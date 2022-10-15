The first week of September was a week of answered prayer for recording artist LouAnn Lee. The song “Your Glory Crowns Me” reached No. 1 for the third time on the Christian Radio Chart, this time for inspirational radio. The song is dear to Lee’s heart because it was written for her youth group at her Celebration Church in Meadow Vista, where a culture of honoring God and one another is so important. Lee serves as worship, women’s and youth pastor.

MEADOW VISTA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO