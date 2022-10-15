Read full article on original website
NYLON
Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber Reunited At The Academy Museum Gala
If you were on the internet for any amount of time this weekend, you know that Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber were photographed at the Museum Academy Gala in Los Angeles... together. Bieber was wearing a brown Saint Laurent gown, and Gomez opted for a chic black suit. What you might not know, however, is that there were dozens of other stylish celebs in attendance. Here, see some of the best outfits of the night.
Did Rihanna Make New Music For The 'Black Panther' Sequel?
Over the last few weeks, murmurings of Rihanna’s music career have begun to stir again. Not that the murmurs ever stop — scan Twitter for five minutes and you’re almost guaranteed to scroll past a tweet or two asking where the long-awaited R9 album is. But recently, the chatter has started to really kick back up. First, there was the announcement that she would be headlining next year’s Super Bowl halftime show. Then, there was last week’s rumors that she (like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift) would be embarking on a massive world tour in 2023. But with what new music, we all seemed to ask. After years away from the music industry to focus on other ventures (makeup, skincare, lingerie, and for however briefly, LVMH-sponsored luxury clothing), could Rihanna really be returning to the stage with no new songs to add to the setlist?
Hayley Kiyoko Is Writing A Gay Romance Novel
Hayley Kiyoko is taking fan fiction to a whole new level. The singer is expanding the universe of her hit “Girls Like Girls,” with a queer coming-of-age romance novel based on the song.
BTS Will Take A Break To Complete Military Service
The members of BTS are taking a temporary hiatus to serve in the South Korean military. Their participation is mandated by the government, which requires men aged 18 to 35 to join the military for at least 18 months. The K-pop group’s music label, Big Hit Music, released a statement...
Jennette McCurdy Lands 7 Figure Book Deal After 'I'm Glad My Mom Died'
A little over two months ago, Jennette McCurdy released her debut memoir. With the attention-grabbing title I’m Glad My Mom Died, the darkly humorous book covered McCurdy’s struggles as a child star and how they connected to her contentious relationship with her exploitative, emotionally abusive mother. An honest firsthand account of the darker side of childhood fame, the book quickly became an international sensation, landing atop the New York Times bestseller list and staying put in its post for eight straight weeks. By all accounts, the release was a certifiable hit, announcing McCurdy as an extremely promising literary talent.
