Establishing a reproducible approach to study cellular functions of plant cells with 3D bioprinting

Read full article on original website
Related
science.org
Was a study that created a hybrid COVID-19 virus too risky?
This week, Twitter exploded with outrage about a study that seemed to have created a Frankenstein COVID-19 virus: a version of SARS-CoV-2 that combines Omicron, the fast-spreading but relatively mild variant that’s now everywhere, and a deadlier strain from early in the pandemic. The labmade virus killed 80% of mice infected with it, compared with no deaths with the unmodified Omicron variant, according to a preprint posted online on 14 October by Boston University (BU) researchers.
science.org
In vivo visualization of nitrate dynamics using a genetically encoded fluorescent biosensor
The plant root is essential to nutrient uptake. Nitrate (NO3−) is a major nitrogen source and is one of the most limiting factors in agricultural production (1, 2). Within the root, NO3− levels differ markedly between root cell types (3, 4). Under NO3− limitation, plants can optimize morphological and physiological parameters; for example, root growth can be directed toward nutrient deposits in the soil, the root surface area can be locally increased, or the transporter density on the membrane can be altered. Moreover, metabolic conversion, storage, and translocation of nitrogen compounds are modified (5, 6). To adjust these parameters, plants have to monitor both the external and intracellular NO3− concentrations to determine NO3− acquisition needs by plant roots.
science.org
Zapping In Amine Groups
Here’s one of those reactions that looks like alchemy to most of us in the synthetic organic community, and I’m always very happy to see those. A new paper from Frances Arnold’s group at CalTech and collaborators at Binghamton illustrates some real progress in taking naked, unactivated C-H centers and functionalizing them with amine groups.
science.org
Harvard studies on infant monkeys draw fire, split scientists
Primatologists and animal rights activists are condemning monkey studies in the laboratory of Harvard University neuroscientist Margaret Livingstone. The work, which involves removing newborns from their mothers and, in two cases in 2016, suturing their eyelids shut to understand how the primate brain processes faces, is cruel and unethical, they say. But some neuroscientists defend the studies as crucial for understanding human vision.
science.org
Odd cave bacterium forms a multicellular ‘body,’ like plants and animals
A newly described bacterium is shaking up what it means to be a complex organism. The bizarre microbe, found by Japanese ecologists seeking biodegradable plastics, starts out as a single cell. But instead of remaining a single cell like most microbes, it then develops an organized body comprised of hundreds of cells. When the time is right, the cellular conglomeration shoots out a new generation of single cells to start this multicellular life cycle anew, acting much like plant that grows and produces seeds or a human that gives birth to babies.
science.org
Pandemic led to historic drop in U.S. STEM Ph.D. graduates, new data suggest
Kristen D’Elia estimates she was a year away from finishing her Ph.D. when COVID-19 lockdowns took hold on her campus at New York University, leaving her unable to complete any lab work for months. In June 2020 her developmental neurobiology lab reopened, but—as was the case for many academic laboratories—it operated at a reduced capacity for the rest of the year. “Everything was more difficult going back; … everything [was] slower,” she says. Because of that, she couldn’t graduate during the spring of 2021 as she’d initially planned.
science.org
Models with higher effective dimensions tend to produce more uncertain estimates
Mathematical models are getting increasingly detailed to better predict phenomena or gain more accurate insights into the dynamics of a system of interest, even when there are no validation or training data available. Here, we show through ANOVA and statistical theory that this practice promotes fuzzier estimates because it generally increases the model’s effective dimensions, i.e., the number of influential parameters and the weight of high-order interactions. By tracking the evolution of the effective dimensions and the output uncertainty at each model upgrade stage, modelers can better ponder whether the addition of detail truly matches the model’s purpose and the quality of the data fed into it.
science.org
Electrochemical recycling of homogeneous catalysts
Homogeneous catalysts have rapid kinetics and keen reaction selectivity. However, their widespread use for industrial catalysis has remained limited because of challenges in reusability. Here, we propose a redox-mediated electrochemical approach for catalyst recycling using metallopolymer-functionalized electrodes for binding and release. The redox platform was investigated for the separation of key platinum and palladium homogeneous catalysts used in organic synthesis and industrial chemical manufacturing. Noble metal catalysts for hydrosilylation, silane etherification, Suzuki cross-coupling, and Wacker oxidation were recycled electrochemically. The redox electrodes demonstrated high sorption uptake for platinum-based catalysts (Qmax up to 200 milligrams of platinum per gram of adsorbent) from product mixtures, with up to 99.5% recovery, while retaining full catalytic activity over multiple cycles. The combination of mechanistic studies and electronic structure calculations indicate that selective interactions with anionic intermediates during the catalytic cycle played a key role in the separations. Last, continuous flow cell studies support the scalability and favorable technoeconomics of electrochemical recycling.
science.org
Multispectral fluorine-19 MRI enables longitudinal and noninvasive monitoring of tumor-associated macrophages
Tumor-associated microglia and macrophages (TAMs) play a major role in defining disease progression for central nervous system tumors. However, monitoring these cells has historically required invasive biopsies. Here, Croci et al. used fluorine isotope 19 magnetic resonance imaging (19F MRI) to noninvasively track TAMs in mice. The authors intravenously injected perfluorocarbon-containing nanoparticles into tumor-bearing mice, finding that they could reliably track TAMs over time and in response to radiotherapy. These findings highlight the potential for 19F MRI as a monitoring strategy for patients with central nervous system tumors.
science.org
Genome-wide CRISPR screens identify combinations of candidate latency reversing agents for targeting the latent HIV-1 reservoir
Curing HIV-1 will require the ability to reverse latency of the virus, but effective latency reversal agents (LRAs) have yet to be identified. Here, Dai et al. developed a genome-wide CRISPR screen to identify targets that promote HIV-1 latency reversal. Using the screen, the authors both validated existing LRAs and identified genes that merit investigation as LRA targets, such as CYLD and YPEL5. Knockout of these genes synergized with existing LRAs, suggesting that combinatorial approaches may be the best path forward for inducing latency reversal.
science.org
Synaptogenic effect of APP-Swedish mutation in familial Alzheimer’s disease
The so-called Swedish mutation (K595N/M596L) located in exon 16 of the β-amyloid (Aβ) precursor protein (APP) gene causes familial Alzheimer’s disease. The mutation has been associated with increased Aβ production due to abnormal APP cleavage. To better understand the role of the mutation in neuronal functions, here, Zhou et al. generated human neurons bearing the Swedish mutation. The mutation caused an increase in the number of functional synapses that was abrogated by inhibition of the APP cleaving enzyme BACE1. Furthermore, whereas APP deletion reduced synapse number, restoring physiological Aβ amounts in APP-deleted neurons elevated synapse number and synaptic transmission, suggesting that at physiological level, Aβ might be synaptogenic.
science.org
Two-dimensional demixing within multilayered nanoemulsion films
Benefiting from the demixing of substances in the two-phase region, a smart polymer laminate film system that exhibits direction-controlled phase separation behavior was developed in this study. Here, nanoemulsion films (NEFs) in which liquid nanodrops were uniformly confined in a polymer laminate film through the layer-by-layer deposition of oppositely charged emulsion nanodrops and polyelectrolytes were fabricated. Upon reaching a critical temperature, the NEFs exhibited a micropore-guided demixing phenomenon. A simulation study based on coarse-grained molecular dynamics revealed that the perpendicular diffusion of oil droplets through the micropores generated in the polyelectrolyte layer is crucial for determining the coarsening kinetics and phase separation level, which is consistent with the experimental results. Considering the substantial advantages of this unique and tunable two-dimensional demixing behavior, the viability of using the as-proposed NEF system for providing an efficient route for the development of smart drug delivery patches was demonstrated.
