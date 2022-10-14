Molecular insights on the crystalline cellulose-water interfaces via three-dimensional atomic force microscopy

Read full article on original website
Electrochemical recycling of homogeneous catalysts
Homogeneous catalysts have rapid kinetics and keen reaction selectivity. However, their widespread use for industrial catalysis has remained limited because of challenges in reusability. Here, we propose a redox-mediated electrochemical approach for catalyst recycling using metallopolymer-functionalized electrodes for binding and release. The redox platform was investigated for the separation of key platinum and palladium homogeneous catalysts used in organic synthesis and industrial chemical manufacturing. Noble metal catalysts for hydrosilylation, silane etherification, Suzuki cross-coupling, and Wacker oxidation were recycled electrochemically. The redox electrodes demonstrated high sorption uptake for platinum-based catalysts (Qmax up to 200 milligrams of platinum per gram of adsorbent) from product mixtures, with up to 99.5% recovery, while retaining full catalytic activity over multiple cycles. The combination of mechanistic studies and electronic structure calculations indicate that selective interactions with anionic intermediates during the catalytic cycle played a key role in the separations. Last, continuous flow cell studies support the scalability and favorable technoeconomics of electrochemical recycling.
Mechanical neural networks: Architected materials that learn behaviors
Aside from some living tissues, few materials can autonomously learn to exhibit desired behaviors as a consequence of prolonged exposure to unanticipated ambient loading scenarios. Still fewer materials can continue to exhibit previously learned behaviors in the midst of changing conditions (e.g., rising levels of internal damage, varying fixturing scenarios, and fluctuating external loads) while also acquiring new behaviors best suited for the situation at hand. Here, we describe a class of architected materials, called mechanical neural networks (MNNs), that achieve such learning capabilities by tuning the stiffness of their constituent beams similar to how artificial neural networks (ANNs) tune their weights. An example lattice was fabricated to demonstrate its ability to learn multiple mechanical behaviors simultaneously, and a study was conducted to determine the effect of lattice size, packing configuration, algorithm type, behavior number, and linear-versus-nonlinear stiffness tunability on MNN learning as proposed. Thus, this work lays the foundation for artificial-intelligent (AI) materials that can learn behaviors and properties.
