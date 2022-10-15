Read full article on original website
ABC7 Los Angeles
Lakers minus Dennis Schroder, maybe Russell Westbrook, for opener
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Lakers will be limited at point guard for their opener against the Golden State Warriors, but that didn't stop Anthony Davis from planning a statement performance to start the regular season. "Our first two games are against two title contenders," Davis said Monday,...
ABC7 Los Angeles
The 2022-23 NBA offseason as told by social media
The 2022-23 NBA regular season is just over 24 hours away, but before the Philadelphia 76ers take on the Boston Celtics in the season opener, there's a lot to catch up on from the offseason. From weddings and magical summer basketball to a scuffle among teammates, there has been plenty...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Lakers' Russell Westbrook cites coming off bench for hamstring strain
SAN FRANCISCO -- Russell Westbrook said he "absolutely" believes that Los Angeles Lakers coach Darvin Ham's decision to bring him off the bench in L.A.'s preseason finale could have caused the hamstring strain he suffered that night. "I've been doing the same thing for 14 years straight," Westbrook said following...
ABC7 Los Angeles
NBA 2022-23 season opening night: 76ers and Celtics arrive in style
The 2022-23 NBA season is finally here, and some of the league's most storied franchises will get the action started. First, former Boston Celtics coach Doc Rivers will return to Boston's TD Garden as Joel Embiid, James Harden and the Philadelphia 76erstake on Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the defending Eastern Conference champions.
ABC7 Los Angeles
LeBron's age, Westbrook's trade value and other major questions facing the Los Angeles Lakers thi...
When we last saw the Los Angeles Lakers, they were careening out of the playoff picture, losing eight straight games from late March through early April as a fetid topper to a rotten season. L.A. went from the oddsmakers' NBA Finals favorite to missing the play-in tournament, as injuries and...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Dodgers president expresses 'strong hope' Clayton Kershaw returns
Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw will be a free agent after the season, but team president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said the club wants the longtime star to return. "Nothing has changed," Friedman said on Tuesday. "My strong hope is that Clayton Kershaw is pitching here next year,...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Kings play the Predators after Danault's 2-goal showing
LINE: Predators -159, Kings +133; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Nashville Predators after Phillip Danault scored two goals in the Kings' 5-4 overtime win over the Detroit Red Wings. Nashville went 45-30-7 overall and 25-16-2 at home a season ago. The Predators averaged 3.1...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Pac-12 2022-23 conference predictions: Will it be Arizona or UCLA at No. 1 this season?
As the 2022-23 men's college basketball season draws closer, ESPN.com's panel of experts is predicting the order of finish for the nation's top conferences. Having already looked at the mid-majorsandthe American, the focus now shifts to the Pac-12. There is uncertainty ahead for this league. With both UCLA and USC...
