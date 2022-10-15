ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floral Park, NY

Family and friends attend wake of 25-year-old dancer from Floral Park

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20VeN3_0iZvbixc00

Loved ones gathered in Floral Park Friday to remember the life of a local dancer.

A wake for Delanie Fekert was held at Dalton Funeral Home.

The 25-year-old was killed in a crash while riding with a friend in a Boston Uber.

Fekert's funeral will be held on Saturday.

Comments / 3

Related
NBC New York

100K Roaches, 300+ Animals Found at Social Worker's Long Island Home: DA

A Long Island home has been condemned and its owner arrested after more than 300 animals and 100,000 roaches were allegedly found on her property, officials said Tuesday. The grotesque storyline started to play out earlier this month when firefighters were called to the Miller Place home, according to the Suffolk district attorney's office.
MILLER PLACE, NY
NBC New York

Driver Deliberately Runs Down 80-Year-Old Woman on Long Island Sidewalk: Police

A deadly hit-and-run in a Long Island neighborhood that left an 80-year-old woman dead may not have been an accident, according to police. A black Subaru with heavy front-end damage was towed away from the scene in West Islip on Monday, with a splintered and scattered fence some of the only remnants of a deadly crash. Police said the woman was inside the car at some point, but got out and started walking home on Tanglewood Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
WEST ISLIP, NY
CBS New York

4 police officers, 2 others hurt in crash on Long Island

WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Four police officers were among those injured in a crash on Long Island on Tuesday.It happened around 2:15 p.m. at Straight Path and Washington Avenue in Wyandanch.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, Suffolk County Police have not yet released details, but they do say they are investigating a vehicle involved in two hit-and-run crashes, one of which involved a police vehicle.Multiple vehicles were damaged, and at the scene, at least two vehicles were overturned."I heard cops and sirens ... I came out, saw a car on fire and I saw a victim laying on the street, and a police helicopter landed across the field and escorted two people to the hospital," one witness said.A driver, a pedestrian and four officers were taken to a local hospital with injuries. The officers injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.The investigation is ongoing.
WYANDANCH, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn dad sues NYC, ACS over fatal beating of his son, 4 by the boy’s mom’s boyfriend

The father of a 4-year-old Brooklyn boy allegedly beaten to death by his mom’s brutal boyfriend filed suit Tuesday against the city and the Administration for Children’s Services for their failure to protect the helpless child from a predator inside his home. The Brooklyn Federal Court documents charge ACS and New York City ignored the clear warning signs of abuse before the fatal Sept. 12, ...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

114K+
Followers
38K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy