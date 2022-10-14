Read full article on original website
Related
This Colorado Haunted House Is #1 In The Country And We Agree
This Colorado haunted house has been locally famous for decades but is also ranked as the top haunted attraction in the country. Have you ever been?. As a kid, I remember walking through the now-defunct Northglenn Mall and seeing the posters and displays for the "Brutal Planet" haunted house which was set up in the Mall. I was only 9 or 10 so I wasn't allowed to go but that's where my love for haunted houses began. When they moved Brutal Planet to Elitch Gardens years later, I finally got to experience this legendary Colorado haunted house, and it was well worth the wait.
grandgazette.net
Hunting in the high country: gun safety
Grand County attracts a lot of hunters this time of year, and among those hunters are young and very young men and women. Along with natural dangers such as cold temperatures or taking a rough tumble, guns add an extra element to any situation. With a hunter education class coming...
fox29.com
Watch: 'Stressed' bull elk charges at photographer in Estes Park, Colorado
ESTES PARK, Colo. - A stressed bull elk with large antlers was seen charging toward a man photographing the animal in Colorado. The event unfolded on September 24 during elk rutting season in Estes Park. Megan Foster recorded a video showing the elk walking toward a group of tourists before setting sights on a man who, she said, had been making a noise to get a response from the animal.
Got A Sweet Tooth? Voodoo Donuts To Open Another Spot In Colorado
If you love doughnuts, one of the best places to get them anywhere in the country is a place called Voodoo Doughnuts and they're expanding with their 15 location overall and their 4th here in the great state of Colorado. With locations already on Araphoe and 30th in Denver along...
Tasty + Delicious! Voodoo Doughnuts Announces New Store Opening In Colorado
One of the most popular doughnut shops in the U.S. is expanding with a new location in Colorado. According to a post from Voodoo Doughnuts, the famous chain of doughnut shops has decided to open a new location in Boulder, Colorado. What Are Voodoo Doughnuts?. Voodoo Doughnuts is a donut...
Boulder’s Iconic Wilson-Haertling House Listed For Sale
A unique piece of property was recently listed for sale in Boulder, Colorado, giving someone new the chance to own the one-of-a-kind Wilson-Haertling Home. Take a Peek at Boulder's Famous Wilson-Haertling House. Westcliffe Dome Home For Sale. Take a virtual step inside and check out this unique Colorado home for...
goairforcefalcons.com
Golfers travel to TPC Colorado at Heron Lakes
THIS WEEK: The Air Force golf team travels north on I-25 for the TPC Colorado at Heron Lakes, hosted by the University of Denver, Monday-Wednesday, Oct. 17-19, in Berthoud, Colo. The par-72 course plays at 8,001 yards. Tee times will begin each day at 9:30 am MT. Live scoring will be available on golfstat.com.
Do You Remember the Alpine Slide at Heritage Square in Golden?
When people talk about growing up in Colorado, you will usually hear about the old location of Elitch Gardens, Lakeside Amusement Park, or the current location of Elitch Gardens. All of those amusement parks hold a special memory in my heart from my childhood, but there is one place that...
ksl.com
Have You Seen This? Looks like a new family just moved into the neighborhood
COLORADO — I live in a part of Lehi that seems to be constantly under construction. While it's annoying to navigate around all the cement trucks in the neighborhood and get the occasional roofing nail stuck in our tires, it's also fun to meet the families moving in. There's...
Westminster students involved in deadly house party shooting, school district says
Westminster Public Schools said students from its district were involved in a deadly Adams County house party shooting early Saturday morning.
Benderz Burgers to open new location in Edwards
Vail Valley restaurateur Jim Pavelich is expanding into Edwards. The Eagle County commissioners recently approved a liquor license for a Benderz Burgers location in the Edwards Village Center, between Moontime Cyclery and Vail Valley Animal Hospital. The location formerly held the first Larkburger location. That restaurant closed following a kitchen...
aboutboulder.com
7 Boulder Thrift Stores with the Best Ratings
A variety of factors influence an individual’s decision to shop at thrift stores rather than at fast fashion chains. One can save money, get one-of-a-kind items, and lessen their impact on the environment by shopping for secondhand clothing and furnishings. Thrift shops are a vital resource for many people who otherwise would have to spend too much money on clothing.
Watch: Fat bear visits front door in Evergreen
Bears are fattening up for winter by eating up to 20,000 calories each day right now.
This Colorado Restaurant’s Crazy Food Challenge Features A Colossal 96oz Burrito
Even those with the heartiest of appetites might have a hard time stomaching this entire dish. Over the weekend, I was scrolling through TikTok when I stumbled across this video:. Initially, I was too busy drooling to notice that this gigantic, mouthwatering, too-big-for-one-human-to-eat burrito is made right here in Colorado.
One Thing Lovelanders Can Smile About With the King Soopers/Albertsons Merger
It's going to be very big deal if/when the $25 billion merger between the two grocery chains goes through. Lovelanders will be keeping their collective fingers crossed, because it could very well include a wanted change. It could end up being one of the biggest mergers in American business history,...
Watch: Incredible video shows 2 bull moose battling it out near a Steamboat home
A Steamboat teenager caught the battle of a lifetime between two bull moose fighting head-to-head in the middle of breeding season.
Frisco installs first short-term rental cap on housing
Starting Oct. 17, Frisco will now only allow 900 homes to be used as short-term rentals. Town Council and the Housing Program Manager Danelle Cook came up with that number as 25% of the available housing stock in town, as well as a number above the current number of licenses (if only by a little bit.)"Frisco Town Council is very aware and has acknowledged that we are a tourist-driven economy," Cook said to CBS News Colorado on Friday. "We do acknowledge the positive economic impacts of short-term rentals. We are not talking about getting rid of them altogether, we are...
coloradohometownweekly.com
Elite 8: How eight local softball teams punched their tickets to state
Ten teams from the BoCoPreps.com coverage area entered the softball regional tournaments over the weekend. Eight advanced to this weekend’s state tournament in Aurora. Erie, Frederick, Holy Family and Mead celebrated regional titles, winning straight games inside their four-team tournaments. Broomfield, Legacy, Lyons and Peak to Peak earned the second-qualifying spot out of their regions. All will be at a two-day tournament at Aurora Sports Park starting Friday.
Burglars steal thousands worth of food from popular Boulder restaurant
Images of the suspects were caught on surveillance cameras behind Blackbelly Market in Boulder.
Cal Game Summary: Bears Lose to Colorado in OT
Cal loses to a previously winless Buffaloes, who were one of the worst defensive teams in the country
Comments / 0