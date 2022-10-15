WEEKEND EVENTS: What to do this weekend in the Hudson Valley

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's a list of what's happening in the Hudson Valley.

Victory Hill Therapeutic Horsemanship will be holding its second annual "Road Rally" fundraiser Saturday. The money will help veterans - military members - and first responders who participate in their programs. There will be scavenger hunts and prizes happening at Greenville Park in Port Jervis.

The largest annual children's book festival in the tri-state area is happening on Saturday. You can find a good read at Chappaqua Train Station on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you want to enjoy the beautiful foliage on Saturday, Mt. Pleasant is hosting a Fall Foliage Festival. There will be music, food, games and more. The festival will be taking place at Broadway Field in Mt. Pleasant from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The 15th annual Pearl River Day in Rockland County will take place on Saturday. It's all to celebrate the village's 150th year. It's happening along Central Avenue and William Street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with live entertainment continuing until 8 p.m. There will be activities for the kids, food, beverages, and arts and crafts. Fireworks will also go off at dusk.

Yonkers is welcoming fall fun with its Fall Festival. There will be rides, food, and music from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Just head over to Emerald Mile between Woodlawn & Aqueduct Avenues.

Saturday is the last day of Hispanic Heritage Month. New Rochelle is keeping the party going at Ruby Dee Park. The celebration will be going on until 5 p.m.

Are you a beer fan? Fishkill is welcoming the Grand Slam Beer Festival. Fifty breweries, food trucks, games and music will be the highlights at Dutchess Stadium starting at 1 p.m.

The booze will also be flowing at the Hudson Valley Craft Beer and Food Truck Festival. It's happening at Clover Stadium in Pomona. There will be more than 10 food trucks, and more than 15 craft beers from noon to 7 p.m.