techunwrapped.com
New NVIDIA Studio drivers optimized for the GeForce RTX 4090
A few days ago NVIDIA launched the GeForce RTX 4090, a top-of-the-range graphics card that has become the most powerful graphics solution that exists so far. This model offers a very interesting value as a solution for unify work and gaming in a single teamand thanks to the improvements that NVIDIA has introduced in the Studio drivers, this value has only grown.
techunwrapped.com
Nvidia finally cancels the launch of the RTX 4080 12 GB
Nvidia has announced that it is canceling the launch of its 12GB RTX 4080 graphics card after criticism over the difference between it and the more powerful model with 16GB of memory. A few weeks ago, Nvidia lifted the veil on its monstrous RTX 4090, but also on two RTX...
GeForce RTX 3070 Ti vs. Radeon RX 6800: 52 Game Benchmark
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Today we have a big GPU benchmark comparison for you, this time putting the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti against the Radeon RX 6800. As next-gen GPUs arrive and pricing returns to sane levels, we are left with "new" mainstream priced graphics cards that may be worthy of your consideration.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series - everything we know so far
With the RTX 4090 and 4080 hitting the shelves soon here's a summary of everything we know so far.
CNET
Nvidia 'Unlaunches' 12GB GeForce RTX 4080. Oops
After some math and pushback by the GeForce community, Nvidia has decided to "unlaunch" the 12GB version of the newly announced GeForce RTX 4080, leaving the 16GB model as the only 4080 slated to ship on Nov. 16. The fact that the company says "it's not named right" points to...
Microsoft unveils $4,299 Surface desktop computer
Microsoft's most expensive Surface device is about to get even pricier.
techunwrapped.com
The best contents of the week in MC (CCCXXXII)
We close the news of the week with the usual summary that we publish on Sunday where we include the best content that we have been offering you for the last seven days. This week there is a lot and good as you will see. GeForce RTX 4090 review: It’s...
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel 7 Pro utterly disappoints in a real-world gaming test
While Google's latest smartphones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro may boast incredibly impressive cameras, the phones appear to lack in some other aspects—most notably performance. The Pixel 7 Pro has now been put through a Genshin Impact gaming test, with the flagship only managing to make a horrid account of itself.
techunwrapped.com
Microsoft DirectStorage 1.1 is coming to PC in late 2022
The Redmond giant has confirmed that Microsoft DirectStorage 1.1 will arrive on PC later this year. We don’t have a specific date, but from what we know it probably won’t be available until the month of decemberjust in time for the debut of Forsaken, a game that will be the first to use such technology on PC, to be released in January 2023.
techunwrapped.com
Microsoft “accidentally” shows the initial strokes of Windows 12
Everything indicates that Microsoft will once again change the development cycle of its operating systems to launch new versions every three years and this is where a Windows 12 planned for 2024 comes in. An outline of it has been revealed at the Ignite conference. Accidentally?. Microsoft has been busy...
Digital Trends
This Lenovo gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti is over $700 cheaper today
Gamers are getting spoiled with all the gaming deals that are popping up, such as Lenovo’s $710 discount for the seventh-generation Lenovo Legion 5i Pro that brings the gaming laptop’s price down to $1,760 from its original price of $2,470. There’s no information on the duration of this offer, so if you’re thinking about taking advantage of it, you need to decide quickly because the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Gen 7’s price may go back to normal sooner than you expect.
Nvidia's latest driver delivers a healthy DX12 boost for all RTX GPUs
Up to double digit gains in some titles.
Future Tech: Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED Laptop Is All Screen
This foldable OLED computer from Asus is a new type of laptop, but there's still a ways to go until it's ready for everyone.
techunwrapped.com
CORSAIR EX100U, full review of this external USB SSD
For the rest, it is worth mentioning the fact that it has a USB-C 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface, but it also includes an adapter among its accessories to be able to use it with standard USB-A interfaces, so we can use it on game consoles without no kind of problem.
techunwrapped.com
Invite your friends to the HP Instant Ink service and both of you will get three months of subscription
A part of our readers already enjoy all the advantages offered by the HP Instant Ink service, and it is clear that they don’t want to go back to the past. It’s completely understandable, since their HP Instant Ink subscription allows them to enjoy a number of unique advantages that have allowed them to forget forever about the classic problems of ink-based printing.
techunwrapped.com
How Bravia Core works, the Netflix of Sony televisions
It gives the impression that companies are going by trends and now, that we live in the midst of a series maelstrom on platforms such as Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video, etc., some television manufacturers have been forced to take a role that has never been theirs. But as the classic said, “it’s happening and we have to tell it”, although in a few months we will return to remember that what they premiered has suddenly stopped making sense.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D gets caught speeding at Zen 4 clock rates on CPU-Z
A seemingly unlocked and overclocked AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D has been discovered on the CPU-Z Validator database speeding at an incredible rate of 5,498.72 MHz. The record, which was unearthed by APISAK, reveals that the 8-core processor was tested quite recently (October 7) and has a B2 stepping. This could indicate that this is an engineering sample of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D with a base clock overclocking update in action. The maximum clock rate for this SKU is advertised as "up to 4.5 GHz".
Toms Hardware
AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Review: Zen 4 Has a Pricing Problem
AMD’s Ryzen 9 7900X delivers impressive performance gains that beat Alder Lake in most types of workloads, including gaming. However, the chip, motherboard, and memory pricing conspire to make it a poor value. We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. AMD’s 12-core Ryzen 9...
techunwrapped.com
HP launches new Chromebooks in different formats, we see their keys
The HP firm has renewed its Chromebooks catalog with two new computers, the Chromebook 15 and the Chromebook x360. Both teams bet on an economical but capable configuration, and they adopt the classic design line that we have seen in previous models. The hp chromebook 15 It is a model...
Black Friday PS5 SSD and hard drive deals 2022: what to expect this year
If you're after a PS5 SSD or hard drive then this is what to expect from this year's Black Friday sales
