Digital Trends
Hackers have found a way to hack you that you’d never expect
A security flaw has allowed a ransomware gang to effectively prevent antivirus programs from running properly on a system. As reported by Bleeping Computer, the BlackByte ransomware group is utilizing a newly discovered method related to the RTCore64.sys driver to circumvent more than 1,000 legitimate drivers. Security programs that rely...
TechRadar
Ransomware posing as Windows antivirus update will just empty your wallet
A new strain of ransomware is posing as an update for Windows, forcing individual web users to pay roughly $2,500 in exchange for the safe return of their data. These are the findings of an investigation by HP Wolf Security, whose experts discovered the Magniber ransomware being distributed in September this year via a website owned by the attackers.
TechRadar
New tricks will help Microsoft Defender for Endpoint stop malware in its tracks
One thing most malware needs to do is reach out for further instructions to its command & control (C2) server. By catching this traffic before any information can be exchanged, Microsoft is hoping to stop many attacks in their tracks. The company recently added a new feature to its Microsoft...
techunwrapped.com
Are you sure your PC is not infected with malware? Be sure with this program
HijackThis is an application originally distributed by TrendMicro to help combat all kinds of computer threats. And I say originally by Trend Micro because the application hasn’t been updated for a few years, so its effectiveness when it comes to searching for harmful software for our computer leaves a lot to be desired. Fortunately, the creators of the application released the code of the application, so we can use a fork of this much more updated application designed to detect new threats.
TechRadar
Remote desktop services targeted by devious ransomware
Publicly exposed Remote Desktop services are being abused to deploy new ransomware onto target endpoints, researchers are saying. A cybersecurity researcher going by the name linuxct recently reached out to MalwareHunterTeam to try and learn more about a ransomware strain they discovered called Venus. The team later found that the...
These 10 iPhone apps are actually adware, so delete them now
We often write about malicious Android apps on Google’s Play Store, but Apple’s App Store is typically more secure. Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s impenetrable, as we’ve noted in the past. Dangerous apps do occasionally sneak through Apple’s app review process, and HUMAN’s Satori Threat Intelligence & Research team discovered ten such apps this month. Delete them ASAP if you’ve downloaded any iPhone apps on this list.
techunwrapped.com
Microsoft “accidentally” shows the initial strokes of Windows 12
Everything indicates that Microsoft will once again change the development cycle of its operating systems to launch new versions every three years and this is where a Windows 12 planned for 2024 comes in. An outline of it has been revealed at the Ignite conference. Accidentally?. Microsoft has been busy...
itsecuritywire.com
QBot Malware Infects Over 800 Corporate Users in New, Ongoing Campaign
According to a new report by Kaspersky, since September 28, a new QBot malware distribution campaign has infected over 800 corporate users. Since 2009, QBot, also known as Qakbot and Pinkslipbot, has been stealing information and spreading itself, and it is frequently used as the initial infection vector in malicious attacks. Earlier this year, Follina, a vulnerability in the Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool (MSDT) tracked as CVE-2022-30190, which permits remote code execution, was exploited in attacks using QBot.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Mirai Botnet launched the DDoS attack on Minecraft Server Wynncraft
Mirai malware that is used to take control of millions of devices to launch large-scale network level attacks is back in news for launching a 2.5 Tbps on Minecraft Server Wynncraft. But as the network of the gaming services provider is protected and secured by CloudFlare, the attack module was neutralized, causing no disruptive inconvenience to the Minecraft users.
makeuseof.com
New "RatMilad" Android Malware Can Steal Data and Spy on Victims
A new strain of Android malware, known as "RatMilad", is being used in the Middle East to steal data and spy on victims via malicious apps. New Android Malware Is Being Used in the Middle East. "RatMilad", a new type of Android malware, is now being used within the Middle...
techunwrapped.com
Watch out for this fake Windows update, it could cost you a salary
Security researchers have discovered a ransomware campaign that has been active since September. It targets individuals and demands a ransom which, if not astronomical, remains very expensive in these times of crisis. Researchers have discovered ransomware that masquerades as a Windows Update. This new technique can be devastating, the cybercriminals...
techunwrapped.com
Microsoft Office is now Microsoft 365, it’s the end of an era
Microsoft Office is changing its name! It’s a small revolution in offices as the name has become synonymous with productivity and work. With this new image, Microsoft confirms that the Cloud and accessibility have become its priorities. After formalizing its new Surface computers, announcing the compatibility of XBox Gaming...
The Verge
Microsoft’s out-of-date driver list left Windows PCs open to malware attacks for years
Microsoft failed to properly protect Windows PCs from malicious drivers for nearly three years, according to a report from Ars Technica. Although Microsoft says its Windows updates add new malicious drivers to a blocklist downloaded by devices, Ars Technica found these updates never actually stuck. This gap in coverage left...
Security researchers show off the RTX 4090's password cracking power
Why it matters: Security researcher and password cracker Sam Croley posted benchmarks highlighting the RTX 4090's password-cracking muscle. Nvidia's newest flagship GPU shattered the RTX 3090's previous benchmark records and doubled performance across almost every algorithm tested. The cracked passwords adhered to security best practices and included random letter cases, symbols, and numbers.
makeuseof.com
What Is Crimeware and Is It the Same as Malware?
Cybercriminals constantly develop new methods through which they can steal your precious data and financial holdings. The continued use of harmful programs to carry out cybercrime has given way to the term "crimeware". So, what is crimeware, how dangerous is it, and is it the same as malware?. What Is...
Android Headlines
Another WhatsApp Mod Found Distributing Malicious Trojan
A modded Android version of WhatsApp named YoWhatsApp has been found stealing users’ access keys. Security researchers at Kaspersky discovered that YoWhatsApp contains the Triada trojan that can steal access keys for users’ accounts and send them to the developer’s remote server. Last year, the same trojan was found in FMWhatsApp, another WhatsApp mod with similar shady practices behind the scenes.
techunwrapped.com
New NVIDIA Studio drivers optimized for the GeForce RTX 4090
A few days ago NVIDIA launched the GeForce RTX 4090, a top-of-the-range graphics card that has become the most powerful graphics solution that exists so far. This model offers a very interesting value as a solution for unify work and gaming in a single teamand thanks to the improvements that NVIDIA has introduced in the Studio drivers, this value has only grown.
techunwrapped.com
Meet the best fiber router for home
This new AVM router is designed for FTTH operator customers who want to replace the router with the operator’s integrated ONT, and who also have the OLT authentication data to connect correctly and without problems. This router has an SFP port where we can connect a GPON or XGS-PON SFP transceiver, to connect the optical fiber from home directly to the router and have an “all in one”, without the need to buy an external ONT or use the router of the bridge mode operator.
techunwrapped.com
Meta has invested 15 billion in the Metaverse, but it is not clear what exactly
If the soundness of a company’s commitment to future development is measured in the economic investment made, it is indisputable that for Meta the Metaverse is even more important than your presentations and statements already imply. We’ve recently seen progress in this direction, from the release of the surprising but risky Meta Quest Pro, to a long-awaited update that will finally give avatars legs. The welcome? It is still somewhat cold, from the company’s own employees to the CEO of Apple, which is not the first time that he has expressed himself in this regard, expectations are still, today, below the company’s plans.
