Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wxxv25.com
High School Volleyball: Pass Christian Pirates vs. Purvis Tornadoes
Pass Christian has been in this spot before, reigning 4A South State champion Lady Pirates hosting Purvis for the right to go to Starkville. Pass Christian wins in straight sets, 25-10, 25-11, 25-19. Now, Lady Pirates heading back to the 4A State Championship match for the second year in a row.
wxxv25.com
Sea Wolves put ice logos down as they prepare for upcoming season
Today at the Coliseum, preparations were being made for the return of pro hockey to Biloxi. The Sea Wolves first home game is October 28th. A fresh coat of paint has been added to the hockey rink as they finished it off with ice logos to make it official. The...
wxxv25.com
East Central teens die in weekend accident in Hurley
Best friends headed home after the East Central homecoming dance have been found dead after a one-car accident in Hurley. Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin, both 16, were found in a wooded area north of the community on Highway 613 near Lum Reeves Road on Sunday. They both died of blunt force trauma.
wxxv25.com
Reenactments of music makers at Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour
It’s the final night to visit the Old Biloxi Cemetery for graveside portrayals of musicians, singers, and bands throughout Biloxi’s long and storied past. News 25’s Sabria Reid is at the Old Biloxi Cemetery with more.
wxxv25.com
Music makers of Biloxi highlighted at the 16th annual Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour
Ahead of Halloween, a Biloxi tradition brings the community to the cemetery. The 16th annual Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour highlights music makers of Biloxi. With ten different reenactments, guests get to hear, sing, laugh, and reminisce those of the past. Biloxi classics like the Rockin’ Rebels kept the crowd on...
mississippifreepress.org
SWAC, a Gulfport Tragedy and Voting Impact
Can y’all believe it’s the middle of October? Here in Mississippi, the temps aren’t exactly cool, but one is tempted to wear a sweater. It’s usually a bad idea, but we’re almost there. It’s football season, and there’s a lot of talk about who’s SWAC or who’s not SWAC after the dust-up between Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders and Alabama State Coach Eddie Robinson Jr. Check out the videos for full context, but JSU played ASU for ASU’s homecoming game. JSU won, and Coach Robinson was not happy when the coaches met at the end of the game. It devolved into dueling press conferences.
WPMI
Two best friends killed in crash after homecoming dance
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WPMI) — UPDATE: Two teenagers were killed in a crash in Hurley, Mississippi. NBC 15 has learned that the two 16-year-old girls were best friends and left the homecoming dance together Saturday evening. According to officials, Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin were traveling south on Highway...
wxxv25.com
Trunk or treat events leading up to Halloween
We’re less than two weeks away from Halloween, and leading up to the big night are trunk or treat events all over South Mississippi. Some already have passed, but here are events we know about:. October 18. Diamondhead Trunk or Treat, The Club at Diamondhead, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30...
Jackson County teens die in crash after homecoming dance
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two 16-year-old girls died in a car crash after their homecoming dance in Jackson County on Saturday, October 15. The Sun Herald reported family and friends of Bayleigh Bowlin and Chloe Taylor formed search parties to find the friends after they never made it home from their homecoming dance in […]
wxxv25.com
16th annual Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour kicked off this weekend
Just in time for the final stretch of the spooky season is the return of the Old Biloxi Cemetery Tour. The 16th annual tour kicked off yesterday at the cemetery. It features graveside historical presentations with the help from relatives of historic Biloxians and members of Biloxi Little Theatre. They...
WLOX
Fall Muster battle reenactment brings hundreds to Beauvoir
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sometimes you have to be loud to make a big point. “To come with an open mind, and learn the history, enjoy the history, and see the history for what it is as it happened - not as somebody’s personal political gain,” said Don Green, captain of the Third Mississippi Infantry. “See the history, understand it. And then accept it.”
wxxv25.com
East Central teens die in single car wreck in Hurley
The Gulf Coast community is mourning the loss of two East Central teens who died in a single car wreck over the weekend. The East Central community is mourning the loss of two high school juniors who died in a car crash after the school’s homecoming dance. When the...
WLOX
HAPPENING TONIGHT: Hear from four judicial candidates at Gulfport forum
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Tuesday night is your chance to hear from the candidates in two upcoming judicial races. The North Gulfport Civic Club’s 38th annual Candidates Forum will be from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Isaiah Fredericks Community Center (3312 Martin Luther King Drive, Gulfport). Participants...
wxxv25.com
‘Cooking Matters’ offers hands on cooking class for adults
Grab your chef’s hats and head to the kitchen. ‘Cooking Matters’ is an adult cooking class that teaches families how to prepare healthy meals. The two-hour class includes information on food preparation, grocery shopping, food budgeting, and nutrition. The class learned how to make barley jambalaya along with...
wxxv25.com
Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber ‘Speed Networking Event’
In honor of this week being Chamber of Commerce Week, News 25 attended the Mississippi Gulf Coast Chamber’s event called ‘Speed Networking.’. The event is created to help people interact with others to exchange information and develop professional contacts in a quick manner. Before attending, people were asked...
WLOX
Morgan Freeman visits Ground Zero Blues Club
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Morgan Freeman made an appearance on the Mississippi Gulf Coast Wednesday night. “All in all, it was an epic night,” said Ground Zero Blues Club general manager Daniel Givens. “Everyone had a great time. The band was amazing. We’re still riding on cloud nine.”
wxxv25.com
Pet of the Week: Sonny and Cher are looking for forever homes!
It’s one of our favorite days of the week, time to introduce you to our pet of the week. Today, Maridee Mallette from the Jackson County Animal Shelter has brought along Sonny and Cher.
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
wxxv25.com
Three suspects charged death of man found on Parkdale Drive in Gautier
Three people have been arrested in the Thursday death of a man in south Gautier. 19-year-old Zachieous Stephens was found dead at a property on Parkdale Drive in Gautier about 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Police identified three suspects, and had two in custody as of Monday morning. The third suspect...
4 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi
What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal and for celebrating a special occasion and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Comments / 0