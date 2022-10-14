How Superstorm Sandy impacted the 2012 presidential election

Just days into the massive cleanup left behind from Superstorm Sandy 10 years ago, the country elected a new president. Election officials scrambled to produce provisional plans for the presidential election just days after Sandy's wrath swept the tri-state.

Sandy caused a lot of confusion and panic, and emergency responders had to make sure residents still carried on with the presidential election.

Polling places were forced to relocate because of storm damage, leaving some voters confused.

Long lines, lack of manpower and a shortage of ballots made polling stations disorganized and frustrating for voters. Poll workers were unable to transmit and receive ballots.

In New Jersey, voters were allowed to vote by email or fax. In some cases, displaced workers were unable to vote at all. When the votes were counted – turnout was not severely impacted.

Despite all the chaos that was present, the election was not changed in any way in terms of the ultimate outcome. President Barack Obama won the election regardless of Sandy.

