Stalked, tortured, disappeared: Iranian authorities have a playbook for silencing dissent, and they're using it again
CNN has spoken to almost a dozen Iranians who have shared first-hand accounts of torture in either the 2019 and 2022 protests, or who have had loved ones die or disappear while in the custody of authorities.
Seeing Auschwitz photographic exhibition opens in London
Images that shaped perception of Nazi death camp were taken by perpetrators, curator says
