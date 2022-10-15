Read full article on original website
worldcoffeeportal.com
KeepCup launches first fully sealed cup as sustainable product demand soars
KeepCup Helix, a new twist on reuse | Photo credit: KeepCup. KeepCup is offering 10% off B2B orders placed before the end of October, 2022. The meteoric rise of reusable cups took a downturn during the pandemic. But as consumer demand for sustainable products surges, KeepCup is once again helping coffee shops embrace reuse and inspire positive change.
Electricity gap: the Nigerian solar battery taking clean energy off grid
Tens of millions of people across the globe still lack basic access to electricity, affecting lives and livelihoods on a vast scale – but University of Toronto graduate Olugbenga Olubanjo is on a mission to change that
Danone to shed Russian dairy business with 1 billion euro write-off
PARIS, Oct 14 (Reuters) - French food company Danone (DANO.PA) will shed control of its dairy food business in Russia in a deal that could lead to a write-off of up to 1 billion euros ($978 million), it said on Friday.
techunwrapped.com
Globant buys the Italian Sysdata to strengthen its presence in Europe
The company Globant has bought the technology and business consultancy Sysdata, focused on digital transformation. The acquisition, which represents the landing of Globant in Italy, strengthens Globant’s presence in Europe and will improve its capacity in digital transformation technologies and services for companies. Sysdata, based in Bologna, currently has...
Camera della Moda-backed Re.Crea Consortium to Tackle Fashion Products’ End-of-life
MILAN — The Italian fashion governing body’s commitment to the sustainable advancement of the sector is targeting another key environmental issue: the end of life of fashion products. Six founding members of the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana are launching Re.Crea, a consortium aimed at collectively providing solutions...
fashionunited.com
Peregrine commits to sourcing 100 percent of its wool from regenerative farms
British heritage knitwear brand Peregrine has announced that it is planning to transition to 100 percent regeneratively sourced wool by 2026, working exclusively with UK farms. Peregrine, which has been manufacturing knitwear in England for more than 220 years, sourcing wool from British farmers for over eight generations, is committing...
Shein Wants to ‘Ignite a Cultural Movement of Circularity’ With Launch Into Resale
Shein is the latest retailer to get into the resale game. The fast-fashion e-commerce company announced on Monday that it has launched Shein Exchange, a new online peer-to-peer resale destination to buy and sell previously owned Shein products. According to Shein, the new destination was created in partnership with resale technology platform Treet and is now available to all U.S. customers with plans to expand to other global markets next year. Shein added that the pilot version of its new platform is part of the company’s larger commitment to address the ongoing issues of textile waste and build a future of fashion that...
getnews.info
The Historic Global Rise Of Africa’s Digital Golden Coin
CYF has established a Community Yield Farming that serves as the World’s BEST Community Cantered & Powered Utility Token. In the recent expansion, the digital platform launched a BEP20 token with a unique algorithm designed to provide value to its community while fostering Crypto Adoption through a Vibrant ECOSYSTEM.
An injured kitty gave rise to a sustainability drive that will cut plastic usage by 643,630 pounds
An orange tabby kitten was found with a plastic ring around his neck that had begun to dig into his neck. The image of the little one sparked a sustainability revolution.
Rees-Mogg in talks with UK steelmakers as fears grow for thousands of jobs
The business secretary, Jacob Rees-Mogg, has opened talks with Britain’s steelmakers amid concerns that thousands of jobs could be lost from the struggling industry. The government confirmed on Monday it had entered discussions with Tata Steel, owner of the UK’s largest steelworks in Port Talbot, south Wales, and Jingye Group, which bought British Steel out of insolvency in 2020.
aircargonews.net
Maersk highlights ongoing need for air cargo despite ocean recovery
Shipping and logistics giant Maersk has said air cargo will be needed as a reliable alternative to oceanfreight during the peak season. In a market round-up, the Copenhagen-headquartered company said that although the oceanfreight market had improved in recent weeks there were still challenges ahead. “Although the situation is improving...
packagingoftheworld.com
ABC Reserve Innovation Product
Known for its legendary “Extra Stout”, Cambodia’s #1 premium stout beer, ABC, wanted to appeal to the new generation of consumers with an innovative blend tailored to their taste and lifestyle. The Tension. The iconic ABC Extra Stout resonated with more mature consumers seeking a strong and...
