Read full article on original website
Related
Raiders win Youth Football Championship over the Chargers
The Raiders scored early and often in the lightweight division against the Chargers. Quarterback Aiden Shiao was a major catalyst for the Raider's win. He was running wild. He scored the Raider's second touchdown and had a couple of electrifying plays.
High school volleyball: Cherokee Bluff smashes Southeast Whitfield in first round of state
It was fairly clear that Cherokee Bluff wasn’t as sharp as it has been most of the season in the early going of its first-round Class 4A state volleyball playoff match against Southeast Whitfield. The good news was the neither were the visiting Raiders, and the host Bears eventually...
Comments / 0