutions around livable-wage employment opportunities, affordable housing and the assistance to help residents transition from homelessness to more dignity.
OAKLAND, CA
Daily Californian

Journey to San Francisco for some good treats

Berkeley has some amazing food, but sometimes it can be refreshing to try something new! San Francisco is full of amazing finds and the options are endless. The city is known for their food and you’ll find out why if you get the chance to go. Here are a few places that I’ve been to in San Francisco that were delicious and perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Teacher arrested for alleged ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student

BENICIA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Benicia arrested a middle school teacher on Friday for allegedly having an “inappropriate” relationship with a student, the department announced on Friday. Kurt Michael Sindel, 56, is accused of sending sexually inappropriate communications to a student, according to Superintendent Damon J. Wright. Wright said his office immediately notified the […]
BENICIA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Contra Costa County employees receive threats over election-worker software

MARTINEZ, Calif. - Contra Costa County elections officials are receiving threats and harassing messages, amid a scandal involving a software company that stores poll workers’ information. Konnech Corporation, a Michigan company that makes the software for scheduling poll workers is accused of illegally providing and storing personal identifiable information...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
quikreader.com

‘Keeps me up at night’: fear of serial killer petrifies California community

Seven slayings in Stockton and Oakland, with the killer still at large, has shocked the majority Latin residents of the two cities. Kimberly Warmsley does not remember the last time a string of homicides have so deeply affected her community, as the seven slayings that have rocked the cities of Stockton and Oakland.

