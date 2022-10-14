Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
uncwsports.com
Volleyball Swept In CAA Play
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Conference leader Hofstra cruised to a 3-0 sweep (25-16, 25-22, 25-21) of UNCW on Sunday in a Colonial Athletic Association volleyball match at Hanover Hall. The Pride improved to 10- in the league and 13-8 overall. The Seahawks fell to 3-14 on the season and 1-7...
uncwsports.com
Volleyball Knocked Off In Four By Pride
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Yagmur Cinel's match-high 15 kills led Colonial Athletic Association leader Hofstra to a four-set win (25-21, 2522, 23-25, 25-19) over UNCW on Saturday at Hanover Hall. With the road win, the Pride (12-8, 9-0 CAA) moved into sole possession of first place in the conference, following...
uncwsports.com
Robbins Reaches Consolation Final At ITA
WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina – Senior Lauren Robbins reached the finals of the B1 singles consolation bracket as the UNCW women's tennis team wrapped up action in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Carolina Regional on Saturday. Robbins, from Raleigh, N.C., split a pair of matches and reached the finals of...
uncwsports.com
UNCW Takes Fifth At Wolfpack Intercollegiate
RALEIGH, N.C. – Back by a top-six finish by junior Walker Isley, UNCW finished fifth overall at four-over in the Wolfpack Intercollegiate on Sunday at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh, N.C. Chattanooga won the team title, moving up three spots in the final round with a 16-under-par...
uncwsports.com
Isley 10th, Seahawks Sixth At Wolfpack Intercollegiate
RALEIGH, N.C. – Junior Walker Isley is tied for 10th overall while UNCW is in sixth after two rounds at the Wolfpack Intercollegiate on Saturday at the Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh. Lipscomb, which is ranked 37th nationally, is tied with Miami (Ohio) for the tournament lead at...
uncwsports.com
Men's Soccer Clinches CAA Tournament Berth
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Senior goalkeeper Gabriel Perrotta set UNCW's career shutout record with his 26th career clean sheet as the Seahawks earned a 2-0 victory at William & Mary in Colonial Athletic Association men's soccer action at Martin Family Stadium at Albert-Daly Field. The Seahawks, 5-3-4 (4-1-2 CAA), clinched...
uncwsports.com
Women's Golf Preview: Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational
WILMINGTON, North Carolina -- Coach Cindy Ho and the UNCW women's golf team play the penultimate tournament of their 2022-23 fall schedule early next week by competing at the Ruth's Chris Tar Heel Invitational hosted by North Carolina. The Seahawks join the 14-team field for the two-day, 54-hole event at...
uncwsports.com
Stony Brook Edges Seahawks, 3-2
STONY BROOK, New York – Stony Brook used a pair of first-half goals to edge the UNCW women's soccer team, 3-2, in Colonial Athletic Association action on Sunday afternoon at LaValle Stadium. The Seawolves upped their record to 6-7-4 with a 3-2-3 CAA mark. The Seahawks dipped to 7-7-2...
uncwsports.com
Women's Soccer Preview: Stony Brook
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW women's soccer team plays its penultimate match of the 2022 regular season on the road at Stony Brook on Noon Sunday at LaValle Stadium. The game will be live streamed on FloFC with live stats available at UNCWStats.com. The Seahawks, 7-6-2 (3-3-1 CAA),...
uncwsports.com
Huffman Registers Big Win At ITA Regional
WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina – Senior Zoe Huffman knocked off N.C. State's Chloe Henderson in the B2 singles bracket to highlight the UNCW women's tennis team's play on the second day of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Carolina Regional on Friday. Huffman and teammate Stela Joksimovic each reached the quarterfinals...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ironman brings thousands from around the world to Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It’s a race that tests grit, power, and determination. The half Ironman brought more than 22 hundred athletes from 27 countries to the Cape Fear. Trent Hayden is President of the Cape Fear Tri Club. “Just to see all the amazing people do it...
North Carolina Woman Scores Big Lottery Win After Years Of Playing
The lucky winner said she was "in a little bit of shock" after scoring her prize.
jocoreport.com
Johnston County Man Won $1 Million, Then He Took Off Running
SELMA – After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. “I was doing sprints running back and forth down the street.”
Raleigh News & Observer
NC Republicans caught again meddling with the UNC System. They should leave it alone
In North Carolina, shared governance in higher education can be little more than an illusion. The Republican-controlled state legislature has a habit of micromanaging the UNC System and its many campuses, demolishing the wall that ostensibly separates public universities from the politicians who fund them. A particularly blunt example of...
WECT
Vendors preparing for big crowds at the North Carolina Oyster Festival
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens of vendors spent the better part of Friday getting set up for the big crowds this weekend at the North Carolina Oyster Festival. There are lots of unique vendors this year, and they’re hoping to have even better crowds than last year.
FOX Carolina
$1 million ticket from Mega Millions drawing purchased in NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that someone won $1 million in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing from a ticket purchased in Wayne County. Officials said the lucky ticket was bought at the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, NC. According to officials,...
WECT
Front St., Walnut St. intersection to close for improvement
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that the intersection of Front St. and Walnut St. will close on Oct. 17 to allow for improvement work. Per the announcement, the closure is part of the Front Street Improvement Project. Presently, the block of Front St. between Grace and Walnut streets is currently closed for this project. Front St. between Chestnut and Grace streets, as well as the intersection of Front and Grace streets, is now open to vehicles and pedestrians.
Prestage: ‘A man of vision’
A trailblazer of industry, an agriculture magnate, a business tycoon — Bill Prestage was all three, a man who helped shape livestock pro
This smaller North Carolina city earned a big spot on a national list. Here’s why
“Good things come in small packages.”
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Wilmington Harris Teeter to open at the end of October
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A new strip mall and grocery store will soon open in Wilmington. The 78-thousand square foot Harris Teeter is located in the Crossroads at Independence Shopping Center, at the intersection of Independence Blvd. and Carolina Beach Rd. Fleet Feet and Heartland Dental have already opened,...
Comments / 0