A solid-to-solid metallic conversion electrochemistry toward 91% zinc utilization for sustainable aqueous batteries

science.org
Pandemic led to historic drop in U.S. STEM Ph.D. graduates, new data suggest
Kristen D’Elia estimates she was a year away from finishing her Ph.D. when COVID-19 lockdowns took hold on her campus at New York University, leaving her unable to complete any lab work for months. In June 2020 her developmental neurobiology lab reopened, but—as was the case for many academic laboratories—it operated at a reduced capacity for the rest of the year. “Everything was more difficult going back; … everything [was] slower,” she says. Because of that, she couldn’t graduate during the spring of 2021 as she’d initially planned.
science.org
How to make causal inferences using texts
Text as data techniques offer a great promise: the ability to inductively discover measures that are useful for testing social science theories with large collections of text. Nearly all text-based causal inferences depend on a latent representation of the text, but we show that estimating this latent representation from the data creates underacknowledged risks: we may introduce an identification problem or overfit. To address these risks, we introduce a split-sample workflow for making rigorous causal inferences with discovered measures as treatments or outcomes. We then apply it to estimate causal effects from an experiment on immigration attitudes and a study on bureaucratic responsiveness.
science.org
Electrochemical recycling of homogeneous catalysts
Homogeneous catalysts have rapid kinetics and keen reaction selectivity. However, their widespread use for industrial catalysis has remained limited because of challenges in reusability. Here, we propose a redox-mediated electrochemical approach for catalyst recycling using metallopolymer-functionalized electrodes for binding and release. The redox platform was investigated for the separation of key platinum and palladium homogeneous catalysts used in organic synthesis and industrial chemical manufacturing. Noble metal catalysts for hydrosilylation, silane etherification, Suzuki cross-coupling, and Wacker oxidation were recycled electrochemically. The redox electrodes demonstrated high sorption uptake for platinum-based catalysts (Qmax up to 200 milligrams of platinum per gram of adsorbent) from product mixtures, with up to 99.5% recovery, while retaining full catalytic activity over multiple cycles. The combination of mechanistic studies and electronic structure calculations indicate that selective interactions with anionic intermediates during the catalytic cycle played a key role in the separations. Last, continuous flow cell studies support the scalability and favorable technoeconomics of electrochemical recycling.
science.org
Activity of a direct VTA to ventral pallidum GABA pathway encodes unconditioned reward value and sustains motivation for reward
Dopamine signaling from the ventral tegmental area (VTA) plays critical roles in reward-related behaviors, but less is known about the functions of neighboring VTA GABAergic neurons. We show here that a primary target of VTA GABA projection neurons is the ventral pallidum (VP). Activity of VTA-to-VP–projecting GABA neurons correlates consistently with size and palatability of the reward and does not change following cue learning, providing a direct measure of reward value. Chemogenetic stimulation of this GABA projection increased activity of a subset of VP neurons that were active while mice were seeking reward. Optogenetic stimulation of this pathway improved performance in a cue-reward task and maintained motivation to work for reward over days. This VTA GABA projection provides information about reward value directly to the VP, likely distinct from the prediction error signal carried by VTA dopamine neurons.
science.org
Two-dimensional demixing within multilayered nanoemulsion films
Benefiting from the demixing of substances in the two-phase region, a smart polymer laminate film system that exhibits direction-controlled phase separation behavior was developed in this study. Here, nanoemulsion films (NEFs) in which liquid nanodrops were uniformly confined in a polymer laminate film through the layer-by-layer deposition of oppositely charged emulsion nanodrops and polyelectrolytes were fabricated. Upon reaching a critical temperature, the NEFs exhibited a micropore-guided demixing phenomenon. A simulation study based on coarse-grained molecular dynamics revealed that the perpendicular diffusion of oil droplets through the micropores generated in the polyelectrolyte layer is crucial for determining the coarsening kinetics and phase separation level, which is consistent with the experimental results. Considering the substantial advantages of this unique and tunable two-dimensional demixing behavior, the viability of using the as-proposed NEF system for providing an efficient route for the development of smart drug delivery patches was demonstrated.
science.org
Mechanical neural networks: Architected materials that learn behaviors
Aside from some living tissues, few materials can autonomously learn to exhibit desired behaviors as a consequence of prolonged exposure to unanticipated ambient loading scenarios. Still fewer materials can continue to exhibit previously learned behaviors in the midst of changing conditions (e.g., rising levels of internal damage, varying fixturing scenarios, and fluctuating external loads) while also acquiring new behaviors best suited for the situation at hand. Here, we describe a class of architected materials, called mechanical neural networks (MNNs), that achieve such learning capabilities by tuning the stiffness of their constituent beams similar to how artificial neural networks (ANNs) tune their weights. An example lattice was fabricated to demonstrate its ability to learn multiple mechanical behaviors simultaneously, and a study was conducted to determine the effect of lattice size, packing configuration, algorithm type, behavior number, and linear-versus-nonlinear stiffness tunability on MNN learning as proposed. Thus, this work lays the foundation for artificial-intelligent (AI) materials that can learn behaviors and properties.
science.org
In vivo visualization of nitrate dynamics using a genetically encoded fluorescent biosensor
The plant root is essential to nutrient uptake. Nitrate (NO3−) is a major nitrogen source and is one of the most limiting factors in agricultural production (1, 2). Within the root, NO3− levels differ markedly between root cell types (3, 4). Under NO3− limitation, plants can optimize morphological and physiological parameters; for example, root growth can be directed toward nutrient deposits in the soil, the root surface area can be locally increased, or the transporter density on the membrane can be altered. Moreover, metabolic conversion, storage, and translocation of nitrogen compounds are modified (5, 6). To adjust these parameters, plants have to monitor both the external and intracellular NO3− concentrations to determine NO3− acquisition needs by plant roots.
science.org
Lean body mass and the cardiovascular system constitute a female-specific relationship
Physiological dimorphisms between men and women have the potential to reshape our understanding of both health and disease. Examining a cohort of healthy lean adults, Diaz-Canestro et al. found that systemic and peripheral cardiovascular parameters including left ventricular size, diastolic function, and peripheral resistance are associated with lean body mass in women but not in men. Although these relationships await investigation in other patient populations, the sex-specific relationship of lean body mass to cardiovascular capacity may have relevance for cardiovascular interventions and risk of heart failure.
