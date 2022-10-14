ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, CO

99.9 The Point

This Colorado Haunted House Is #1 In The Country And We Agree

This Colorado haunted house has been locally famous for decades but is also ranked as the top haunted attraction in the country. Have you ever been?. As a kid, I remember walking through the now-defunct Northglenn Mall and seeing the posters and displays for the "Brutal Planet" haunted house which was set up in the Mall. I was only 9 or 10 so I wasn't allowed to go but that's where my love for haunted houses began. When they moved Brutal Planet to Elitch Gardens years later, I finally got to experience this legendary Colorado haunted house, and it was well worth the wait.
COLORADO STATE
grandgazette.net

Hunting in the high country: gun safety

Grand County attracts a lot of hunters this time of year, and among those hunters are young and very young men and women. Along with natural dangers such as cold temperatures or taking a rough tumble, guns add an extra element to any situation. With a hunter education class coming...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
fox29.com

Watch: 'Stressed' bull elk charges at photographer in Estes Park, Colorado

ESTES PARK, Colo. - A stressed bull elk with large antlers was seen charging toward a man photographing the animal in Colorado. The event unfolded on September 24 during elk rutting season in Estes Park. Megan Foster recorded a video showing the elk walking toward a group of tourists before setting sights on a man who, she said, had been making a noise to get a response from the animal.
ESTES PARK, CO
K99

Boulder’s Iconic Wilson-Haertling House Listed For Sale

A unique piece of property was recently listed for sale in Boulder, Colorado, giving someone new the chance to own the one-of-a-kind Wilson-Haertling Home. Take a Peek at Boulder's Famous Wilson-Haertling House. Westcliffe Dome Home For Sale. Take a virtual step inside and check out this unique Colorado home for...
BOULDER, CO
goairforcefalcons.com

Golfers travel to TPC Colorado at Heron Lakes

THIS WEEK: The Air Force golf team travels north on I-25 for the TPC Colorado at Heron Lakes, hosted by the University of Denver, Monday-Wednesday, Oct. 17-19, in Berthoud, Colo. The par-72 course plays at 8,001 yards. Tee times will begin each day at 9:30 am MT. Live scoring will be available on golfstat.com.
BERTHOUD, CO
Vail Daily

Benderz Burgers to open new location in Edwards

Vail Valley restaurateur Jim Pavelich is expanding into Edwards. The Eagle County commissioners recently approved a liquor license for a Benderz Burgers location in the Edwards Village Center, between Moontime Cyclery and Vail Valley Animal Hospital. The location formerly held the first Larkburger location. That restaurant closed following a kitchen...
EDWARDS, CO
aboutboulder.com

7 Boulder Thrift Stores with the Best Ratings

A variety of factors influence an individual’s decision to shop at thrift stores rather than at fast fashion chains. One can save money, get one-of-a-kind items, and lessen their impact on the environment by shopping for secondhand clothing and furnishings. Thrift shops are a vital resource for many people who otherwise would have to spend too much money on clothing.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

Frisco installs first short-term rental cap on housing

Starting Oct. 17, Frisco will now only allow 900 homes to be used as short-term rentals. Town Council and the Housing Program Manager Danelle Cook came up with that number as 25% of the available housing stock in town, as well as a number above the current number of licenses (if only by a little bit.)"Frisco Town Council is very aware and has acknowledged that we are a tourist-driven economy," Cook said to CBS News Colorado on Friday. "We do acknowledge the positive economic impacts of short-term rentals. We are not talking about getting rid of them altogether, we are...
FRISCO, CO
coloradohometownweekly.com

Elite 8: How eight local softball teams punched their tickets to state

Ten teams from the BoCoPreps.com coverage area entered the softball regional tournaments over the weekend. Eight advanced to this weekend’s state tournament in Aurora. Erie, Frederick, Holy Family and Mead celebrated regional titles, winning straight games inside their four-team tournaments. Broomfield, Legacy, Lyons and Peak to Peak earned the second-qualifying spot out of their regions. All will be at a two-day tournament at Aurora Sports Park starting Friday.
BOULDER, CO

