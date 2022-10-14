WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The City of Wilmington has announced that the intersection of Front St. and Walnut St. will close on Oct. 17 to allow for improvement work. Per the announcement, the closure is part of the Front Street Improvement Project. Presently, the block of Front St. between Grace and Walnut streets is currently closed for this project. Front St. between Chestnut and Grace streets, as well as the intersection of Front and Grace streets, is now open to vehicles and pedestrians.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO