Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

Big Horn 14, Tongue River 0

Big Piney 58, Wyoming Indian 12

Buffalo 53, Riverton 21

Burns 23, Wheatland 21

Cheyenne Central 56, Campbell County 17

Cheyenne East 61, Cheyenne South 7

Cody 48, Evanston 14

Cokeville 49, Thermopolis 0

Douglas 57, Rawlins 16

Jackson Hole 17, Powell 14

Lander 31, Worland 13

Lovell 21, Kemmerer 6

Lusk 66, Guernsey-Sunrise 14

Lyman 6, Rich County, Utah 0

Meeteetse 65, Midwest 19

Mountain View 52, Pinedale 0

Newcastle 26, Glenrock 12

Pine Bluffs 53, Lingle-Fort Laramie 6

Riverside 48, Greybull 8

Rock Springs 35, Laramie 13

Sheridan 28, Casper Natrona 22

Southeast 47, Saratoga 14

Star Valley 49, Green River 7

Thunder Basin 55, Casper Kelly Walsh 20

Torrington 22, Upton-Sundance 0

Wright 26, Moorcroft 6

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

