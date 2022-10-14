ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Tom Malinowski, former state Sen. Tom Kean Jr. face off in only in-person debate

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

Election Day is only a few weeks away and one of the most closely watched races for Congress is in New Jersey.

The race is Democratic Rep. Tom Malinowski facing off against former Republican state Sen. Tom Jean Jr. It is a rematch of their close race from two years ago. Their only in-person debate was held on Thursday.

“Let’s remember what’s at stake in this election – it’s who controls Congress for the next two years,” Malinowski said during the debate.

“I believe deeply in public service. And I've seen my entire life, one person can make a difference in another person's life,” Kean said.

The two politicians sparred on many midterm issues, such as inflation, abortion and the ideologies of the right and left.

When the two faced off in the 2020 election, it was one of the tightest races in New Jersey. Malinowski won by just 5,000 votes. It was too close to call for more than two weeks.

“I am asking for your vote because I will be that leader who will listen, who will lead and will fight to make sure that we break the back of inflation,” Kean said.

“If we want capitalism to work in America, democracy has to work in America,” said Malinowski.

Election Day is on Nov. 8.

