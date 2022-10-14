Is your lawn a landmine of crunchy yellow circles? Unfortunately, lawn damage can be one of the drawbacks of having a pet (but the rewards more than make up for it, we say!). Dog pee spots look a lot like grass burned by scorching temperatures and can even resemble a few different types of lawn disease. So make sure to rule out those culprits before taking Fido to task. If you're sure it's number one doing a number on your grass, there are a few things you can do to fix the damage. There are also steps you can take to prevent pet urine from taking a toll on your landscape in the first place.

4 DAYS AGO