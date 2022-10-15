ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk officers revive woman who went into cardiac arrest in Holtsville

Two Suffolk County officers are being lauded as heroes after saving a woman's life.

Officers Frederick Reed and Stacey Byrnes responded to a call of a woman in cardiac arrest in Holtsville at around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

"We just wanted to get there, help her, make sure she was OK," Byrnes says.

When they got to the home on Mews Court, they found her unresponsive and without a pulse.

Byrnes started chest compressions while Reed prepared the automated external defibrillator - or AED - a device that can jump start someone's heart with an electric shock.

That gave the 60-year-old her pulse back before paramedics came and took the woman to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue.

Byrnes just joined the force a few months ago and is still in training. She is still getting used to being called a hero.

"It's very nice that people think of us - it's really a nice and rewarding situation - but we're just, both of us are just here to help people and do our job," Byrnes says. "Officer Reed and I always say we want to just help the people that's calling 911 and that's what we're there for."

She was back out in the community Friday to continue her training. She thinks the experience will help her on future calls.

The 60-year-old's family did not want to speak on camera but said they're very thankful the officers handled the situation well.

