Family and friends attend wake of 25-year-old dancer from Floral Park

A Long Island home has been condemned and its owner arrested after more than 300 animals and 100,000 roaches were allegedly found on her property, officials said Tuesday. The grotesque storyline started to play out earlier this month when firefighters were called to the Miller Place home, according to the Suffolk district attorney's office.
A deadly hit-and-run in a Long Island neighborhood that left an 80-year-old woman dead may not have been an accident, according to police. A black Subaru with heavy front-end damage was towed away from the scene in West Islip on Monday, with a splintered and scattered fence some of the only remnants of a deadly crash. Police said the woman was inside the car at some point, but got out and started walking home on Tanglewood Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman who was intentionally struck by a vehicle in West Islip on Sunday, October 16. Helga McNulty was a passenger in a Subaru, driven by a man known to her, traveling northbound on Tanglewood Road....
WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Four police officers were among those injured in a crash on Long Island on Tuesday.It happened around 2:15 p.m. at Straight Path and Washington Avenue in Wyandanch.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, Suffolk County Police have not yet released details, but they do say they are investigating a vehicle involved in two hit-and-run crashes, one of which involved a police vehicle.Multiple vehicles were damaged, and at the scene, at least two vehicles were overturned."I heard cops and sirens ... I came out, saw a car on fire and I saw a victim laying on the street, and a police helicopter landed across the field and escorted two people to the hospital," one witness said.A driver, a pedestrian and four officers were taken to a local hospital with injuries. The officers injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.The investigation is ongoing.
The father of a 4-year-old Brooklyn boy allegedly beaten to death by his mom’s brutal boyfriend filed suit Tuesday against the city and the Administration for Children’s Services for their failure to protect the helpless child from a predator inside his home. The Brooklyn Federal Court documents charge ACS and New York City ignored the clear warning signs of abuse before the fatal Sept. 12, ...
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Salvatore Zottola, who survived an alleged murder-for-hire plot involving his younger brother and the Bloods gang, defended his slain father’s name as he waited for a verdict Monday. “He was a good father. He was a good guy,” Zottola said of his dad, Sylvester, who was 71 when he was executed at […]
MILLER PLACE, N.Y. - Close to 300 animals were carried out of a home in Miller Place in cages on Tuesday. They'd been living inside what officials are calling a house infested with cockroaches, mites, and lice. "We have some cats in there but we have rabbits, lots of variations...
A woman was left brain-dead after a weekend shooting in Brooklyn, with her family believing her injuries were caused by a disgruntled former tenant. “This is a horror movie,” the woman’s sister told the Daily News on Monday. “It’s a bad dream, and I can’t wake up.”
