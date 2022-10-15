Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Big Horn 14, Tongue River 0
Big Piney 58, Wyoming Indian 12
Buffalo 53, Riverton 21
Burns 23, Wheatland 21
Cheyenne Central 56, Campbell County 17
Cheyenne East 61, Cheyenne South 7
Cody 48, Evanston 14
Cokeville 49, Thermopolis 0
Douglas 57, Rawlins 16
Jackson Hole 17, Powell 14
Lander 31, Worland 13
Lovell 21, Kemmerer 6
Lusk 66, Guernsey-Sunrise 14
Lyman 6, Rich County, Utah 0
Meeteetse 65, Midwest 19
Mountain View 52, Pinedale 0
Newcastle 26, Glenrock 12
Pine Bluffs 53, Lingle-Fort Laramie 6
Riverside 48, Greybull 8
Rock Springs 35, Laramie 13
Sheridan 28, Casper Natrona 22
Southeast 47, Saratoga 14
Star Valley 49, Green River 7
Thunder Basin 55, Casper Kelly Walsh 20
Torrington 22, Upton-Sundance 0
Wright 26, Moorcroft 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
