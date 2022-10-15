ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

ALAH 50, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 7

Aledo (Mercer County) 28, Stark County 0

Algonquin (Jacobs) 28, Hampshire 17

Amboy-LaMoille 42, Freeport (Aquin) 14

Andrew 34, Lincoln Way West 10

Annawan/Wethersfield (FB Coop) 32, ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 24

Arcola 45, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 6

Argo 32, Shepard 29

Athens 49, Riverton 0

Auburn 48, Stanford Olympia 26

Aurora (East) 52, West Chicago 24

Aurora Christian 33, St. Edward 6

Barrington 14, Conant 6, OT

Batavia 41, St. Charles East 14

Beardstown 36, Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 11

Benton 31, Murphysboro 19

Benton 31, Murphysboro/Elverado 13

Bismarck-Henning 52, Westville 7

Bloomington 37, Champaign Central 7

Bolingbrook 44, Lincoln Way Central 7

Bradley-Bourbonnais 34, Stagg 0

Bremen 29, Oak Forest 7

Brother Rice 42, Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 7

Buffalo Grove 48, Rolling Meadows 14

Burlington Central 43, Cary-Grove 36

Byron 49, Dixon 14

Cahokia 56, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 6

Carlinville 33, Greenville 0

Carterville 49, Pinckneyville 14

Charleston 30, Mt. Zion 27

Chatham Glenwood 48, Springfield 14

Chester 12, Red Bud 7

Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) def. Chicago Little Village, forfeit

Chicago (Urban Prep Charter/Bronzeville) 46, Dunbar 0

Chicago Mt. Carmel 60, St. Viator 0

Clinton 14, Macon Meridian 6

Colfax Ridgeview 41, Heyworth 6

Collinsville 15, Champaign Centennial 14, OT

Columbia 28, Breese Central 27

Dakota 66, West Carroll 0

Danville 58, Richwoods 7

DeKalb 14, Naperville Neuqua Valley 0

Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 66, Metro-East Lutheran 19

Decatur MacArthur 14, Normal University 9

Decatur St. Teresa 41, Shelbyville 14

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 64, Fieldcrest 14

Deerfield 43, Maine East 6

Downers North 20, OPRF 6

Downers South 37, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 14

Dunlap 35, Morton 34, OT

Dupo 36, Sparta 12

Durand/Pecatonica 35, Galena 6

East St. Louis 26, Edwardsville 7

Effingham 17, Breese Mater Dei 0

Eisenhower 26, Springfield Southeast 22

El Paso-Gridley 34, Tremont 8

Eldorado 48, Christopher-Ziegler-Royalton 28

Elmwood-Brimfield 40, Lewistown 0

Evergreen Park 33, Blue Island Eisenhower 14

Fairbury Prairie Central 48, Monticello 13

Fairfield 48, Edwards County 0

Farmington 46, Astoria/VIT Co-op 8

Fithian Oakwood 48, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 13

Galesburg 42, United Township High School 31

Geneseo 36, Rock Island 22

Genoa (Genoa-Kingston) 44, Rockford Christian 6

Gilman Iroquois West 49, Dwight 8

Glenbard East 7, Glenbard South 6

Glenbrook South 42, Glenbrook North 6

Greenfield-Northwestern 54, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 6

