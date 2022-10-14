Read full article on original website
Two-dimensional demixing within multilayered nanoemulsion films
Benefiting from the demixing of substances in the two-phase region, a smart polymer laminate film system that exhibits direction-controlled phase separation behavior was developed in this study. Here, nanoemulsion films (NEFs) in which liquid nanodrops were uniformly confined in a polymer laminate film through the layer-by-layer deposition of oppositely charged emulsion nanodrops and polyelectrolytes were fabricated. Upon reaching a critical temperature, the NEFs exhibited a micropore-guided demixing phenomenon. A simulation study based on coarse-grained molecular dynamics revealed that the perpendicular diffusion of oil droplets through the micropores generated in the polyelectrolyte layer is crucial for determining the coarsening kinetics and phase separation level, which is consistent with the experimental results. Considering the substantial advantages of this unique and tunable two-dimensional demixing behavior, the viability of using the as-proposed NEF system for providing an efficient route for the development of smart drug delivery patches was demonstrated.
In vivo visualization of nitrate dynamics using a genetically encoded fluorescent biosensor
The plant root is essential to nutrient uptake. Nitrate (NO3−) is a major nitrogen source and is one of the most limiting factors in agricultural production (1, 2). Within the root, NO3− levels differ markedly between root cell types (3, 4). Under NO3− limitation, plants can optimize morphological and physiological parameters; for example, root growth can be directed toward nutrient deposits in the soil, the root surface area can be locally increased, or the transporter density on the membrane can be altered. Moreover, metabolic conversion, storage, and translocation of nitrogen compounds are modified (5, 6). To adjust these parameters, plants have to monitor both the external and intracellular NO3− concentrations to determine NO3− acquisition needs by plant roots.
