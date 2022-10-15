Over the last few weeks, murmurings of Rihanna’s music career have begun to stir again. Not that the murmurs ever stop — scan Twitter for five minutes and you’re almost guaranteed to scroll past a tweet or two asking where the long-awaited R9 album is. But recently, the chatter has started to really kick back up. First, there was the announcement that she would be headlining next year’s Super Bowl halftime show. Then, there was last week’s rumors that she (like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift) would be embarking on a massive world tour in 2023. But with what new music, we all seemed to ask. After years away from the music industry to focus on other ventures (makeup, skincare, lingerie, and for however briefly, LVMH-sponsored luxury clothing), could Rihanna really be returning to the stage with no new songs to add to the setlist?

1 DAY AGO