Aviation International News
JetBlue Takes Holistic Approach to Sustainability
JetBlue Airways’ sustainability efforts have taken many forms, and its investments in early-stage companies through its JetBlue Ventures division reflect its willingness to commit financial resources to a wide range of eco-conscious enterprises. Recently adding its 41st company to its portfolio of investments, JetBlue’s venture capital arm doesn’t limit its financial interest to technology companies. But a commitment to sustainability remains at its core, as evidenced by its stakes in companies such as eVTOL developer Joby, Universal Hydrogen, and, most recently, battery pack developer Electric Power Systems.
techunwrapped.com
Meta has invested 15 billion in the Metaverse, but it is not clear what exactly
If the soundness of a company’s commitment to future development is measured in the economic investment made, it is indisputable that for Meta the Metaverse is even more important than your presentations and statements already imply. We’ve recently seen progress in this direction, from the release of the surprising but risky Meta Quest Pro, to a long-awaited update that will finally give avatars legs. The welcome? It is still somewhat cold, from the company’s own employees to the CEO of Apple, which is not the first time that he has expressed himself in this regard, expectations are still, today, below the company’s plans.
As the Hype Ends, Brazil's Tech Startup Investment Landscape is Changing for the Better
Brazil's startups are praised and celebrated: its young entrepreneurial class has eclipsed many countries in the region, producing one unicorn after another. But despite the hype around the country's emerging startup heaven, the current forecast for its future seems cloudy. Only. went for IPO in the technology sector in local...
yankodesign.com
The Movin’On Challenge Design returns for its 23rd edition with the theme: Balancing Sustainability
A transportation/mobility design competition with a difference – the Movin’On Challenge Design, inspired by Michelin, invites designers to visualize mobility solutions centered around equality, equity, and sustainability. The challenge’s 23rd annual theme pushes participants to look at sustainable mobility through three different lenses: People, Profit, and Planet.
fashionunited.com
Fashion consultancy Recloseted: “The sustainable fashion space is a bit like the Wild West”
Recloseted is a Vancouver- and London-based consultancy for the fashion industry, founded in 2019. It advises designers on how to start their own conscious brand, keeps track of trends and innovations in sustainable fashion, and shares how to future-proof a business with sustainability best practices, among other services. FashionUnited spoke with Recloseted founder and CEO Selina Ho in an email interview about the hurdles and opportunities for the industry to become more sustainable.
aircargoweek.com
Standing strong in a challenging environment
Etihad Cargo, the fast-growing cargo division of Etihad Airways, is on a mission to cement itself as the industry’s leading air cargo partner. As the world returns to a more normal environment, Etihad Cargo is determined to emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever, with a customer-focused approach and sustainability firmly woven into every element of the business.
Phys.org
Stopping native forest logging key to getting to net zero in Australia
Leading researchers are calling for a cease to native forest logging if Australia wants to meet its net zero targets in coming decades. The researchers, from The Australian National University (ANU) and Griffith University, say only native forests can remove carbon from the atmosphere at the rapid rate required. The...
technode.global
Indonesian farming startup Beleaf raises $2M seed funding led by Alpha JWC Ventures
Indonesian smart farming startup Beleaf announced Monday its recently closed Seed funding of $2 million led by Alpha JWC Ventures, with participation from BRI Ventures’ Sembrani Nusantara, MDI-Finch Capital’s Arise, and several prominent angel. investors. Beleaf said in a statement with this fresh Seed funding, the firm will...