science.org
Activity of a direct VTA to ventral pallidum GABA pathway encodes unconditioned reward value and sustains motivation for reward
Dopamine signaling from the ventral tegmental area (VTA) plays critical roles in reward-related behaviors, but less is known about the functions of neighboring VTA GABAergic neurons. We show here that a primary target of VTA GABA projection neurons is the ventral pallidum (VP). Activity of VTA-to-VP–projecting GABA neurons correlates consistently with size and palatability of the reward and does not change following cue learning, providing a direct measure of reward value. Chemogenetic stimulation of this GABA projection increased activity of a subset of VP neurons that were active while mice were seeking reward. Optogenetic stimulation of this pathway improved performance in a cue-reward task and maintained motivation to work for reward over days. This VTA GABA projection provides information about reward value directly to the VP, likely distinct from the prediction error signal carried by VTA dopamine neurons.
science.org
The anticancer human mTOR inhibitor sapanisertib potently inhibits multiple Plasmodium kinases and life cycle stages
Malaria is caused by infection with the protozoan parasite Plasmodium spp. and remains a serious global health threat. The emergence of resistance to existing antimalarial drugs highlights a need for treatments that use different mechanisms and target multiple parasite life stages. Arendse et al. show that the human mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) inhibitor sapanisertib has potent activity against liver and asexual blood stage Plasmodium spp. infection and can block parasite transmission from mosquitos. Sapanisertib is a pyrazolopyrimidine human kinase inhibitor that was initially developed to treat cancer. Chemoproteomic tools and biochemical assays revealed that sapanisertib can inhibit the Plasmodium kinases phosphatidylinositol 4-kinase type III beta (PI4Kβ) and cGMP-dependent protein kinase (PKG). These results highlight the potential of sapanisertib as a promising antimalarial with multistage activity and the ability to target at least two Plasmodium kinases.
science.org
Lean body mass and the cardiovascular system constitute a female-specific relationship
Physiological dimorphisms between men and women have the potential to reshape our understanding of both health and disease. Examining a cohort of healthy lean adults, Diaz-Canestro et al. found that systemic and peripheral cardiovascular parameters including left ventricular size, diastolic function, and peripheral resistance are associated with lean body mass in women but not in men. Although these relationships await investigation in other patient populations, the sex-specific relationship of lean body mass to cardiovascular capacity may have relevance for cardiovascular interventions and risk of heart failure.
science.org
Mechanical neural networks: Architected materials that learn behaviors
Aside from some living tissues, few materials can autonomously learn to exhibit desired behaviors as a consequence of prolonged exposure to unanticipated ambient loading scenarios. Still fewer materials can continue to exhibit previously learned behaviors in the midst of changing conditions (e.g., rising levels of internal damage, varying fixturing scenarios, and fluctuating external loads) while also acquiring new behaviors best suited for the situation at hand. Here, we describe a class of architected materials, called mechanical neural networks (MNNs), that achieve such learning capabilities by tuning the stiffness of their constituent beams similar to how artificial neural networks (ANNs) tune their weights. An example lattice was fabricated to demonstrate its ability to learn multiple mechanical behaviors simultaneously, and a study was conducted to determine the effect of lattice size, packing configuration, algorithm type, behavior number, and linear-versus-nonlinear stiffness tunability on MNN learning as proposed. Thus, this work lays the foundation for artificial-intelligent (AI) materials that can learn behaviors and properties.
science.org
An ex vivo platform to guide drug combination treatment in relapsed/refractory lymphoma
Patients with non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas (NHLs) often relapse after frontline treatment, and interpatient heterogeneity make personalized combination treatment difficult. Goh et al. have developed a hybrid experimental-analytic method that they call quadratic phenotypic optimization platform, or QPOP, to identify personalized drug combination therapies using ex vivo patient samples to improve patient outcomes. In a prospective cohort, physicians were able to alter treatment according to drug combinations identified using QPOP after 6 days to achieve complete responses in 5 of 17 patients with NHL. This is a promising step for providing new hope for patients who have relapsed NHL and provides a foundation for further clinical trials.
Comments / 0