Read full article on original website
Related
bctv.org
Community Spotlight: Introducing the Schuylkill River Greenways
Go Taste Berks 2021 – Become a Berks Food Guide!. Reading Museum Closes, Museum Shop Remains Open, Santa Event “Grab + Go”. The Schuylkill River Greenways National Heritage Area has been designated as both a state and a national Heritage Area, recognizing the national natural, cultural, historic and recreational value of the region. The Heritage Area designation celebrates the region as one of America’s most significant cultural and historic areas. The mission of the Greenways is to connect the communities to the Schuylkill River and the Schuylkill River Trail.
WGAL
Former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall dies
LANCASTER, Pa. — The former mayor of Lancaster, Charlie Smithgall, has died. In a post on Facebook, his daughter Allison Smithgall said:. "It is with the utmost sadness that I wish to share that my dad passed away about an hour ago … Charlie Smithgall was the best dad, husband, poppop & friend anyone in the world could have asked for. He loved his family, he loved his farm and loved his cannons. He loved being the mayor of Lancaster. He was an encyclopedia of knowledge and humor. If you knew him you were a lucky person because he always cared about others more than he did himself."
echo-pilot.com
Five Pennsylvania dog breeders on Humane Society's Horrible Hundred list
Nearly half of the dog breeders that landed on the Humane Society of the United States’ annual “Horrible Hundred” list of puppy mills are repeat offenders, including four from Pennsylvania. One of those breeders, from Lebanon County, landed on the annual list for the second time because...
lebtown.com
West Cornwall Township zoning ordinance stokes development anxiety
This article was funded by LebTown donors as part of our Civic Impact Reporting Project. At the West Cornwall Township meeting in September, supervisors voted to approve a new zoning ordinance adding a mixed-use overlay to the former Quentin Riding Club property. The new ordinance allows for three-story garden apartments...
echo-pilot.com
Treasure of the Susquehanna: You can see and touch more than 1,000 ancient rock carvings
He pulled his aluminum jon boat alongside the biggest rock in the river. Paul Nevin cut the motor, secured his anchor and stepped barefoot into another world. Gulls screeched overhead. The Safe Harbor Dam hummed, looming upriver. Water flowed by fast but smooth and easy. Steep, tree-covered hills rise on...
abc27.com
Man killed by bulldozer in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Ephrata Police responded to the 600 block of Mount Airy Road in West Cocalico Township on Monday, Oct. 17, at around 2 p.m. after getting reports that a person was run over by a bulldozer, a police statement said. When first responders arrived at...
Traffic concerns grow over proposed development with Sheetz in Dauphin County
A proposed mixed-use development in Derry Township is raising concerns about increased congestion in an already heavily traveled area. Linlo Properties in Camp Hill is seeking final approval from the Derry Township Board of Supervisors to move forward with plans to construct Governor Crossing at the southwest corner of West Governor and Fishburn roads. It’s hoping to do so during public conditional use hearings scheduled for 6 p.m. Oct. 24 and Oct. 26.
WGAL
New Holland house decked out for Halloween
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A beautiful Victorian home in New Holland, Lancaster County, is the very picture of Halloween. Dan McDowell said he and his family noticed the area doesn't participate much in Halloween, so they wanted to go all out. He said almost all of the décor is...
WGAL
Shapiro comes to the Susquehanna Valley
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro campaigned in the Susquehanna Valley on Sunday. The visit comes just 23 days ahead of the General Election. Shapiro is set to speak at Casa in Action's Hispanic Heritage Month event. The effort is part of outreach to Hispanic voters as the race between Shapiro and Republican state Senator Doug Mastriano is reaching the home stretch.
Booby-trapped campaign signs placed in Pa. yards: police
NEWTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Political signs in southeastern Pennsylvania have been found booby-trapped with razor blades, which resulted in sliced fingers for one resident, police said. Upper Makefield Township police said Sunday that a campaign sign for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro was placed without permission on someone’s property,...
Teen Disappeared Off Central Pennsylvania Front Porch Days Ago: Police
A 14-year-old boy went missing on Saturday, Oct. 15, Lancaster City Bureau of police announced on Monday afternoon. Savion Patterson was last seen on the front porch of his residence on the 400 block of New Holland Avenue at approximately 2:30 a.m., the police detailing the release. "Savion's family is...
Pa. Task Force 1 members share what they saw while deployed in Florida
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Members of Pennsylvania Task Force 1 are home after helping communities in Florida that were destroyed by Hurricane Ian. “Destruction…I mean there is little or nothing left," said Captain Jeremy Saul from the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire. Saul describes the scene when he first arrived...
Lancaster County pharmacist accused of providing extra pills to customers, making fraudulent pharmacy claims
COLUMBIA, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office has charged a Lancaster County pharmacist with providing extra pills to his patients and submitting fraudulent pharmacy claims, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by investigators. Richard Boahene, 40, of the 100 block of Treetops Drive in East Hempfield Township,...
abc27.com
Journey to bring 2023 tour to Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The famous rock band Journey will bring its 2023 Freedom tour to Pennsylvania next year. The band will be making two stops in Pennsylvania, kicking off its tour in Allentown. Special guest Toto will be joining Journey on their tour next year. Journey will perform at...
abc27.com
More questions surround Steelton rat dumping
STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — More than a week since hundreds, if not thousands of domesticated rats were apparently dumped in Steelton and Harrisburg, and there are still a lot more rats than there are answers about this bizarre mystery. abc27 has reached out to the Steelton Borough and police...
WGAL
Man robs Turkey Hill in Columbia
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A man robbed a Turkey Hill in Columbia, Lancaster County, early Monday morning. It happened at the store on the 300 block of Linden Street at 4:24 a.m. Columbia police said the robber came into the store and demanded money from the register when it was opened.
WGAL
LGBTQ Center celebrates its anniversary
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The LGBT Center of Central Pennsylvania is celebrating sixteen years tonight. Honoring its founders and others in Pennsylvania who have been doing work to support those in the LGBTQ community. The event just getting started at the Hershey lodge, with the guests trickling in. The LGBT...
bctv.org
Berks County Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction 2022 Video Recap
The Berks County Rock & Roll Hall of Fame commemorates Berks County’s finest contemporary musicians. The Official Awards Ceremony is generally held bi-annually or annually at various venues around Berks County. The awards ceremony celebrates local musicians that have made a significant contribution to Berks County’s rich musical history.
abc27.com
York County orchard feeling the effects of inflation
DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — September’s inflation report confirmed what so many Americans already know — the price of almost everything is on the rise. Consumer costs, which jumped 8.2-percent in the past year, are having a big impact on small businesses across the Midstate. “There are just...
1 person dead after Lancaster County bulldozer accident
LANCASTER, Pa. — An incident with a bulldozer in West Cocalico Township left one person dead Monday afternoon. The coroner was called to the 600 block of Mount Airy Road and Millpond Drive in Lancaster County around 2 p.m. According to on-scene officers, two men were cutting trees in...
Comments / 0