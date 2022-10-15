ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Chief Neal Lartigue reports multiple shootings and an arrest

On October 14, 2022 at approximately 1:15 a.m. p.m.Officers with the Ville Platte Police Department responded to the area of Chataignier and Main where shots were being fired. Upon arrival it was determined that multiple people were injured during the shooting. According to Officers at the scene, one person was shot in the back area of the head, one person was shot in the jaw and two others were injured in the arm.
VILLE PLATTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child

Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Being Found Unconscious in Possession of Fentanyl in a Vehicle with a Child. Louisiana – The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 17, 2022, that on October 15, 2022, deputies were called to Henry’s Truckstop in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to a reckless motorist at approximately 11:00 a.m.
LACASSINE, LA
KLFY News 10

Man in critical condition after shooting in New Iberia

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A shooting left a man in critical condition in New Iberia. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Calhoun Street. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Daesha Hughes said the victim was shot once in the abdomen. So far, he has not been identified. KLFY will continue to update […]
NEW IBERIA, LA

