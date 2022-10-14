Highly efficient and stable deep-blue organic light-emitting diode using phosphor-sensitized thermally activated delayed fluorescence

Read full article on original website
science.org
Models with higher effective dimensions tend to produce more uncertain estimates
Mathematical models are getting increasingly detailed to better predict phenomena or gain more accurate insights into the dynamics of a system of interest, even when there are no validation or training data available. Here, we show through ANOVA and statistical theory that this practice promotes fuzzier estimates because it generally increases the model’s effective dimensions, i.e., the number of influential parameters and the weight of high-order interactions. By tracking the evolution of the effective dimensions and the output uncertainty at each model upgrade stage, modelers can better ponder whether the addition of detail truly matches the model’s purpose and the quality of the data fed into it.
Electrochemical recycling of homogeneous catalysts
Homogeneous catalysts have rapid kinetics and keen reaction selectivity. However, their widespread use for industrial catalysis has remained limited because of challenges in reusability. Here, we propose a redox-mediated electrochemical approach for catalyst recycling using metallopolymer-functionalized electrodes for binding and release. The redox platform was investigated for the separation of key platinum and palladium homogeneous catalysts used in organic synthesis and industrial chemical manufacturing. Noble metal catalysts for hydrosilylation, silane etherification, Suzuki cross-coupling, and Wacker oxidation were recycled electrochemically. The redox electrodes demonstrated high sorption uptake for platinum-based catalysts (Qmax up to 200 milligrams of platinum per gram of adsorbent) from product mixtures, with up to 99.5% recovery, while retaining full catalytic activity over multiple cycles. The combination of mechanistic studies and electronic structure calculations indicate that selective interactions with anionic intermediates during the catalytic cycle played a key role in the separations. Last, continuous flow cell studies support the scalability and favorable technoeconomics of electrochemical recycling.
Two-dimensional demixing within multilayered nanoemulsion films
Benefiting from the demixing of substances in the two-phase region, a smart polymer laminate film system that exhibits direction-controlled phase separation behavior was developed in this study. Here, nanoemulsion films (NEFs) in which liquid nanodrops were uniformly confined in a polymer laminate film through the layer-by-layer deposition of oppositely charged emulsion nanodrops and polyelectrolytes were fabricated. Upon reaching a critical temperature, the NEFs exhibited a micropore-guided demixing phenomenon. A simulation study based on coarse-grained molecular dynamics revealed that the perpendicular diffusion of oil droplets through the micropores generated in the polyelectrolyte layer is crucial for determining the coarsening kinetics and phase separation level, which is consistent with the experimental results. Considering the substantial advantages of this unique and tunable two-dimensional demixing behavior, the viability of using the as-proposed NEF system for providing an efficient route for the development of smart drug delivery patches was demonstrated.
In vivo visualization of nitrate dynamics using a genetically encoded fluorescent biosensor
The plant root is essential to nutrient uptake. Nitrate (NO3−) is a major nitrogen source and is one of the most limiting factors in agricultural production (1, 2). Within the root, NO3− levels differ markedly between root cell types (3, 4). Under NO3− limitation, plants can optimize morphological and physiological parameters; for example, root growth can be directed toward nutrient deposits in the soil, the root surface area can be locally increased, or the transporter density on the membrane can be altered. Moreover, metabolic conversion, storage, and translocation of nitrogen compounds are modified (5, 6). To adjust these parameters, plants have to monitor both the external and intracellular NO3− concentrations to determine NO3− acquisition needs by plant roots.
Mechanical neural networks: Architected materials that learn behaviors
Aside from some living tissues, few materials can autonomously learn to exhibit desired behaviors as a consequence of prolonged exposure to unanticipated ambient loading scenarios. Still fewer materials can continue to exhibit previously learned behaviors in the midst of changing conditions (e.g., rising levels of internal damage, varying fixturing scenarios, and fluctuating external loads) while also acquiring new behaviors best suited for the situation at hand. Here, we describe a class of architected materials, called mechanical neural networks (MNNs), that achieve such learning capabilities by tuning the stiffness of their constituent beams similar to how artificial neural networks (ANNs) tune their weights. An example lattice was fabricated to demonstrate its ability to learn multiple mechanical behaviors simultaneously, and a study was conducted to determine the effect of lattice size, packing configuration, algorithm type, behavior number, and linear-versus-nonlinear stiffness tunability on MNN learning as proposed. Thus, this work lays the foundation for artificial-intelligent (AI) materials that can learn behaviors and properties.
The anticancer human mTOR inhibitor sapanisertib potently inhibits multiple Plasmodium kinases and life cycle stages
Malaria is caused by infection with the protozoan parasite Plasmodium spp. and remains a serious global health threat. The emergence of resistance to existing antimalarial drugs highlights a need for treatments that use different mechanisms and target multiple parasite life stages. Arendse et al. show that the human mammalian target of rapamycin (mTOR) inhibitor sapanisertib has potent activity against liver and asexual blood stage Plasmodium spp. infection and can block parasite transmission from mosquitos. Sapanisertib is a pyrazolopyrimidine human kinase inhibitor that was initially developed to treat cancer. Chemoproteomic tools and biochemical assays revealed that sapanisertib can inhibit the Plasmodium kinases phosphatidylinositol 4-kinase type III beta (PI4Kβ) and cGMP-dependent protein kinase (PKG). These results highlight the potential of sapanisertib as a promising antimalarial with multistage activity and the ability to target at least two Plasmodium kinases.
Genome-wide CRISPR screens identify combinations of candidate latency reversing agents for targeting the latent HIV-1 reservoir
Curing HIV-1 will require the ability to reverse latency of the virus, but effective latency reversal agents (LRAs) have yet to be identified. Here, Dai et al. developed a genome-wide CRISPR screen to identify targets that promote HIV-1 latency reversal. Using the screen, the authors both validated existing LRAs and identified genes that merit investigation as LRA targets, such as CYLD and YPEL5. Knockout of these genes synergized with existing LRAs, suggesting that combinatorial approaches may be the best path forward for inducing latency reversal.
