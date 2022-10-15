ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 12

Study: Certain cancers becoming more common in younger people

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X42bw_0iZvblbn00

A Harvard University study showed troubling results that more young people are being diagnosed with early onset cancer.

Dr. David Rivadeneira, a colorectal surgeon at Northwell Health, says there has been a significant trend in about 14 different types of cancers showing up in people under the age of 50. The revelation comes after the Harvard study looking at cancer registry records for 44 countries.

"Most commonly breast cancer, colorectal cancer, pancreas, esophagus, stomach, kidney, endometrial cancer, head and neck cancer and thyroid cancer," Rivadeneira says.

Some of the causes of the cancers showing up in younger people could be multi-bacterial, environmental, dietary or hereditary, according to the doctor.

Hilary Levine is a breast cancer survivor who was diagnosed during the pandemic. A year earlier, her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"I felt something during quarantine - my husband said, 'You'll go for your appointment and everything will be fine,'" Levine says.

She says the appointment may have saved her life and that it's really important to have mammograms and sonograms. Levine says the sonogram is what caught her cancer.

Rivadeneira also says people can reduce the chances of getting early onset cancer by living a healthy lifestyle and maintaining an ideal body weight.

Medical experts also say lifestyle choices like eating processed foods, smoking and alcohol consumption could lead to early cases of cancer.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds

Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
MAINE STATE
Popular Science

Colonoscopies still recommended for older adults, despite tepid new research

Colorectal cancer is the second most common cause of cancer death in the United States. A colonoscopy, a procedure which uses a camera to scope out the length of the large intestine and has long been considered to be the best way to detect the disease. It is recommended for all patients above the age of 45 in the US roughly every 10 years. However, a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine is casting some doubts on the effectiveness of the test.
studyfinds.org

Common diabetes drug can slash the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease

LONDON — Taking a common diabetes medication can cut the risk of Alzheimer’s by more than a fifth, according to new research. Known as TZDs (thiazolidinediones), researchers say they boost blood flow by reducing bad cholesterol, increasing oxygen supply to the brain. A study of more than half...
survivornet.com

Paris Hilton, 41, Urges Her Followers To Take Care Of Themselves After Losing Her Grandmother To Cancer 20 Years Ago. If You Want To Be Your Own Health Advocate, Make Sure To Keep Up With Regular Cancer Screenings.

Paris Hilton, 41, recently posted about getting a full body MRI scan in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and World Mental Health Day. She lost her beloved grandmother to breast cancer 20 years ago. Screenings are critical to getting a cancer diagnosis early, but it’s important to note that...
NIH Director's Blog

Study confirms link between COVID-19 vaccination and temporary increase in menstrual cycle length

A large international study has confirmed the findings of a previous U.S. study that linked COVID-19 vaccination with an average increase in menstrual cycle length of less than one day. The increase was not associated with any change in the number of days of menses (days of bleeding). Funded by the National Institutes of Health, the new study included data from nearly 20,000 people from Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe and other parts of the world who received any of nine different vaccines. For most study participants, the increase resolved in the cycle following vaccination.
survivornet.com

Man, 46, Visits Doctor Over Has Strange Pain In His Leg, Frequent Urination That Turned Out To Be Cancer: Now He’s Warning About Ignoring ‘Innocuous’ Symptoms

John Wall, 51, from Ireland is using his prostate cancer battle as a way to educate others about the warning signs and symptoms, and the treatments available. He told the country’s national morning show, Ireland AM, his prostate cancer is terminal, but treatments have extended his life expectancy. Prostate...
News 12

News 12

114K+
Followers
38K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy