Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 JobsAnthony J LynchRichmond, CA
Concerts Happening In Pittsburg This Week (10/17 - (10/23)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Meet 'Pan Solo,' a 6-foot bread replica of the 'Star Wars' hero created by a California bakery.Zoran BogdanovicSan Francisco, CA
Dogue is the New San Francisco Restaurant That Caters to CaninesAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Job Seeking California Woman Trying to Support Her Elderly Parents Becomes Victim of Zelle ScamZack LoveConcord, CA
Related
Daily Californian
‘A rare jewel’: Campus community criticizes proposed library cuts, closures
UC Berkeley community members have criticized proposed changes to the campus library system announced Oct. 3, which would limit services and close the Anthropology, Mathematics Statistics and Physics-Astronomy libraries. One week after campus released its proposal, the Berkeley Faculty Association, or BFA, released a statement urging campus’s Academic Senate to...
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley continues reduction of nonresident student admissions
To prioritize in-state applicants, the University of California is complying with state legislative initiatives to limit nonresident admissions over the next five years. UC Berkeley in particular plans to decrease the proportion of international and out-of-state students from more than 24% one year ago to 18% by the 2026-27 academic year, according to campus spokesperson Janet Gilmore. This plan follows the 2021 Budget Act, which outlined the state legislature’s intent to reduce the number of nonresident undergraduate students at UC Berkeley, UCLA and UC San Diego.
Daily Californian
Side effects of being a freshman at UC Berkeley
Dodging the frenzy of flyers thrown at us as we scurry through Sproul on our way to our first class, emerging through the coveted Sather Gate, confidently aware that we are now officially “UC Berkeley” students, is when we may naively believe that all our issues are resolved. After surviving the pressure-cooker of high school and making it to an elite institution, we can’t help but pat ourselves on the back.
postnewsgroup.com
Oakland School District Accused of Firing Teacher Activists
District had promised not to retaliate against employees protesting school closures. The Oakland teachers’ union has accused the Oakland Unified School District of retaliating against teacher activists, including firing two substitute teachers, who have protested school closings. The union is planning litigation against the district. “The Oakland Education Association...
Daily Californian
BUSD contract negotiations offer financial security for faculty and staff
A series of contract negotiations was approved Wednesday by the Berkeley Federation of Teachers, or BFT, that will change teacher salaries and classroom sizes. After the previous one-year contract expired in June, the Berkeley Unified School District, or BUSD, and the union started negotiating on a three-year contract for the school years 2022-23, 2023-24 and 2024-25, according to a BUSD press release. Approved by 89% of BUSD, the new contract aims to improve relationships between students and teachers and ensure financial stability for teachers amidst high inflation, according to BFT President Matt Meyer.
Daily Californian
Measure N asks Berkeley voters to approve 3000 units of low-income housing
Berkeley residents will vote on Measure N this November, which asks voters to approve the development, construction or acquisition of up to 3000 units of low-income housing. The measure is a requirement of Article 34 of the California Constitution, which mandates that voters approve the development of low-income housing in their area. The measure would grant general authority for the units and is not a question on any specific project.
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley study finds no correlation between depression and individual control
A new study conducted by UC Berkeley affiliates contradicted decades-old research that depressed individuals are more realistic in determining how much control they have over their lives. The Oct. 6 study sought to replicate a 1979 study that had college students predict the amount of control they had over whether...
48hills.org
The greedy landlords who want to undermine the future of City College
You have to wonder what kind of organization or industry would oppose Proposition O, which raises parcel taxes just a little bit to keep City College, one of San Francisco’s most important institutions, operating at the level that the city expects and deserves. You have to wonder just who...
School photos a no-show over one year later for students, parents of Hayward charter school
The parents of some students at Hayward Twin Oaks Montessori School said they reached out to the photographer, but did not receive a response.
Daily Californian
Housing advocates campaign for Measure M property vacancy tax
Measure M, which could tax Berkeley property owners with units that have been vacant for more than 182 days, will be on the ballot in November. The goal of the tax is to put more houses and apartments on the market that have been vacant for a long period of time, according to the city attorney’s analysis of the measure. Due to the growing housing crisis, proponents of the measure said the goal of the tax is to increase housing availability in Berkeley.
postnewsgroup.com
Oakland Chaplains Respond to Need to Reduce Violence and Killings
The Oakland Chaplaincy Program founded by Pastor Phyllis Scott, President of the Pastors of Oakland graduated 13 more chaplains on Oct. 8, with Oakland Police Chief Lerone Armstrong in attendance to endorse and welcome their efforts to help bring peace to Oakland streets. Armstrong applauded the Chaplains whose mission is to serve the community by ministering and consoling victims of violence and their families. Pastor Scott said their emphasis is not just to respond to the incidences of violence, but also to proactively participate in outreach activities and education sessions in partnership with community-based organizations, faith-based groups, youth anti-violence activists to advocate for solutions around livable-wage employment opportunities, affordable housing and the assistance to help residents transition from homelessness to more dignity.
postnewsgroup.com
Museum of the African Diaspora Presents It’s Annual Gala Afropolitan Ball 2022
San Francisco’s Museum of the African Diaspora’s (MoAD) Afropolitan Ball, billed as a high energy celebration of Bay Area Black talent, will be headlined this year by Bay Area triple Grammy Award-winning artist, Fantastic Negrito. It will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at 685 Mission Street in S.F.
'Birdseed Lady' speaks out on excessive piles of seeds dumped around SF neighborhood
"I am not denying that I had birdseed. But I'm denying that I had done it recently," said Chevarria. "I'm a very compassionate woman. I love animals. I love nature."
Daily Californian
Journey to San Francisco for some good treats
Berkeley has some amazing food, but sometimes it can be refreshing to try something new! San Francisco is full of amazing finds and the options are endless. The city is known for their food and you’ll find out why if you get the chance to go. Here are a few places that I’ve been to in San Francisco that were delicious and perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth.
Teacher arrested for alleged ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student
BENICIA, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Benicia arrested a middle school teacher on Friday for allegedly having an “inappropriate” relationship with a student, the department announced on Friday. Kurt Michael Sindel, 56, is accused of sending sexually inappropriate communications to a student, according to Superintendent Damon J. Wright. Wright said his office immediately notified the […]
NBC Bay Area
Gang Members Arrested in Connection With Auto Burglaries Throughout Bay Area
Two gang members have been arrested in connection with a series of auto burglaries throughout the Bay Area, according to a spokesperson for the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. James Barker, 33, and Exrill Wilson, 39, were arrested Thursday. Warrants had been obtained for both for 38 counts of auto...
KTVU FOX 2
Contra Costa County employees receive threats over election-worker software
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Contra Costa County elections officials are receiving threats and harassing messages, amid a scandal involving a software company that stores poll workers’ information. Konnech Corporation, a Michigan company that makes the software for scheduling poll workers is accused of illegally providing and storing personal identifiable information...
quikreader.com
‘Keeps me up at night’: fear of serial killer petrifies California community
Seven slayings in Stockton and Oakland, with the killer still at large, has shocked the majority Latin residents of the two cities. Kimberly Warmsley does not remember the last time a string of homicides have so deeply affected her community, as the seven slayings that have rocked the cities of Stockton and Oakland.
HelloFresh to Close Bay Area Factory and Eliminate Over 600 Jobs
HelloFresh, the Berlin-based meal kit provider, has announced plans to close their production facility in Richmond, CA. The move will eliminate approximately 600 jobs for Bay Area-based employees.
More people want to leave San Francisco than any other city, survey shows
Nearly one in five San Franciscans plan on moving from their home in the next year, data show.
Comments / 0