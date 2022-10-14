ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grey's Anatomy Recap: Meredith Reveals Her Feelings for Nick and the Interns Solve a Mystery

“I know I’m still in love with you,” Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) told her ex Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman) on Thursday’s episode of Grey’s Anatomy This post contains spoilers from Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy. This Thursday's episode of Grey's Anatomy, called "Wasn't Expecting That," chronicled the new class of interns and surgeons working together to solve a medical mystery at Grey Sloan Memorial. Meredith also revealed her true feelings for her ex, Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), after they spent six months apart. The storyline was reminiscent of the show's...
defpen

Jesse Williams Reveals Why He Doesn’t Watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

More than a year has passed since Jesse Williams stepped away from his role as Dr. Jackson Avery in the popular ABC series, Grey’s Anatomy. Since then, Williams has landed roles in Your Place or Mine and Team Joy, but he has not spent much time watching the hit ABC drama. In a recent interview with Variety, Williams revealed that he hasn’t kept up with the show since he left it in 2021.
StyleCaster

Mariska Hargitay’s Parents Are Just as Famous as She Is (If Not More)—Meet Her Mom & Dad

She’s played Detective Olivia Benson for more than a decade, but Law & Order fans may be surprised to know that Mariska Hargitay‘s parents, Mickey Hargitay and Jayne Mansfield, are just as famous as her. Yup. Detective Benson comes from Hollywood royalty. Hargitay made her debut in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. The show, which followed Benson and her partner Detective Elliot Stabler as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department, won more than 30 Emmys, including one for Outstanding Lead...
StyleCaster

Mariska Hargitay’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Makes From ‘Law & Order’—Her Salary Is 6 Figures

Since TV debut as Detective Olivia Benson, fans have wondered about Mariska Hargitay’s net worth and how much she makes on Law & Order: SVU. It’s no secret that Hargitay is one of the highest paid actresses in TV. She made her debut as Olivia Benson, a detective (now a captain) on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in September 1999. The show—which has been on TV for more than 22 seasons—won more than 30 Emmys, including one for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Hargitay in 2006. (She became the first main cast member from any Law &...
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Showrunner Reveals Show’s Hopes To Bring Back Sami Gayle’s Nicky Reagan

While there are a lot of solid characters in Blue Bloods, there’s one that has been missing in action for a period of time. Is it time for Nicky Reagan to return? Sami Gayle plays the daughter of Erin Reagan, played by Bridget Moynahan. For the first few seasons that the show has been on CBS, Gayle was part of the regular cast. You could see Nicky gathering at the Reagan dinner table. At some point, though, Nicky went off to college and moved to San Francisco. This took the character out of the regular rotation if you will.
Decider.com

Goodbye Gibbs: Mark Harmon Officially Removed From ‘NCIS’ Opening Credits

Gibbs has officially been erased. Nearly one year (11 months to be exact) after Mark Harmon left NCIS, his character has been removed from the opening credits. For nearly 20 years, Harmon starred in the hit police series as protagonist Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Last October, the 71-year-old actor officially said goodbye to the show four episodes into Season 19, when his character decided to remain in Alaska and not return to work. However, Harmon assured fans that Gibbs is “not retired” and that he is “living in Alaska as far as I know,” per Entertainment Tonight.
EW.com

CBS to air first-ever 'NCIS-verse' crossover with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i

CBS is giving the people what they want: a massive "NCIS-verse" crossover!. EW has exclusively learned that NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will join forces for a special TV event. This is the first time in the franchise's history that all three shows are crossing over with each other (NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have previously crossed over), and they're appropriately going big.
Distractify

Everything You Need to Know About Captain McNichols From 'Blue Bloods'

Season 13 of Blue Bloods is here, and viewers will be seeing a lot more of a certain character. Captain McNichols, played by Stephanie Kurtzuba, has appeared as a sergeant on Blue Bloods a few times in the past, but now she's here to stay. Officially listed as a recurring character in the Emmy-nominated CBS cop drama, McNichols is making waves this season. In fact, the new captain’s priorities have already posed a bit of a problem for married couple and coworkers Jamie (Will Estes) and Eddie (Vanessa Ray).
digitalspy.com

Law & Order SVU's Mariska Hargitay shares heartfelt tribute to David Graziano

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay has paid tribute to showrunner David Graziano with a heartfelt message. In a post on Instagram, Hargitay, who plays Detective Olivia Benson on the show, shared a snap of the whole cast. “#AboutLastNight Welcome @davidgraziano.tv. We're so fortunate to have you,...
Parade

Say Goodbye to the O'Briens! The Series Finale of 'Chesapeake Shores' Is Here!

It's a bittersweet moment for Chessies, as fans of Chesapeake Shores like to call themselves. After six seasons, the Hallmark Channel series comes to an end. In the series finale, Sarah (Jessica Sipos) and Kevin’s (Brendan Penny) baby arrives, kicking off a week of celebration. As Mick (Treat Williams) and Megan (Barbara Niven) prepare for their wedding, broken relationships are mended, and new surprises abound for all of the O'Brien clan.
Primetimer

NBC Reveals Date of Kelli Giddish's Final Law & Order: SVU Episode

Kelli Giddish's time on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit is officially coming to a close. The actress' final SVU episode will air Thursday, December 8, though no other details are known yet about the plot or circumstances of her character's departure. Giddish is set to guest star on Law & Order: Organized Crime at some point this season, which seemingly eliminates the possibility of her character getting killed off.