Hamilton County 74, Vienna-Goreville 30

Harrisburg 42, Herrin 14

Hersey 42, Elk Grove 0

Highland 56, Mascoutah 0

Hillsboro 28, Piasa Southwestern 14

Hinsdale Central 46, Proviso West 6

Hinsdale South 49, Proviso East 8

Hoffman Estates 42, Fremd 25

Homewood-Flossmoor 44, Sandburg 7

Hononegah 40, Belvidere 8

Hope Academy 40, De La Salle 29

Huntley 31, Dundee-Crown 19

IC Catholic 47, Kankakee (McNamara) 0

Illini West (Carthage) 30, West Hancock 0

Illinois Valley Central 14, Pontiac 0

Jerseyville Jersey 42, Bethalto Civic Memorial 0

Johnsburg 30, Woodstock 6

Johnston City 37, Carmi White County 28

Joliet Catholic 41, Lisle (Benet Academy) 0

Kaneland 45, Woodstock North 6

Kankakee 42, Harvey Thornton 0

Knoxville 41, Abingdon 7

Lake Zurich 42, Mundelein 7

Larkin 18, Elgin 0

Lemont 42, Hillcrest 8

Lena-Winslow 52, Stockton 6

Libertyville 42, Zion Benton 13

Lincoln 52, Taylorville 19

Lincoln-Way East 37, Lockport 10

Lisle 40, Manteno 6

Machesney Park Harlem 21, Belvidere North 17

Macomb 36, Havana-Midwest Central Coop 8

Madison 18, Anna-Jonesboro 13

Mahomet-Seymour 47, Mattoon 14

Maine South 28, Evanston Township 7

Maine West 42, Niles North 0

Marion 40, Carbondale 7

Marist 44, Carmel 30

Marmion 27, Leo 0

Maroa-Forsyth 51, New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-op 13

McHenry 27, Crystal Lake Central 21

Metamora def. East Peoria, forfeit

Milledgeville 66, River Ridge 14

Moline 33, Sterling 21

Momence 27, Watseka (coop) 0

Monmouth-Roseville 28, Erie/Prophetstown 6

Morris 59, Ottawa 7

Mount Vernon 35, Centralia 7

Moweaqua Central A&M 43, Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 6

Naperville Central 28, Metea Valley 0

Naperville North 41, Waubonsie Valley 0

Nashville 28, Du Quoin 21

Nazareth 42, Montini 7

New Trier 34, Niles West 14

Niles Notre Dame 28, St. Laurence 10

Nokomis 27, OPH 20

Normal West 30, Peoria (H.S.) 6

O’Fallon 52, Alton 0

Oak Lawn Richards 41, Oak Lawn Community 20

Olney (Richland County) 28, Newton 21

Oregon 46, Rock Falls 0

Orion 53, Sherrard 7

Oswego East 35, Oswego 21

Palatine 41, Schaumburg 6

Pana 42, North-Mac 21

Pekin 49, Bartonville (Limestone) 6

Peoria Heights (Quest) 52, Ashton-Franklin Center 8

Peotone 54, Herscher 19

Plainfield Central 41, Romeoville 6

Plainfield North 40, Aurora (West Aurora) 7

Plainfield South 39, Plainfield East 6

Polo 64, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 0

Prairie Ridge 48, Crystal Lake South 41

Princeton 48, Bureau Valley 0

Prospect 44, Wheeling 12

Quincy Notre Dame 48, Granite City 0

Reavis 49, Thornton Fractional North 8

Red Hill 36, Lawrenceville 12

Reed-Custer 58, Coal City 14

Rich Township 64, Thornridge 6

Richmond-Burton 49, Harvard 0

Ridgewood 37, Aurora Central Catholic 12

Robinson 40, Paris 21

Rochelle 42, Plano 22

Rochester 42, Jacksonville 14

Rockford Boylan 27, Rockford Guilford 7

Rockridge 42, Kewanee 14

Roxana 35, East Alton-Wood River 27

Rushville-Industry 50, Monmouth United 16

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 66, Springfield Lanphier 6

Salem 21, Freeburg 14

Seneca 28, Clifton Central 0

Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 28, Flora 12

South Beloit 58, Orangeville 22

South Elgin 53, Bartlett 7

St. Charles North 14, Glenbard North 7

St. Francis 35, Riverside-Brookfield 14

St. Ignatius 35, DePaul College Prep 7

St. Joseph-Ogden 57, Rantoul 14

St. Rita 26, Providence 16

Staunton 27, Gillespie 12

Sterling Newman 30, Mendota 27

Stevenson 28, Waukegan 0

Stillman Valley 23, Rockford Lutheran 14

Sycamore 28, LaSalle-Peru 0

Taft 20, Whitney Young 0

Thornton Fractional South 35, Tinley Park 0

Tolono Unity 26, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12

Trenton Wesclin 20, Carlyle 19

Tri-Valley 6, Eureka 0

Triad 28, Waterloo 13

Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 34, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 30

Tuscola 52, Warrensburg-Latham 0

Unity-Payson 46, Carrollton 0

Unity/Seymour Co-op 46, Carrollton 0

Vandalia 57, Litchfield 18

Vernon Hills 50, Highland Park 34

Warren Township 28, Lake Forest 0

Washington 41, Canton 0

West Frankfort 42, Massac County/Joppa-Maple Grove Co-op 21

Wheaton North 20, Geneva 13

Wheaton Warrenville South 32, Lake Park 17

Williamsville 42, Pleasant Plains 6

Wilmington 57, Streator 6

Winnebago 41, North Boone 12

York 50, Willowbrook 0

Yorkville 7, Minooka 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Peoria Manual vs. Urbana, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

